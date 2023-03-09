Saturday, March 4

12:18 a.m., assault in progress, 1000 block of San Jacinto Ct.

1:39 a.m., traffic stop, 300 block of Mebane Ln.

2:43 a.m., accident/crash, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Hartledge Rd.

3:19 a.m., assist citizen, U.S. 59 and Spur 541.

5:51 a.m., welfare check, 7100 block of Reading Rd. (apts).

10:07 a.m., burglary in progress, 5300 block of Ave. I (7-11).

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.