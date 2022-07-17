Rosenberg police responded to 133 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray and wild animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, deceased persons, suspicious people, civil matters, threats, assaults, road hazards, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc., Wednesday, July 13, and made 6 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
8 a.m., CPS referral.
1:06 p.m., auto theft, 900 block of Klare Ave.
2:26 p.m., traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Kroesche Rd.
3:02 p.m., suspicious activity, 24400 block of Commercial Dr. (Home Depot).
3:10 p.m., assault, 900 block of Lane Dr.
3:23 p.m., welfare check, 26000 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Rosenberg Inn).
4:11 p.m., traffic stop, Houston St.
5:38 p.m., theft in progress, 27100 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Tractor Supply Co.).
5:44 p.m., meet reportee, 100 block of U.S. 90A.
7:32 p.m., assault, 1000 block of Sally Anne Dr.
8:30 p.m., animal bite, 1400 block of Caslyn Dr.
8:37 p.m., theft in progress, 23800 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Academy).
8:48 p.m., warrant served, 1500 block of Third St.
9:47 p.m., assault in progress, 8000 block of Summerdale Dr.
9:49 p.m., traffic hazard, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Daily Rd.
Arrests made Wednesday, July 13
3:11 p.m., male, 30, of Louise, Tx, 5 warrants-Rosenberg.
3:50 p.m., male, 35, of Houston, fraudulent use of or possession of identifying information, less than 5 items (a felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (a felony); warrant-Rosenberg; warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court.)
4:14 p.m., male, 31, of Houston, driving a vehicle with an expired registration, failing to maintain financial responsibility (vehicle insurance); driving without a license.
5:17 p.m., male, 38, of Rosenberg, burglary of a residence (a felony).
8:53 p.m., female, 49, of Rosenberg, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court.)
10:40 p.m., male, 52, of Houston, driving while intoxicated, third-offense or more (a felony).
Rosenberg police responded to 168 calls/traffic stops, etc., on Thursday, July 14, and made 4 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
8:57 a.m., suspicious activity, 4900 block of Woodway Ave.
12:50 p.m., traffic stop, Ave. H.
1:20 p.m., traffic stop, 1800 Mustang Ave.
1:58 p.m., missing person, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
6:37 p.m., animal bite, 700 block of Blume Rd (Garcia Park).
8:02 p.m., sex offense in progress.
Arrests made Thursday, July 14
1:41 a.m., female, 43, of Needville, tampering with physical evidence (a felony).
9:39 a.m., male, 20, of Rosenberg, 4 warrants-Rosenberg.
1:40 p.m., male, 49, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone (a felony).
2:07 p.m., male, 44, of Pasadena, 2 warrants served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
