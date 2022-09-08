Rosenberg police responded to 200 calls for assistance or interactions with the public or property while on patrol on Friday, Sept. 2, and made 6 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
1:23 a.m., assault in progress, 2700 block of BF Terry Blvd.
11:51 p.m., theft, 26000 block of U.S. frontage rd. (Rosenberg Inn).
11:58 a.m., traffic stop, Callender St. and Kentucky St.
12:14 p.m. assault in progress, 1500 block of Kent Valley Ln.
2:47 p.m., fraud, 900 block of Frost St. (Caring People).
5:28 p.m., traffic stop Leaman Ave. and First St.
11:28 p.m., traffic stop, Reading Rd. and Allwright St.
11:51 p.m., traffic stop, 2308 First St. (at Brazos Valley School Credit Union).
Arrests made Friday, Sept. 2
1:50 a.m., male, 70, of Rosenberg, driving while intoxicated.
6:18 a.m., female, 50, of Richmond, assault by contact (laying hands on someone without permission).
8:47 a.m., female, 46, of Rosenberg, assault.
12:54 p.m., male, 54, of Rosenberg, assault.
4:58 p.m., female, 27, of Rosenberg, illegal possession of or fraudulent use of identifying information, items numbering more than 50 (felony); fraud; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 (less than 1 gram).
6:27 p.m., female, 23, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams (felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4 grams and 400 grams (felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4 grams and 400 grams (felony).
Rosenberg police responded to 173 calls for assistance or interactions with the public or property while on patrol on Saturday, Sept. 3, and made 7 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:21 a.m., disturbance, 3500 block of SH 36 (Days Inn).
2:54 a.m., assault in progress, 1000 block of Lindsey Dr.
6:17 a.m., theft, 500 block of Minonite Rd. (7-11)
10:06 a.m., traffic stop, Town Center Blvd. and Cambay Dr.
10:10 a.m., accident/crash, 5100 block of Ave. H (at Family Dollar).
10:12 a.m., welfare check, 1200 block of Westwood Dr.
11:43 a.m., disturbance, 4600 block of Ave. H (Lone Star Inn).
12:22 p.m., auto theft, 400 block of Houston St. (Valero Brazos River).
5:23 p.m., welfare check, 3700 block of Ave. H (Fiesta).
5:37 p.m., assault in progress, 500 block of Kelley Green Ct.
6:42 p.m., 9-11 emergency, 800 block of Ave. J.
6:54 p.m., theft, 3400 block of Ave. O.
8:54 p.m., disturbance, 100 block of Seventh St.
10:48 p.m., criminal mischief, 5500 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
11:21 p.m., welfare check, 1900 block of J. Meyer Rd.
Arrests made Saturday, Sept. 3
12:22 a.m., male, 28, of Beasley, driving while intoxicated-open container.
12:57 a.m., male, 36, of Livingston, warrant-Rosenberg.
8:36 a.m., male, 51, of Rosenberg, driving while license invalid; resisting arrest/search/transport.
11:07 a.m., male, 49, of Richmond, driving while license invalid, tampering with a government record, 4 warrants.
11:44 a.m., male, 27, of Houston, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger (felony); unlawfully carrying a weapon.
7:35 p.m., female, 45, of Rosenberg, assault by contact.
9:51 p.m., female, 31, of Rosenberg, warrant-Rosenberg.
Rosenberg police responded to 161 calls for assistance or interactions with the public or property while on patrol on Sunday, Sept. 4, and made 4 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
2:36 a.m., traffic stop, Louise St. and Ave. J.
9:27 a.m., traffic hazard, 30400 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (at OcuSoft).
9:29 a.m., criminal mischief, 5500 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
12:56 p.m., animal bite, 1300 block of Alamo St.
1:38 p.m., welfare check, 24400 block of Brazos Town crossing (Kroger).
2:41 p.m., accident/crash, 24800 block of Commercial Dr. (at Bath Body Works).
3:57 p.m., welfare check, Third St. (Cantu’s Grocery).
8:14 p.m., accident/crash, 5100 block of Ave. H (at Delux Cleaners).
10:08 p.m., burglary, 2600 block of Ave. G.
11:21 p.m., auto theft, 5500 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
Arrests made Sunday, Sept. 4
6:11 a.m., male, 41, of Needville, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more (felony).
8:11 a.m., male, 53, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
11:16 a.m., male, 37, of Austin, public intoxication.
2:52 p.m., male, 46, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
