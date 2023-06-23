Saturday, June 17

12:42 a.m., assault, 200 block of Summer Crescent Dr.

9:28 a.m., fraud reported, 2207 4th St.

10:38 p.m., disturbance, 4719 Reading Rd.

10:53 a.m., criminal mischief, 2700 Ave. K; Travis Elementary.

11:41 p.m., disturbance, 3803 B F Terry Blvd; Talberts Holiday Market.

12:20 p.m., suspicious activity, 28382 Southwest Fwy.; Oyo Hotel.

