8 a.m., fraud reported, 5000 block of Manor Stone Ln.
11:24 a.m., warrant served, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd (Oyo Hotel).
5:15 p.m., suspicious activity, 1300 block of 7th St.
6:44 p.m., theft in progress, 24200 block of Commercial Dr. (Office Depot).
7:18 p.m., assist other agency, 1200 block of Westwood Dr. (apts).
11:14 p.m., traffic hazard, U.S. 59 frontage rd and 1st St.
11:46 p.m., 9-11 emergency call, 2000 block of Ave. D.
Arrests made Friday, Feb. 10
12:23 a.m., male, 33, of Houston, unlawfully carrying a weapon; unlawful possession of a firearm (felony).
2:08 a.m., male, 33, of Rosenberg, DWI.
12:20 p.m., male, 20, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants.
5:47 p.m., male, 33, of Rosenberg, possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:05 p.m., female, 29, of Sugar Land, possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:55 a.m., traffic stop, 3700 block of Ave. I (at Ace Hardware).
2:14 a.m., warrant served, 29700 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd (Motel 6).
2:36 p.m., theft in progress, 3100 block of 1st. St.
2:52 p.m., theft, 1st St. (McDonald’s).
8:37 p.m., disturbance reported, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel).
10 p.m., missing person, 1400 block of Stevens Court.
11:30 p.m., missing person, 1200 block of Westwood Dr. (apts).
Arrests made Saturday, Feb. 11
12:36 a.m., female, 35, of Richmond, assault by contact (did not have permission to touch victim).
3:32 a.m., male, 20, of Richmond, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1-4 grams (felony).
3:39 a.m., male, 27, of Richmond, 11 warrants-Rosenberg; 1 warrant by outside agency.
3:41 p.m., male, 31, of Stafford, theft between $2,500-$30,000 (felony)/
11 p.m., male, 17, of Rosenberg, warrant.
1:04 a.m., traffic stop, 5500 block of Ave. N.
2:20 a.m., property check, 1500 block of Callender St.
4:51 a.m., traffic hazard, Bamore Rd. and U.S. 59 frontage rd.
9:46 a.m., auto theft, 500 block of 2nd St.
10:55 a.m., welfare check, 6000 block of Whitewing Rd.
12:19 p.m., welfare check, 5500 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
3:08 p.m., accident/crash, U.S. 90A and Spur 10 frontage rd.
3:51 p.m., welfare check, U.S. 59 frontage rd and 1st. St.
4:38 p.m., theft in progress, 23700 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Ulta).
6:02 p.m., traffic stop, Brazos St. and Ave. H.
6:05 p.m., traffic stop, 24900 block of Commercial Dr. (at Dollar Tree).
Arrests made Sunday, Feb. 12
2:52 a.m., male, 44, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
4:33 a.m., female, 39, of Rosenberg, DWI.
6:59 a.m., female, 24, of Rosenberg, DWI; unlawfully carrying a weapon.
5:27 p.m., male, 43, of Stafford, assault.
6:31 p.m., male, 50, of Houston, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
