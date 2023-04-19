12:58 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. H and Allen St.
3:58 a.m., assault, 4700 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
9:05 a.m., warrant served, 2100 block of 4th St. (RPD).
9:15 a.m., assault in progress, 3300 block of Rainflower Springs Ln.
9:59 a.m., welfare check, 3400 block of Fountains Dr. (apts).
10:08 a.m., warrant served, 700 block of SH 36 (parole office).
10:39 a.m., meet reportee, 2700 block of BF Terry Blvd.
1:49 p.m., fraud, 24200 block of Brazos Town Crossing (JC Penney).
2:17 a.m., welfare check, Ave. H. and Cole Ave.
2:35 p.m., warrant served, 700 block of SH 36 (parole office).
4:25 p.m., welfare check, 600 block of Wild Cotton Rd.
4:42 p.m., assault, 1400 block of Mahlmann St.
6:28p.m., sex offense, U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel)
8:04 p.m., burglary, 24900 block of Commercial Dr. (Kohl’s).
Arrests made Thursday, April 13
2:13 a.m., male, 20, of Rosenberg, minor in possession of tobacco.
9:44 a.m., male, 29, of Houston, 6 warrants-Rosenberg.
10:12 a.m., male, 21, of Rosenberg, terroristic threat toward a family member.
1:34 p.m., female, 41, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony).
3:39 p.m., male, 20, of Richmond, warrant (issued by pardon and parole board).
4:57 p.m., male, 37, of Wharton, possession of false drug test results (or falsifying drug test results); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams (felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams (felony); possession of a dangerous drug.
6:45 p.m., male, 46, of Richmond, warrant.
1:55 a.m., property check, 1300 block of Ave. I (the Ice House).
2:38 a.m., traffic stop, U.S. 90A and Rude Rd.
4:58 a.m., burglary, 1700 block of Spacek Rd. (Holiday Inn Express).
7:07 a.m., burglary, 3200 block of First St. (Express Inn).
9:01 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. E and 6th St.
10:12 a.m., traffic stop, 3rd St. and Ave. G.
10:44 a.m., CPS referral, Reading Rd.
11:21 a.m., CPS referral, 4th St.
11:55 a.m., CPS referral, Breezy Parke Ln.
12:45 p.m., burglary in progress, 26200 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Shell station at 2218).
4:01 p.m., theft, 23700 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Ulta).
4:22 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Ave. E.
Arrests made Friday, April 14
3:01 a.m., male, 38, of Richmond, public intoxication.
3:53 p.m., male, 31, of Richmond, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams (felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1-4 grams (felony).
4:23 a.m., male, 31, of Richmond, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony); resisting arrest/search/transport.
9:44 a.m., male, 56, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony) in a drug-free zone (close to church, park or school).
11:02 a.m., female, 51, of Richmond, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams (felony).
11:09 a.m., male, 70, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams in a drug-free zone (felony).
