Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
8:51 a.m., suspicious activity, 1400 block of First St. (Pick and Pay).
10:25 a.m., suspicious activity, Old Richmond Rd. and Jennetta St.
1:30 p.m., traffic stop, Damon St. and Ave. H.
3:37 p.m., theft in progress, 2500 block of Ave. H. (99 Cent Only).
4:04 p.m., warrant served, 3200 block of Ave. H (Eagle Mart).
5:05 p.m., missing person, 5100 block of Alderney Ct.
8:04 p.m., accident/crash Ave. H and Lane Dr.
Arrests made Thursday, Dec. 22
11:21 a.m., male, 31, of Houston, 2 warrants.
12:44 p.m., male, 64, of Rosenberg, illegal possession of or fraudulent use of identifying information, items numbering less than 5 (felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone (felony); unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (felony); warrant.
1:54 p.m., male, 20, of Rosenberg, warrant.
4:28 p.m., male, 57, of Richmond, warrant, theft between $100-$750.
9:14 p.m., male, 46, of Richmond, DWI third offense or more (felony).
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
9:31 a.m., deceased person, 2600 block of Ave. G.
12:05 p.m., found/recovered/ returned missing/stolen/lost property, 3300 Old Richmond Rd. (Texas Salvage).
10:01 p.m., assault, 300 block of First St.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
5:55 a.m., disturbance, 1300 block of Paradise Creek Ln.
11:30 a.m., assault in progress, 24700 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (T-Mobile).
5:02 p.m., theft, 23700 block of Brazos Town Crossing, Ulta.
6:35 p.m., robbery in progress, 1900 block of First St. (Dollar General).
Arrests made Saturday, Dec. 24
7 a.m., male, 41, of Houston, assault by contact (did not have permission to lay hands on victim).
7:34 p.m., male, 35, of Missouri City, resisting arrest/search/transport; strong arm robbery (no weapons used) of a business (felony).
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:38 a.m., traffic hazard, 1100 block of Desert Palms Ln.
12:52 a.m., harassment, 200 block of Verde Lake Way.
1:08 a.m., disturbance, 3500 block of Rychlik Dr.
5:54 a.m., assault in progress, 1100 block of block of Frost St.
10:30 a.m., assault, 3100 block of Vista Dr. (apts).
7:49 p.m., burglary, 24200 block of Commercial Dr. (Burlington).
Arrests made Sunday, Dec. 25
1:26 a.m., male, 34, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
6:56 a.m., male, 33, of Rosenberg, assault.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
10:50 a.m., found/recovered/returned lost/stolen/missing property, 7100 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
10:35 p.m., suspicious activity, 1000 block of Miles St. (apts).
11:52 p.m., traffic stop, Ave. H and Sally Anne Dr.
Arrests made Monday, Dec. 26
11:24 p.m., male, 42, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:13 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. I and Stadium Dr.
1:19 a.m., civil matter, 4700 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
Arrests made Tuesday, Dec. 27
12:49 a.m., female, 19, of Rosenberg, possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:55 a.m., male, 35, of Rosenberg, operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license; failing to maintain financial responsibility (vehicle insurance); possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:15 a.m., male, 33, of Rosenberg, warrant.
