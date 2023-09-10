Friday, Sept. 1

12:35 a.m., suspicious activity, 1600 block of Kent Valley Ln.

12:59 a.m., assault in progress, Old Richmond Rd & San Jacinto St.

2:38 a.m., assault in progress, 1500 block of Ave. D.

6:34 a.m., accident/crash, 3272 FM 2218.

7:51 a.m., animal bite, 1300 Carlisle St.

10 a.m., suspicious activity, 2516 Ave. H; 99 Cent Only.

