12:42 a.m., assault, 200 block of Summer Crescent Dr.
9:28 a.m., fraud reported, 2207 4th St.
10:38 p.m., disturbance, 4719 Reading Rd.
10:53 a.m., criminal mischief, 2700 Ave. K; Travis Elementary.
11:41 p.m., disturbance, 3803 B F Terry Blvd; Talberts Holiday Market.
12:20 p.m., suspicious activity, 28382 Southwest Fwy.; Oyo Hotel.
1:25 p.m., suspicious activity, Vista Dr. & Commercial Dr.
2:14 p.m., accident/crash SH 36 S & Retail Ln.
4:56 p.m., disturbance, 3401 Ave. H; 711.
6:17 p.m., assault in progress, 4814 Ave. H; Woodland Inn and Suites.
6:32 p.m., noise complaint, 5525 Reading Rd.
6:51 p.m., found property, 1st St & I-69 frontage rd.
7:48 p.m., disturbance, Rychlik Dr. & Louise St.
8:16 p.m., disturbance, 339 Hill Rd.
8:48 p.m., disturbance, 700 block of Damon St.
9:03 p.m., noise complaint, 5525 Reading Rd.
9:38 p.m., accident/crash, West St. & Rice St.
9:58 p.m., threat reported, 819 Lane Dr.
10:09 p.m., noise complaint, 4000 block of Brumbelow St.
10:49 p.m., sex offense in progress, 1900 block of J Meyer Rd.
11:35 p.m., assault in progress, 1600 block of Bernie Ave.
Arrests Saturday, June 17
1:27 a.m., male, 51, of Rosenberg, assault.
7:53 p.m., male, 38, of Garwood, Tx., warrant.
1:23 a.m., noise complaint, 500 block of Jefferson St.
2:08 a.m., missing person, 915 Cole Ave.
4:53 a.m., suspicious activity, Ave. H & Grillo Way.
8 a.m., accident/crash, Millie St. & Ave. L.
8:51 a.m., suspicious activity, 28505 Southwest Fwy.; Epicenter.
9:23 a.m., accident/crash, Ave. H & Millie St.
9:52 a.m., disturbance, 3402 SH 36 S; Whataburger.
9:49 a.m., theft, 2300 block of 3rd St.
10:45 a.m., deceased person, 1418 Rice St.
11:11 a.m., animal call, 27927 Southwest Fwy.; Motel 6.
11:35 a.m., criminal mischief, 28382 Southwest Fwy; Oyo Hotel.
1:01 p.m., threat, 2207 4th St.
2:16 p.m., disturbance, 5130 Ave. H; Family Dollar.
2:39 p.m., narcotics complaint, 1910 Louise St.
2:48 p.m., disturbance, B F Terry Blvd. & Ave. N.
2:42 p.m., accident/crash, FM 2218 & Bryan Rd.
3:13 p.m., assault, 1600 block of West St.
3:23 p.m., animal call, 24401 Brazos Town Xing; Kroger.
3:47 p.m., criminal trespass, 1217 Westwood Dr.
3:57 p.m., accident/crash, 3900 B F Terry Blvd.
3:59 p.m., accident/crash, Damon St. & Ave. L
4:50 p.m., suspicious activity, 1217 Westwood Dr.
6:35 p.m., assault in progress, 2700 block of B F Terry Blvd.
7:02 p.m., disturbance, 1800 block of West St.
8:38 p.m., criminal trespass, 3118 1st St.; Shell.
8:54 p.m., disturbance, 4900 block of Oakbriar Ln.
10:43 p.m., disturbance, 2700 block of B F Terry Blvd.
11:27 p.m., suspicious activity, 2000 block of Mulcahy St.; Sunset Park.
11:36 p.m., disturbance, 2705 B F Terry Blvd.
11:46 p.m., harassment, 4700 block of Seabourne Landing Dr.
11:56 p.m., warrant service, 5101 Ave. H.
11:58 p.m., accident/crash, Lane Dr. & Sally Anne Dr.
2:24 a.m., male 25, of Wharton, 3 warrants-Rosenberg.
