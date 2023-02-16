Friday, Feb. 10

8 a.m., fraud reported, 5000 block of Manor Stone Ln.

11:24 a.m., warrant served, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd (Oyo Hotel).

1:47 p.m., CPS referral.

5:15 p.m., suspicious activity, 1300 block of 7th St.

6:44 p.m., theft in progress, 24200 block of Commercial Dr. (Office Depot).

7:18 p.m., assist other agency, 1200 block of Westwood Dr. (apts).

