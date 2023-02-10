Wednesday, Feb. 1

8:17 a.m., CPS referral.

8:36 a.m., criminal mischief, 3700 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Lansdowne Moody).

8:46 a.m., assault in progress, 5800 block of Chaste Ct.

9:59 a.m., suspicious activity, 4900 block of Redbud Dr.

1:41 p.m., traffic stop, 2500 block of Ave. H (at Richmond Auto Sales).

2:49 p.m., CPS referral.

