Rosenberg police responded to 227 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Thursday, Nov. 10, and made 4 arrest.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
11:30 a.m., criminal mischief, 2100 block of Fourth St. (City Hall).
11:34 a.m., burglary, 200 block of Silver Ripple Dr.
12:32 p.m., accident/crash, Mercantile Dr. and Commercial Dr.
3:20 p.m., fraud, 4900 block of Mustang Ave. (Brazos Valley Credit Union).
3:29 p.m., theft, 3600 block of Falling Moon Ln.
6:49 p.m., disturbance, 1100 block of Louise St.
8:43 p.m., traffic stop, 24400 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Kroger).
Arrests made Thursday, Nov. 10
1:13 a.m., male, 60, of Richmond, accident causing more than $200 damage to a vehicle.
4:44 p.m., male, 22, of Houston, failure to identify himself to a peace officer, or providing false identification; warrant.
7:28 p.m., female, 31, of Rosenberg, warrant.
9:27 p.m., male, 34, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4-400 grams in a drug-free zone (felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams (felony); unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Rosenberg police responded to 210 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Friday, Nov. 11, and made 8 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:31 a.m., traffic stop, 700 block of Grillo Way (at Legend Boot Co.)
1:22 a.m., traffic stop, 28000 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (at Speedy Stop).
1:26 a.m., traffic hazard, 27900 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (at Motel 6).
9:22 a.m., burglary, 7200 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
10:05 a.m., auto theft, 26000 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Chevron).
10:17 a.m., animal bite, 2800 block of Ave. G.
10:26 p.m., narcotics complaint, 5000 block of Bryan Rd.
10:28 p.m., traffic stop, Ave. N and Graeber Rd.
12:36 p.m., welfare check, 1600 block of Carlise St.
1:09 p.m., disturbance, 1800 block of Old Creek Dr.
4:41 p.m., suspicious activity, 1200 block of Sixth St.
10:49 p.m., disturbance, 6900 block of Industrial Parkway (Ruchis).
11:06 p.m., warrant served, 1600 block of Carlisle St.
11:46 p.m., weapon reported, 7200 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
Arrests made Friday, Oct. 11
1:43 a.m., male, 49, of Rosenberg, driving with invalid license; warrant.
2:10 a.m., male, 40, of Richmond, driving with invalid license.
10:56 a.m., male, 39, of Rosenberg, driving while license invalid; 2 warrants.
11:40 a.m., male, 22, of Houston, unlawfully carrying a weapon.
2:10 p.m., male, 43, of Fort Bend County, warrant served.
2:39 p.m., male, 21, of Rosenberg, assault.
5:18 p.m., female, 25, of Rosenberg, warrant-Rosenberg.
11:42 p.m., male, 31, of Richmond, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
Rosenberg police responded to 179 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Saturday, Oct. 12, and made 10 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
1:05 a.m., traffic hazard, First St. and Ave. I.
2:31 a.m., disturbance, 1000 block of Lindsey Dr.
5:28 a.m., welfare check, 1800 block of Ave. H (Exxon on the Run).
9:52 a.m., weapon reported, 2700 block of Madison Ave.
10:30 a.m., welfare check, 1200 block of Westwood Dr.
10:37 a.m., assault, 5500 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
10:54 a.m., theft, 1100 block of Radio Ln. (apts).
1:01 p.m., theft in progress, 24900 block of Commercial Dr. (Kohls).
2:08 p.m., assault in progress, 24200 block of Commercial Dr. (Burlington).
5:05 p.m., civil matter, 1000 block of Lindsey Dr.
6:15 p.m., theft, 4500 block of Ave. H. (Shamrock).
7:30 p.m., assault in progress, 7400 block of Town Center Blvd. (apts).
7:33 p.m., missing person, 1600 block of Ave. D.
7:34 p.m., disturbance, 3300 block of First St. (Super 8).
9:47 p.m., assault in progress, 3200 block of First St. (Travelers Inn).
10:40 p.m., traffic hazard, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Hartledge Rd.
11:01 p.m., traffic stop, SH 36 and Band Rd.
