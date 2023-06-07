Monday, May 29
12:18 a.m., suspicious activity, 3420 Vista Dr.; Cinemark 12.
12:22 a.m., noise complaint 1315 Ave. I; Ice House.
12:34 a.m., suspicious activity, Leaman Ave.. & 3rd St.
12:40 a.m., suspicious activity, 6750 Reading Rd.; CVS Pharmacy.
12:52 p.m., suspicious activity, 2700 block of Bryan Grove Ln.
3:24 a.m., suspicious activity, Bamore Rd. & Wild Cotton Rd.
4:34 a.m., disturbance, 4700 block of Reading Rd.
9:04 a.m., disturbance, 5130 Ave. H; Family Dollar.
9:44 a.m., auto theft, 26010 Southwest Fwy.; Studio 6.
9:48 a.m., disturbance, 500 block of 1st St.
10:19 a.m., accident/crash, 507 Summer Acres Ct.
10:52 a.m., disturbance, 6100 block of Bobwhite Trl.
11:46 a.m., disturbance, 1600 block of Ave. D.
11:54 a.m., animal call, 5000 block of Manor Stone Ln.
12:01 p.m., criminal trespass, 5302 Ave. I; 711.
12:12 p.m., disturbance, 5525 Reading rd.
12:32 p.m., accident/crash, Coffee Mill Creek Ln. & Pease River Ln.
12:40 p.m., suspicious activity, 5150 Ave. H; Dollar Tree.
1:28 p.m., accident/crash, I-69 frontage rd. & Spacek rd.
3:17 p.m., theft, 2700 block of Parrott Ave.
3:43 p.m. suspicious activity, Bernard Ave.. & West St.
4:31 p.m., suspicious activity, 2600 block of Monroe Ave.
9:35 p.m., missing person, 800 block of Coffee Mill Creek Ln.
10:5 p.m., auto theft, 900 block of Crabapple Way.
11:20 p.m., noise complaint, 5200 block of Hampton Ct.
11:30 p.m., suspicious activity, 3100 block of Ave. H.
11:40 p.m., burglary, 3402 SH 36 S; Whataburger.
11:42 p.m., suspicious activity, 28799 Southwest Fwy.; I-69 northbound at Bamore rd.
Arrests made Monday, May 29
9:21 a.m., male, 27, of Missouri City, driving while license invalid.
Tuesday, May 30
12:07 a.m., weapon reported, 5525 Reading Rd.
12:18 a.m., theft in progress, 28120 Southwest Fwy.
12:28 a.m., weapon reported, 3300 block of Ave. F.
12:55, theft in progress, 2406 B F Terry Blvd. Bldg. B; City Star.
2:14 a.m., suspicious activity, 1720 Spacek rd.; Holiday Inn.
2:34 a.m., suspicious activity, 1300 block of Callender S..
3:29 a.m., disturbance, 27927 Southwest Fwy.; Motel 6.
9:25 a.m., theft. 28050 Southwest Fwy.; Houston; Federal Credit Union.
10:23 a.m., disturbance, 1900 block of Ave. N.
11:26 a.m., suspicious activity, 2700 block of Chupik St.
11:46 a.m., theft. 2700 block of Chupik St.
11:33 a.m., burglary, 1514 Ave. H; Cotharn Motors.
1:09 p.m., theft. 7145 Reading Rd.; Dolce Living Apts.
2:10 p.m., harassment, 8100 block of Silent Deep Dr.
2:29 p.m., fraud reported, 1600 block of Perennial Ln.
2:32 p.m., assault in progress, 1200 block of Westwood Dr.
2:35 p.m., accident/crash, I-69 frontage rd. & Reading Rd.
2:31 p.m., suspicious activity, 5000 block of Twin Summit Dr.
2:57 p.m., disturbance, 26010 Southwest Fwy; Studio 6.
5:36 p.m., fraud, 1000 block of E. Stadium Dr.
5:39 p.m., suspicious activity, Spur 529 & Blume Rd.
5:45 p.m., disturbance, 700 block of Blume Rd.
6:08 p.m., accident/crash, 26059 I-69 frontage rd.
6:18 p.m., burglary in progress, 725 Blume Rd.
6:21 p.m., accident/crash, I-69 frontage rd. & FM 2218.
6:58 p.m., suspicious activity, Reading Rd. & Mercantile Dr.
7:05 p.m., suspicious activity, 1300 block of 6th St.
7:09 p.m., threat, 5200 block of Hampton Ct.
8:29 p.m., noise complaint, 900 block of Cole Ave.
8:34 p.m., disturbance, 2000 block of Beach Bluff Rd.
9:14 p.m., criminal mischief, 1210 Hartledge Rd.; Dollar Tree Distribution.
9:28 p.m., suspicious activity, 3420 Vista Dr.; Cinemark 12.
9:38 p.m., animal call, 1000 block of Walger Ave.
10:12 p.m., weapon reported, 1500 block of Kent Valley Ln.
11:30 p.m., animal call, Patton Rd. & Randon School Rd.
Arrests made Tuesday,
May 30
2:43 a.m., male, 22, of Rosenberg, theft between $100-$750.
3:27 a.m., male, 23, of Rosenberg, theft between $100-$750.
3:25 p.m., female, 24, no city of residence listed, assault.
10:56 p.m., male, 33, no city of residence listed, assaulting a public servant; resisting arrest/search/transport.
Wednesday, May 31
9:54 a.m., suspicious activity, 6800 block of Reading Rd.; Spring Hill Suites.
9:54 a.m., accident/crash, I-69 frontage rd. & Reading Rd.
10:02 a.m., accident/crash, 6750 Reading Rd.
