Rosenberg police responded to 245 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Friday, Dec. 2, and made 9 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
4:52 a.m., traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Kroesche Rd.
5:31 a.m., traffic stop, 3500 block of SH 36 S (at Days Inn).
Arrests made Friday, Dec. 2
5:53 a.m., male, 37, of Houston, DWI.
6:21 a.m., male, 39, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
1:05 p.m., male, 28, of Richmond, tampering with government record.
3:28 p.m., female, 54, of Houston, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
4:37 p.m., male, 47, of Rosenberg, public intoxication; resisting arrest/search/transport.
5:06 p.m., male, 32, of Richmond, public intoxication.
7:03 p.m., male, 30, of Rosenberg, warrant served.
7:19 p.m., male, 39, of Rosenberg, tampering with physical evidence.
8:11, male, 61, of Rosenberg, DWI-open container.
Rosenberg police responded to 176 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Saturday, Dec. 3, and made 8 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
8:13 a.m., criminal trespass, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel).
11:36 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. I and Houston St.
1:41 p.m., meet reportee, 2100 block of Fourth St. (RPD).
3:16 p.m., assault in progress, 100 block of Rude Rd.
4:49 p.m., welfare check, 5300 block of Ave. N.
10:08 p.m., weapon reported, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel).
11:07 p.m., disturbance, 2100 block of Fourth St. (RPD).
Arrests made Saturday, Dec. 3
2:47 a.m., male, 28, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
3:13 a.m., male, 35, of Houston, possession of drug paraphernalia.
5:48 a.m., male, 39, of Richmond, burglary of a residence/unlawful entry; warrant.
6:14 a.m., female, 33, of Rosenberg, warrant.
8:40 a.m., female, 34, of Rosenberg, criminal trespass.
12:55 p.m., male, 34, of Rosenberg, 4 warrants-Rosenberg.
10:01 p.m., male, 33, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
11:29 p.m., male, 27, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram (felony); resisting arrest/search/transport; warrant.
Rosenberg police responded to 166 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Sunday, Dec. 4, and made 8 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
1:30 a.m., accident/crash, 3300 block of Ave. H (At Aaron’s Rental).
1:30 a.m., suspicious activity, 1100 block of First St. (First Baptist Church).
2:13 a.m., noise complaint, 800 block of Lane Dr. (apts).
4:50 a.m., accident/crash, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Cottonwood Church Rd.
8:46 a.m., assist other agency, 1200 block of First St.
11:11 a.m., traffic stop, 4800 block of Ave. H (at Church’s Chicken).
1:39 p.m., missing person, 900 block of Klare Ave.
2:15 p.m., theft in progress, 23700 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Ulta).
4:08 p.m., assault in progress, 300 block of First St.
5:02 p.m., theft in progress, 3900 block of FM 762 (Walgreens).
5:57 p.m., traffic stop, 300 block of Blume Rd.
9:53 p.m., 1000 block of Mulcahy St.
Arrests made Sunday, Dec. 4
2:50 a.m., male, 27, of Houston, DWI; unlawfully carrying a weapon.
5:44 a.m., male, 47, of Rosenberg, DWI.
7:43 a.m., male, 44, of Rosenberg, public intoxication; resisting arrest/search/transport.
10:13 a.m., female, 33, of Needville, assaulting a public servant (felony); resisting arrest/search/transport; retaliation; 10 warrants-Rosenberg.
12:01 p.m., male, 22, of Rosenberg, operating a motor vehicle with expired registration; failing to maintain financial responsibility (vehicle insurance); driving without a license.
5:06 p.m., female, 40, of Richmond, aggravated assault with a knife (felony).
5:47 p.m., male, 46, of Houston, theft valued at between $100-$750.
6:36 p.m., male, 43, of Rosenberg, 3 warrants-Rosenberg.
