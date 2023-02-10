Wednesday, Feb. 1
8:17 a.m., CPS referral.
8:36 a.m., criminal mischief, 3700 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Lansdowne Moody).
8:46 a.m., assault in progress, 5800 block of Chaste Ct.
9:59 a.m., suspicious activity, 4900 block of Redbud Dr.
1:41 p.m., traffic stop, 2500 block of Ave. H (at Richmond Auto Sales).
2:49 p.m., CPS referral.
3:06 p.m., suspicious activity, 24200 block of Brazos Town Crossing (JP Penney).
4:14 p.m., theft, 2500 block of Ave. H (Challenge Construction).
4:19 p.m., CPS referral.
4:47 p.m., traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Hartledge Rd.
6:06 p.m., traffic stop, 4800 block of Ave. H (at Woodland Inn and Suites).
6:14 p.m., person stopped and questioned, 1700 block of 8th St. (8th St. Laundromat).
7:38 p.m., burglary, 24100 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Gringos).
8:01 p.m., welfare check, 1200 block of Ave. E.
8:17 p.m., burglary, 3400 block of Fountains Dr. (apts).
9:04 p.m., burglary in progress, 28000 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (La Casona).
9:07 p.m., warrant served, 3400 block of Fountains Dr. (apts).
11:09 p.m., traffic stop, 3100 block of First St. (at Valero).
Arrests for Wednesday, Feb. 1
9:59 a.m., female, 17, of Rosenberg, causing bodily injury to a child/elderly or disabled person (felony).
2:24 p.m., male, 32, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram (felony); unlawful possession of a firearm (felony).
4:22 p.m., male, 43, of Rosenberg, 3 warrants.
5:28 p.m., female, 44, of Richmond, 4 warrants-Rosenberg.
5:35 p.m., female, 35, of Wharton, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
6:41 p.m., male, 34, of Rosenberg, warrant.
6:49 p.m., male, 22, of Rosenberg, possession of drug paraphernalia; 15 warrants-Rosenberg.
8:40 p.m., male, 47, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
Thursday, Feb. 2
3:21 a.m., disturbance, 800 block of Ave. D.
6:51 a.m., theft, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (La Quinta).
7:08 a.m., theft, 23800 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (La Quinta).
7:13 a.m., burglary, 3400 block of Fountains Dr. (apts).
8:10 a.m., CPS referral.
9:13 a.m., CPS referral.
9:55 a.m., missing person, 2100 block of Bernie Ave.
11:07 a.m., assault, 4700 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
3:22 p.m., criminal trespass, 1800 block of City Hall Dr. (apts).
3:59 p.m., assist other agency, 24500 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (McDonald’s).
10:37 p.m., assault in progress, 1300 block of West St.
10:57 p.m., disturbance, 1500 block of Kent Valley Ln.
10:58 p.m., traffic stop, Westwood Dr. and Pecan Park Dr.
Arrests for Thursday, Feb. 2
1:50 a.m., male, 46, of Rosenberg, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (felony).
1:59 p.m., male, 21, of Fulshear, warrant.
Friday, Feb. 3
12:43 a.m., person stopped and questioned, Homestead Rd. and Richard St.
1:15 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. O and 6th St.
8:31 a.m., welfare check, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel).
9:36 a.m., warrant served, 28300 block of U.S. 50 frontage rd. (At Regency Inn).
11:52 a.m., warrant served, Commercial Dr. and FM 762.
1:49 p.m., CPS referral.
2:10 p.m., burglary in progress, 1800 block of First St. (Texas Car Title).
2:16 p.m., person stopped and questioned, 700 block of Blume Rd. (at Seabourne Creek MHP).
4:08 p.m., theft, 23700 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Ulta).
4:46 p.m., traffic stop, 1200 block of First St. (At Schulze’s BBQ).
5:58 p.m., traffic stop, Reading Rd. and Herndon Rd.
9:08 p.m., traffic stop, Mulberry Dr. and Magnolia Ln.
Arrests for Friday, Feb. 3
1:05 a.m., male, 23, of Chicago, criminal trespass.
1:18 a.m., male, 25, of Rosenberg, warrant.
2:41 a.m., male, 45, of Richmond, fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1-4 grams.
4:52 a.m., male, 34, of Rosenberg, DWI third offense (felony).
9:17 a.m., female, 42, of Franklin, La., warrant.
10:13 a.m., male, 40, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony); warrant.
12:33 p.m., female, 71, of Rosenberg, warrant.
2:40 p.m., male, 31, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants.
6:46 p.m., male, 19, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams (felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4-400 grams (felony); and possession of a dangerous drug.
10:17 p.m., female, 34, of Pleak, fleeing or attempting to elude peace officers; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams (felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram.
10:20 p.m., male, 36, of Richmond, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony).
Saturday, Feb. 4
12:25 a.m., suspicious activity, 5300 block of Ave. I (CVS Pharmacy).
12:51 a.m., person stopped and questioned, 1100 block of Carlisle St.
2:19 a.m., accident/crash, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Reading Rd.
2:24 a.m., traffic stop, Reading Rd. and Spacek Rd.
5:12 a.m., warrant served, 19600 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd.
8:01 a.m., criminal mischief (2400 block of Third St. (Guerecky Manufacturing).
12:45 p.m., welfare check, 3200 block of First St. (Travelers Inn).
1:59 p.m., accident/crash, U.S. 59 frontage rd. & Fountains Dr.
5:11 p.m., traffic stop, 6600 block of Auburn Terrace Ln.
5:26 p.m., theft in progress, 5100 block of Ave. H.
7:54 p.m., assault in progress, 1000 block of Herndon Dr. (Little Caesars Pizza).
8:02 p.m., assault in progress, 5500 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
8:21 p.m., civil matter, 4200 block of Ave. H (trl park).
10:12 p.m., traffic stop, 600 block of Mulcahy St.
Arrests for Saturday, Feb. 4
1:05 a.m., male, 30, of Rosenberg, warrant.
1:19 a.m., male, 42, of Rosenberg, warrant.
3:33 a.m., male, 27, of Richmond, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
5:47 a.m., male, 35, of Victoria, 5 warrants-Rosenberg.
1:14 p.m., female, 34, of Pleak, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony).
5:56 p.m., female, 19, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1-4 grams (felony).
8:44 p.m., male, 45, of Rosenberg, assault.
11:08 p.m., male, 65, of West Columbia, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2A, less than 2 ounces; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony); tampering with physical evidence.
11:11: p.m., male, 72, of Richmond, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
11:34 p.m., male, 37, of Richmond, retaliation; theft with two or more previous convictions x2 (both felonies).
11:36 p.m., female, 29, of Katy, assault; criminal trespass.
