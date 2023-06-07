Monday, May 29

12:18 a.m., suspicious activity, 3420 Vista Dr.; Cinemark 12.

12:22 a.m., noise complaint 1315 Ave. I; Ice House.

12:34 a.m., suspicious activity, Leaman Ave.. & 3rd St.

12:40 a.m., suspicious activity, 6750 Reading Rd.; CVS Pharmacy.

12:52 p.m., suspicious activity, 2700 block of Bryan Grove Ln.

3:24 a.m., suspicious activity, Bamore Rd. & Wild Cotton Rd.

