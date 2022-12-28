Thursday, Dec. 22

Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:

8:51 a.m., suspicious activity, 1400 block of First St. (Pick and Pay).

10:25 a.m., suspicious activity, Old Richmond Rd. and Jennetta St.

1:30 p.m., traffic stop, Damon St. and Ave. H.

3:37 p.m., theft in progress, 2500 block of Ave. H. (99 Cent Only).

4:04 p.m., warrant served, 3200 block of Ave. H (Eagle Mart).

