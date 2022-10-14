Rosenberg police responded to 151 calls for assistance or interactions with the public or property while on patrol on Saturday, Oct. 8, and made 6 arrests.

Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:

12:49 a.m., assault, 5500 Reading Rd. (apts).

3:10 a.m., traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Houston St.

9:56 a.m., traffic stop, 28000 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (At Speedy Stop).

11:11 a.m., criminal mischief, 900 block of Cole Ave. (apts).

12:47 p.m., assault, 3000 block of First St. (Auto Shine).

