1:39 a.m., traffic stop, Reading Rd. and Vista Dr.
8:22 a.m., burglary, 7400 block of Town Center Blvd. (apts).
8:46 a.m., theft, 1200 block of Hartledge Rd. (Dollar Tree).
11:26 a.m., sex offense, Sally Anne Dr.
12:22 p.m., theft in progress, 5100 block of Ave. H. (Citi Trends).
12:26 p.m., burglary, 7200 block of Town Center Blvd. (apts).
1:14 p.m., theft, 23900 block of Commercial Dr. (Target).
1:32 p.m., traffic stop, 24200 block of Commercial Dr. (at Burlington).
3:58 p.m., civil matter, 2200 block of Fourth St.
7:54 p.m., traffic stop, Ave. J and 4th St.
9:40 p.m., missing person, 3400 block of Grand Cane Ln.
10:16 p.m., lost/missing/stolen property found/recovered/returned, 2100 block of 4th St. (RPD).
Arrests made Monday, Feb. 20
3:27 p.m., male, 26, of Richmond, failing to stop when pulling out of an alley/driveway or parking lot.
4:43 p.m., male, 62, of Rosenberg, resisting arrest/search/transport.
8:01 p.m., male, 18, of Rosenberg, reckless driving; failing to stop and give identifying information after crash/wreck as required by law; and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4-400 grams, in a drug-free zone (felony).
4:06 a.m., lost/missing/stolen property found/recovered/returned, 17100 block of Spacek Rd. (Holiday Inn).
8:31 a.m., suspicious activity, 3400 block of Ave. H. (Chevron).
8:37 a.m., traffic hazard, 7500 block of Crescent Lake Ct.
11:10 a.m., traffic hazard, 1300 block of Hemple Dr.
11:31 a.m., burglary, 2400 block of Ave. H (Fort Bend Pawn).
12:16 p.m., adult protective services referral.
1:36 p.m., person stopped and questioned, 6th St. and Ave. C.
2:19 p.m., assist other agency, 2500 block of BF Terry Blvd. (Fresenius Dialysis).
6 p.m., assault in progress, 3400 block of Fountains Dr. (apts).
10:19 p.m., threat made, 500 block of Seventh St.
Arrests made Tuesday, Feb. 21
2:12 p.m. male, 53, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone (felony).
7:09 p.m., male, 29, of Rosenberg, terroristic threat against a family member.
1:01 a.m., weapon reported, 1500 block of Kent Valley Ln.
4:13 a.m., assist other agency, 2000 block of Hamilton St.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.