Friday, Sept. 1
12:35 a.m., suspicious activity, 1600 block of Kent Valley Ln.
12:59 a.m., assault in progress, Old Richmond Rd & San Jacinto St.
2:38 a.m., assault in progress, 1500 block of Ave. D.
6:34 a.m., accident/crash, 3272 FM 2218.
7:51 a.m., animal bite, 1300 Carlisle St.
10 a.m., suspicious activity, 2516 Ave. H; 99 Cent Only.
10:51 a.m., accident/crash, 26215 Southwest Fwy.; in front of Rosenberg Mitsubishi.
11:22 a.m., suspicious activity, 5176 Ave. H; TA Wireless.
11:54 a.m., accident/crash, 150 FM 723; Brazos River Bridge.
12:17 p.m., accident/crash, 3707 Ave. H; in front of Fiesta.
12:20 p.m., fraud, 801 3rd St.
12:58 p.m., accident/crash, 3707 Ave. H; in front of Fiesta.
1:53 p.m., found property, 1318 Hemple Dr,.
1:57 p.m., fraud, 5715 Reading Rd.; Metro PCS.
2:15 p.m., disturbance, 1101 Damon St; Burger Barn.
2:18 p.m., disturbance, 5000 block of Sierra Ridge Dr.
2:41 p.m., criminal mischief, 28382 Southwest Fwy; Oyo Hotel.
2:58 p.m., accident/crash, 6970 Industrial Pkwy; in front of Goodwill.
4:19 p.m., disturbance, 4100 block of Ave. I.
5:09 p.m., accident/crash, Herndon Dr. & Reading Rd.
8:08 p.m., criminal mischief, 2325 Leaman Ave.
6:17 p.m., suspicious activity, 8th St. & Ave. K.
6:53 p.m., animal call, 2300 block of Leaman Ave.
7:34 p.m., suspicious activity, 1115 Millie St.; Genesis Tabernacle Of Love.
7:51 p.m., suspicious activity, 1200 block of Herndon Dr.
9:20 p.m., accident/crash, 2002 1st St.
9:35: p.m., deceased person, 700 block of Reagan Park Ct.
9:26 p.m., accident/crash, Lane Dr. & Ave. H.
10:53 p.m., auto theft in progress, 3600 block of Ave. O.
10:56 p.m., suspicious activity, Moonflower Ave. & Field Coast Ln.
11:16 p.m., assault in progress, 24601 Southwest Fwy; Wing Stop.
11:30 p.m., suspicious activity, 807 Matamoros Dr.
11:35 p.m., missing person, 3518 Cypress Landing Ct.
11:43 p.m., disturbance, 1315 Ave. I; Ice House.
11:43 p.m., assault in progress, 1500 block of 6th St.
Arrests Friday, Sept. 1
3:38 a.m., female, 46, of Stafford, assault.
4:43 p.m., male, 38, of McAllen, Texas, 4 warrants-Rosenberg.
Saturday, Sept. 2
12:15 a.m., deceased person, 1400 block of Mahlmann St.
1:57 a.m., warrant served, 200 block of 4th St.
3:04 a.m., suspicious activity, 3419 Fountains Dr.; The Henry Apts.
2:24 a.m., noise complaint 1000 block of Sally Anne Dr.
3:11 a.m., deceased person, 1400 block of Mahlmann St.
5:57 a.m., accident/crash, 1000 block of Lindsey Dr.
6:08 a.m., disturbance, 5700 block of Reading Rd.
6:44 a.m., assault, 4700 block of Reading Rd.
7:4 a.m., SWAT summoned, 1400 block of Evergreen Ct.
7:44 p.m., animal call, 1300 Carlisle St.
7:51 a.m., animal bite, 8200 block of Summer Breeze Ln.
9:21 a.m., harassment, 7200 block of Town Center Blvd.
10:35 a.m., accident/crash, Ave. I & Millie St.
10:35 a.m., accident/crash, 3205 Ave. I; at Happy Washer.
10:39 a.m., burglary, 1963 4th St.; Tri Mart Car Wash.
12:19 p.m., animal call, 1000 block of Lane Dr.
2:27 p.m., accident/crash, 1st St. & I-69 frontage rd.
2:40 p.m., noise complaint, 1700 block of Ave. K.
3 p.m., accident/crash, 6737 Reading Rd.; in front of IHOP.
4:50 p.m., noise complaint, 1700 block of Ave. K.
5:31 p.m., suspicious activity, 819 Lane Dr.; Victoria Garden Apts.
6:45 p.m., disturbance, 3317 1st St.; Jack In The Box.
7:23 p.m., accident/crash, 2339 1st St; in front of Bohemian Hill Tavern.
7:50 p.m., noise complaint, 7200 block of Reading Rd.
8:36 p.m., assault in progress, 7200 block of Town Center Blvd.
8:37 p.m., disturbance, 4120 Ave. I; BEMS.
9:18 p.m., weapon reported, Band Rd & SH 36 S.
9:50 p.m., accident/crash, 523 SH 36 N.
10:42 p.m., disturbance, 3326 Ave. I; Millie Shell.
10:56 p.m., noise complaint, Orange Blossom Ln. & Kent Valley Ln.
11:34 p.m., animal call, 8000 block of Summerdale Dr.
