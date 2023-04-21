8:47 a.m., missing person, 3300 block of Ave. P.
3:29 p.m., welfare check, 1100 block of 6th St.
6:24 p.m., accident/crash, 300 block of Houston St. (Brazos park).
10:29 p.m., 9-11 emergency call, 1000 block of Junction Ct.
Arrests made Saturday, April 15
11:42 p.m., female, 42, of Houston, assault.
12:54 a.m., traffic stop, 1800 block West St.
7:47 a.m., assault, 1000 block of Junction Ct.
8:19 a.m., traffic stop, 3700 block of Ave. H.
10:09 a.m., deceased person, 4800 block of Bryan Rd.
10:54 a.m., traffic stop, 4900 block of Airport Ave.
4:08 p.m., animal bite, 2000 block of Village Court Ln.
5:04 p.m., criminal trespass, 4600 block of Cedar Rd.
5:37 p.m., sex offense, Silent Deep Dr.
Arrests made Sunday, April 16
2:20 a.m., male, 19, of Rosenberg, possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:39 a.m., male, 39, of Richmond, warrant.
11:44 a.m., male, 26, of Rosenberg possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4-400 grams (felony); possession of marijuana, between 4 ounces and 5 pounds (felony).
