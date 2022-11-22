Rosenberg police responded to 227 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Thursday, Nov. 10, and made 4 arrest.

Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:

11:30 a.m., criminal mischief, 2100 block of Fourth St. (City Hall).

11:34 a.m., burglary, 200 block of Silver Ripple Dr.

12:32 p.m., accident/crash, Mercantile Dr. and Commercial Dr.

3:20 p.m., fraud, 4900 block of Mustang Ave. (Brazos Valley Credit Union).

3:29 p.m., theft, 3600 block of Falling Moon Ln.

