12:18 a.m., assault in progress, 1000 block of San Jacinto Ct.
1:39 a.m., traffic stop, 300 block of Mebane Ln.
2:43 a.m., accident/crash, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Hartledge Rd.
3:19 a.m., assist citizen, U.S. 59 and Spur 541.
5:51 a.m., welfare check, 7100 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
10:07 a.m., burglary in progress, 5300 block of Ave. I (7-11).
10:32 a.m., assault in progress, 500 block of Mulcahy St. (apts).
1:04 p.m., meet reportee, 900 block of Lane Dr. (apts).
2:58 p.m., theft in progress, 5300 block of Ave. I (CVS).
9:08 p.m., assault, 3400 block of Fountains Dr. (apts).
9:51 p.m., robbery, 3300 block of Ave. I (Rudy Stop and Shop).
Arrests made Saturday, March 4
1:17 a.m., male, 53, of Wharton, DWI-open container of alcohol in vehicle; tampering with government records.
1:24 a.m., male, 59, of Rosenberg, assault by contact (did not have permission to touch victim).
1:36 a.m., male, 46, of Richmond, DWI.
2:12 a.m., male, 22, of Rosenberg, fleeing from or attempting to elude a peace officer.
3:55 a.m., male, 30, of Rosenberg, DWI, failing to stop and render aid after collision causing serious bodily injury or death (felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams (felony); unlawfully carrying a weapon.
4:12 a.m., male, 29, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
8:29 a.m., male, 25, of El Campo, DWI.
11:34 a.m., male, 41, of Rosenberg, assault.
3:23 p.m., male, 26, of Richmond, 2 warrants.
3:41 p.m., male, 59, of Richmond, theft with two or more previous theft convictions (felony).
12:56 a.m., property check, 28100 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Scottish Inn).
1:12 a.m., assault in progress, 7200 block of Town Center Blvd. (apts).
8:34 a.m., traffic stop, 6900 block of Industrial Pkwy (Good will).
11:44 a.m., traffic hazard, 25000 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd.
1:45 p.m., assault, 2700 block of BF Terry Blvd.
4:21 p.m., assault, 2700 block of BF Terry Blvd.
7:42 p.m., burglary, 1100 block of First St. (Hartz Chicken).
11:48 p.m., traffic stop, 24500 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Chili’s).
Arrests made Sunday, March 5
1:40 a.m., male, 47, of Richmond, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony).
2:25 a.m., male, 42, of Richmond, assault by contact.
12:13 p.m., male, 29, of Rosenberg, reckless driving.
12:55 p.m., male, 47, of Richmond, warrant.
3:10 p.m., female, 49, of Richmond, driving while license invalid.
3:43 p.m., male, 38, of Rosenberg, assault.
1:48 a.m., traffic stop, BF Terry Blvd. (City Star).
4:42 a.m., traffic stop, Lane Dr. and Mustang Ave.
Arrests made Monday, March 6
12:31 a.m., female, 22, of Houston, falsifying/possessing/using results of a drug test
2:39 a.m., male, 25, of Sugar Land, warrant.
5:19 a.m., male, 30, of Houston, tampering with a government record.
