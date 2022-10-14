Rosenberg police responded to 151 calls for assistance or interactions with the public or property while on patrol on Saturday, Oct. 8, and made 6 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:49 a.m., assault, 5500 Reading Rd. (apts).
3:10 a.m., traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Houston St.
9:56 a.m., traffic stop, 28000 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (At Speedy Stop).
11:11 a.m., criminal mischief, 900 block of Cole Ave. (apts).
12:47 p.m., assault, 3000 block of First St. (Auto Shine).
1:23 p.m., accident/crash 3700 block of Ave. H. (At Fiesta).
2:57 p.m., theft in progress, 2700 block of Mercantile Dr.
5:04 p.m., warrant served, 2100 block of Fourth St. (RPD).
6:05 p.m., theft in progress, 25800 block of U.S. 59 (Cavendar’s).
10:25 p.m., traffic stop, Mons Ave. and Chupik St.
11:42 p.m., weapon reported, 1300 block of Ave. I (Ice House).
Arrests made Saturday, Oct. 8
1:29 a.m., male, 50, of Rosenberg, assault by contact (did not have permission to lay hands on the victim).
2:44 a.m., female, 31, of Rosenberg, warrant served.
2:49 a.m., male, 21, of Rosenberg, DWI-open container of alcohol in vehicle.
3:56 a.m., male, 39, of Orchard, DWI third offense or more (felony); fleeing or attempting to flee from a peace officer.
10:32 a.m., male, 24, of Richmond, failing to maintain financial responsibility (vehicle insurance)
5:29 p.m., male, 34, of Rosenberg, warrant served.
Rosenberg police responded to 148 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Sunday, Oct. 9, and made 2 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
1:04 a.m., burglary, 500 block of Fourth St.
2:19 a.m., traffic stop, 28000 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (At Speedy Stop).
8:39 a.m., assist other agency, 1500 block of Millie St.
9:12 a.m., traffic stop, First St. and City Hall Dr.
10:02 a.m., assault, 28000 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Boot Barn).
10:35 p.m., assault in progress, 800 block of Lane Dr. (apts).
11:16 p.m., assault, 1100 block of Frost St.
Arrests made Sunday, Oct. 9
4 a.m., male, 20, of Rosenberg, DWI-open container of alcohol in vehicle.
9:56 a.m., male, 38, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
Rosenberg police responded to 161 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Monday, Oct.10, and made 3 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
5:22 a.m., threat made, 3400 block of Fountains Dr. (apts).
9:12 a.m., warrant served, 1600 block of Ave. D.
10:45 a.m., welfare check, 29800 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Sintex).
11:07 a.m., burglary, 27900 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Motel 6).
1:52 p.m., missing person, 7100 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
1:54 p.m., adult protective services.
1:55 p.m., theft, 4100 block of FM 762 (Specs).
3:58 p.m., missing person, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
6:28 p.m., welfare check, 2700 block of BF Terry Blvd.
8:41 p.m., theft, 24400 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Kroger’s).
10:46 p.m., welfare check, 24100 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Brewingz).
11:24 p.m., traffic stop, Ave. H and 5th St.
Arrests made Monday, Oct. 10
9 a.m., male, 37, of Beltsville, MD, assaulting a public servant.
10:20 a.m., female, 34, of Rosenberg, warrant served.
12:10 p.m., male, 32, of Mayfield Heights, Ohio, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4-200 grams (felony); and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram (felony).