10:11 a.m., theft in progress, 23801 Brazos Town Xing; Academy Sports.
10:52 a.m., theft, 1708 8th St.; 8th St. Laundromat.
1:34 p.m., auto theft, 28382 Southwest Fwy.; Oyo Hotel.
1:40 p.m., noise complaint, 5000 block of Beck Ln.
1:47 p.m., suspicious activity, Brazos Town Xing & Winding Lakes Ln.
1:55 p.m., accident/crash, 2406 BF Terry Blvd.
3:06 p.m., disturbance, 5525 Reading Rd.; Reading Park Apts.
5:30 p.m., animal call, 1800 block of Greenfield Dr.
5:53 p.m., disturbance, 24101 Brazos Town Xing; 5 Below.
6:07: p.m., disturbance, 7204 Town Center Blvd.
6:32 p.m., accident/crash, 3414 1st S..
6:38 p.m., accident/crash, Silverado Trl. & Ave. H.
6:37 p.m., suspicious activity, 1200 block of Allen St.
7:15 p.m., accident/crash, 4th St.. & Mons Ave.
7:45 p.m., disturbance, 3419 Fountains Dr.; The Henry Apts.
7:50 p.m., animal call, 3831 SH 36 S.; Seabourne Creek Park.
8:26 p.m., weapon reported, 3101 Vista Dr. Apt ; 3101 Place Apts.
8:53 p.m., suspicious activity, 23910 Southwest Fwy; Chase Bank.
9:06 p.m., theft, 2850 Ave. N Apt 121; Parkside Place.
9:38 p.m., suspicious activity, 1910 Louise St..
10:09 p.m., animal call, 2700 block of David St.
10:35 p.m., suspicious activity, Louise St. & I-69 frontage rd.
10:47 a.m., missing person, 5100 block of Harbor Palm Dr.
Arrests made Wednesday, May 31
10:28 a.m., male, 67, of Eagle Lake, Tx., 3 warrants-Rosenberg.
11:15 a.m., male, 44, of Houston, driving with invalid license; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with defective brake lights.
11:38 a.m., female, 41, of Houston, theft with two or more previous theft convictions (felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams (felony); 4 warrants; failing to identify herself to a peace officer as a fugitive of the law (or provided false ID).
4:18 p.m., male, 30, of Needville, warrant.
9:23 p.m., female, 31, of Rosenberg, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (felony).
Thursday, June 1
12:54 a.m., disturbance, 1800 block of Mulcahy St.
1:14 a.m., suspicious activity, 3419 Fountains Dr.; The Henry Apt.
2:04 a.m., suspicious activity, 5500 Ave... N; Terry High School.
4:46 a.m., disturbance, 7204 Town Center Blvd.; Town Center Lofts.
5:02 a.m., assault in progress, 4720 Reading Rd.; Brittany Square Apt.
5:02 a.m., criminal mischief, Klauke rd.. & Bamore Rd.
6:32 a.m., theft, 700 block of Walter St.
6:49 a.m., accident/crash, Benton Rd. & Winter Crescent Dr.
6:36 a.m., accident/crash, 777 US 90A W.
6:54 a.m., accident/crash, 1200 1st St.
8:05 a.m., animal call, 1600 Ave.. K.
8:39 a.m., suspicious activity, 24014 Commercial Dr.
8:51 a.m., disturbance, 28382 Southwest Fwy; Oyo Hotel.
8:59 a.m., auto theft, 400 block of Washington St.
10:16 a.m., animal wildlife, 1217 Westwood Dr; Westwood Village Apts.
10:36 a.m., disturbance, 3419 Fountains Dr.; The Henry Apts.
10:51 a.m., disturbance, 3313 Ave.. H; LR Motor Sports.
12:22 p.m., harassment, 2900 block of Airport Ave.
12:35 p.m., fraud reported, 725 Blume rd..
12:37 p.m. violating city ordinance, 24400 Commercial Dr.; Home Depot.
12:40 p.m., suspicious activity, 3004 Ave.. N; Travis Park.
12:47 p.m., accident/crash, Mahlmann St.. & Ave.. I.
2:00 p.m., theft, 2900 block of Angel Mist Ln..
2:06 p.m., accident/crash, 428 Minonite rd..
2:34 p.m., assault in progress, 1730 Minonite rd..
2:37 p.m., accident/crash, 6737 Reading rd..
4:16 p.m., disturbance, 600 block of Hawthorne Pasture rd..
4:55 p.m., missing person, 1100 block of Desert Springs Ln..
5:33 p.m., suspicious activity, 5400 block of Banner Ln..
6:56 p.m., violating city ordinance, Wild Cotton rd.. & Desert Springs Ln..
7:04 p.m., accident/crash, 503 Minonite rd..
8:06 p.m., suspicious activity, 4719 Reading rd.; Briarstone Apts.
9:13 p.m., theft in progress, 23912 Commercial Dr.; Target.
9:13 p.m., disturbance 1001 Herndon Dr.; Little Caesar’s.
11:22 p.m., noise complaint, 7204 Town Center Blvd. Town Center Lofts.
11:14 p.m., threat made, 1316 Radio Ln..
11:27 p.m., noise complaint, 2116 Parrott Ave..
Arrests made Thursday,
June 1
9:31 a.m., male, 44, of Rosenberg, warrant.
11:03 a.m., male, 45, of Rosenberg, warrant.
12:27 p.m., male, 26, of Rosenberg, warrant.
5:15 p.m., female, 28, of Rosenberg, warrant.
7:59 p.m., female, 38, of Richmond, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (felony).
10:37 p.m., female, 30, of South Holland, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams (felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram (felony); theft with two or more previous theft convictions (felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams (felony).
