Thursday, April 13

12:58 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. H and Allen St.

3:58 a.m., assault, 4700 block of Reading Rd. (apts).

9:05 a.m., warrant served, 2100 block of 4th St. (RPD).

9:15 a.m., assault in progress, 3300 block of Rainflower Springs Ln.

9:59 a.m., welfare check, 3400 block of Fountains Dr. (apts).

10:08 a.m., warrant served, 700 block of SH 36 (parole office).