11:48 p.m., noise complaint, 2100 block of Ave. K.
Arrests Saturday, Sept. 2
12:28 a.m., male, 41, of Richmond, public intoxication.
1:19 a.m., male, 35, of Richmond, DWI second offense.
2:45 a.m., male, 20, of Rosenberg, 9 warrants-Rosenberg.
3:29 p.m., male, 25, of Rosenberg, 6 warrants-Rosenberg.
4:06 p.m., male, 36, of Richmond, fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer; reckless driving; DWI.
4:26 p.m., male 33, of Rosenberg, 11 warrants-Rosenberg.
8:38 p.m., male, 23, of Needville, warrant-Rosenberg.
Sunday, Sept. 3
12:33 a.m., suspicious activity, 800 block of Matamoros Dr.
2:08 a.m., assault in progress, 4700 block of Reading Rd.
5:16 a.m., disturbance, 2800 block of I-69 frontage rd.; Cottonwood Travel Plaza, Rosenberg.
5:24 a.m., missing person, 2700 block of Davis Ave.
8:53 a.m., disturbance, 5700 block of Bluebonnet Ln.
10:42 a.m., suspicious activity, 1700 block of Old Creek Dr.
11:23 a.m., criminal trespass, 2700 block of B F Terry Blvd.
12:44 p.m., suspicious activity, 4423 Seabourne Landing Dr.
1:08 p.m., accident/crash, 1600 Ave. H.
2:16 p.m., burglary, 400 block of Seabourne Landing Dr.
2:28 p.m., animal call, 5300 block of Stoneridge Ct.
2:56 p.m., accident/crash, 23912 Commercial Dr.; in front of Target.
3:13 p.m., accident/crash, Tobola St. & Ave. P.
3:30 p.m., missing person, 5400 block of Cunningham Ln.
4:14 p.m., narcotics complaint, 4423 Seabourne Landing Dr.
4:38 p.m., warrant served, 1750 Crabb River Rd.; Burger King.
5:48 p.m., assault, 1000 block of Lane Dr.
9:22: p.m., animal bite, 2900 block of Airport Ave.
9:31 p.m., disturbance, 4600 block of Cedar Rd.
9:33 p.m., accident/crash, 3420 Vista Dr; in front of Cinemark 12.
10:24 p.m., suspicious activity, 7200 block of Reading Rd.
10:29 p.m., disturbance, 6945 Industrial Pkwy; Ruchi’s.
Arrests Sunday, Sept. 3
3:56 p.m., male, 33, of Rosenberg, warrant-Rosenberg.
4:34 p.m., female, 25, city of residence unspecified, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony).
5:05 p.m., male, 27, of Richmond warrant-Rosenberg.
11:03 p.m., male, 54, of Richmond, public intoxication.
11:18 p.m., male, 55, of Richmond, public intoxication.
Monday, Sept. 4
1:10 a.m., disturbance, 1600 block of Southgate Dr.; 7-11.
3:11 a.m., accident/crash, 619 Round Lake Dr.
4:40 a.m., suspicious activity, 7200 block of Town Center Blvd.
7:43 a.m., injured animal, 1715 Ave. H; 7-11.
10:15 a.m., theft, 1300 block of Radio Ln.
10:49 a.m., animal call, 27935 Southwest Fwy; Waffle House.
10:48 a.m., weapon reported, 3419 Fountains Dr.
11:07 a.m., violating city ordinance, 24110 Commercial Dr.; Ross.
11:22 a.m., accident/crash, 27960 Southwest Fwy; Denny’s.
12:20 p.m., accident/crash, 28900 Southwest Fwy; US 59 at Bamore Rd.
12:41 p.m., harassment, 800 block of Brooks Ave.
12:55 p.m., disturbance, 1300 block of Mahlmann St.
2:08 p.m., disturbance, 1000 block of Lane Dr.
2:43 p.m., animal call, 600 block of Klauke St.
2:43 p.m., animal call, 1800 block of 8th St.
3:09 p.m., threat, 4600 block of Cedar Rd.
4:09 p.m., disturbance, 3555 SH 36 S; Days Inn.
4:17 p.m., disturbance, 1700 block of Mahlmann St.
4:49 p.m., burglary, 3831 SH 36 S; Seabourne Creek Park.
5:29 p.m., animal call, 7700 block of Summerdale Dr.
5:32 p.m., assault in progress, 3420 Vista Dr; Cinemark 12.
5:47 p.m., burglary, 2800 block of Parrott Ave.
5:4 p.m., threat 3420 Vista Dr; Cinemark 12.
6:04 p.m., disturbance, 1200 block of Ave. D.
6:51 p.m., disturbance, 4600 block of Cedar Rd.
7:08 p.m., animal call, 1000 block of Frances Dr.
8:16 p.m., suspicious activity, 200 block of 2nd St.
8:59 p.m., suspicious activity, 1800 block of Ave. E.
9:44 p.m., suspicious activity, 3420 Vista Dr; Cinemark 12.
10:36 p.m., suspicious activity, 800 block of Grunwald Heights Blvd.
11:05 p.m., accident/crash, FM 2218 & Bryan Rd.
11:18 p.m., noise complaint, 4700 block of Bartagrass Dr.
11:35 p.m., suspicious activity, 5127 Breezy Parke Ln.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.