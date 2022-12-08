Rosenberg police responded to 245 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Friday, Dec. 2, and made 9 arrests.

Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:

4:52 a.m., traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Kroesche Rd.

5:31 a.m., traffic stop, 3500 block of SH 36 S (at Days Inn).

Arrests made Friday, Dec. 2

5:53 a.m., male, 37, of Houston, DWI.

6:21 a.m., male, 39, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.

