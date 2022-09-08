Rosenberg police responded to 200 calls for assistance or interactions with the public or property while on patrol on Friday, Sept. 2, and made 6 arrests.

Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:

1:23 a.m., assault in progress, 2700 block of BF Terry Blvd.

11:51 p.m., theft, 26000 block of U.S. frontage rd. (Rosenberg Inn).

11:58 a.m., traffic stop, Callender St. and Kentucky St.

12:14 p.m. assault in progress, 1500 block of Kent Valley Ln.

12:56 p.m., sex offense.