Arrests made Saturday, Nov. 12
1:57 a.m., male, 20, of Rosharon, racing.
3:06 a.m., female, 23, of Rosenberg, 4 warrants-Rosenberg.
6:14 a.m., male, 41, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
10:21 a.m., male, 24, of Rosenberg, disorderly conduct; resisting arrest/search/transport.
3:58 p.m., female, 36, of Rosenberg, possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:20 p.m., female, 38, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 4, less than 28 grams (felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony); public intoxication.
10:36 p.m., female, 32, of Rosenberg, fighting.
10:42 p.m., female, 41, of Rosenberg, fighting.
11:29 p.m., male, 30, of Rosenberg, warrant-Rosenberg.
11:53 p.m., male, 33, of Houston, public intoxication.
Rosenberg police responded to 167 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Sunday, Nov. 13, and made 3 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
8:41 a.m., welfare check, 1800 block of Leaman Ave.
9:32 a.m., traffic stop, 300 block of Cumings Rd.
11:20 p.m., traffic stop, 1200 block of Hannover Blvd.
2:27 p.m., found property, 6500 block of Reading Rd.
3:02 p.m., civil matter, 2300 block of Rosemary St.
3:49 p.m., civil matter, 23800 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Academy).
4:26 p.m., assault in progress, 4700 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
5:04 p.m., traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and First St.
7:24 p.m., assist other agency, 1500 block of Kent Valley Ln.
8:25 p.m., weapon reported 1300 block of Radio Ln. (apts).
10:45 p.m., weapon reported 5100 block of Cottage Creek Ln.
10:46 p.m., accident/crash, 800 block Ave. H.
Arrests made Sunday, Nov. 13
2:19 a.m., male, 30, of Houston, DWI.
10:02 a.m., male, 38, of Rosenberg, driving while license invalid.
5:30 p.m., male, 20, of Houston, warrant.
Rosenberg police responded to 165 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Monday, Nov. 14, and made 5 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
9:33 a.m., CPS referral.
10:08 a.m., CPS referral.
10:37 p.m., traffic stop, 4500 block of Reading Rd.
12:33 p.m., welfare check, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel).
12:41 p.m., assault, 3300 block of Ave. O.
1:15 p.m., assist other agency, 500 block of Moore Bar Rd.
4:02 p.m., disturbance, 1100 block of MacArthur St.
4:17 p.m., criminal mischief, 4700 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
2:38 p.m., warrant served, 700 block of SH 36 (parole office).
7:31 p.m., criminal mischief, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel).
Arrests made Monday, Nov. 14
8:11 a.m., male, 29, of Houston, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
11:41 a.m., male, 18, of Houston, 4 warrants; failure to identify himself to a peace officer as a fugitive from the law or provided false ID.
11:42 a.m., male, 28, of Houston, 2 warrants.
3:14 p.m., male, 23, of Richmond, warrant (issued by the pardon and parole board).
4:24 p.m., male, 33, of Rosenberg, warrant (issued by the pardon and parole board).
Rosenberg police responded to 165 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and made 4 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
1:49 p.m., traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Williams Way Blvd.
2:35 p.m., fraud, 4500 block of Reading Rd. (courthouse annex).
2:42 p.m., meet reportee, 2400 block of Seabourne Trails Rd.
3:18 p.m., CPS referral.
4:17 p.m., fraud, 800 block of Hartledge Rd.
6:35 p.m., welfare check, 2000 block of Chelsea Ct.
7:13 p.m., missing person, 400 block of West St.
Arrests made Tuesday, Nov. 15
3:07 p.m., male, 19, of Baytown, driving vehicle while passenger not wearing a seat belt; minor in possession of tobacco.
3:26 p.m., male, 23, of Baytown, not wearing seat belt in moving vehicle.
3:47 p.m., male 45, of Rosenberg, falsifying results of a drug test or being in possession of falsified drug test results.
3:49 p.m., female, 40, of Baytown, operating vehicle with expired registration, failing to maintain financial responsibility (vehicle insurance); driving without a license.
