12:50 a.m., welfare check, 28000 U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Speedy Stop).
7:18 a.m., burglary, 7400 block of Town Center Blvd. (apts).
9:30 a.m., traffic stop, Bamore Rd. and U.S. 59 frontage rd.
11:02 a.m., theft, 3400 block of Ave. H. (7-11).
11:36 a.m., auto theft, 4900 block of Ave. F (Laguana Auto).
2:51 p.m., warrant served, 1500 block of Pultar Rd.
4:20 p.m., suspicious activity, 24400 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Kroger’s).
5:31 p.m., missing person, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
7:27 p.m., suspicious activity, 1600 block of Ave. L.
8:12 p.m., traffic hazard, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Reading Rd.
10:07 p.m., warrant served, 300 block of Melbane Ln.
Arrests made Friday, Feb. 24
1:03 a.m., male, 36, of Rosenberg, DWI third-offense or more (felony).
2:24 a.m. female, 25, of Richmond, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 4, less than 28 grams (felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony); possession of a dangerous drug.
9:53 a.m., male, 25, of Rosenberg, warrant.
3:36 p.m., male, 20, of Richmond, warrant.
8:10 p.m., male, 28, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
10:42 p.m., male, 48, of Rosenberg, warrant.
1:09 a.m., person stopped and questioned, Tobola St. and Ave. O.
2:39 a.m., assault in progress, 1500 block of Spur 529 (El Presidente ball room).
10:10 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. I and Alamo St.
12:24 p.m., traffic stop, 3600 block of Ave. H (at Michoacana).
2:44 p.m., assault, 1200 block of Hemple Dr.
3:05 p.m., animal call, 1100 block of Juniper Ct.
6:09 p.m., accident/crash, 1700 block of Ave. H (at 7-11).
9:29 p.m., assault in progress, 2000 block of Monterrey Dr.
10:48 p.m., 9-11 emergency call, 6000 block of Osprey Dr.
11:04 p.m., welfare check, 3600 block of Ave. P.
Arrests made Saturday, Feb. 25
1:22 a.m., male, 51, of Beasley, DWI-second offense.
1:47 a.m., male, 22, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4-400 grams (felony); warrant
10:36 a.m., male, 23, of Rosenberg, warrant; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony).
10:19 p.m., female, 24, of Rosenberg, assault.
11:37 p.m., male, 47, of Rosenberg, DWI.
11:49 p.m., male, 50, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
1 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. H and 1st St.
6:39 p.m., disturbance, 1900 block of Louise St. (duplex).
9:55 p.m., accident/crash, 23500 block of U.S. 59 at FM 762.
10:35 p.m., assault in progress, 200 block of Lane Dr. (Super Way).
11:26 p.m., traffic hazard, 23500 block of U.S. 59 at FM 762.
Arrests made Sunday, Feb. 26
8:58 a.m., male, 43, of Houston, assault; criminal mischief, damage valued at between $2,500-$30,000 (felony); DWI-open container; warrant.
7:54 p.m., male, 46, of Rosenberg, assault; interference with emergency phone call.
11:36 p.m., female, 24, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
11:46 p.m., female, 27, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
