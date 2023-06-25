Monday, June 19
12:49 a.m., noise complaint, 2200 block of Sandy Sea Rd.
12:32 a.m., noise complaint, 819 Lane Dr.
1:09 a.m., disturbance, 1600 block of Brumbelow St.
1:19 a.m., suspicious activity, Commercial Dr. & FM 762.
2:30 a.m., suspicious activity, 1300 block of SH 36 N.
4:17 a.m., disturbance, 819 Lane Dr.
5:51 a.m., noise complaint, 4700 block of Reading Rd.
6:56 a.m., suspicious activity, 3400 block of Ave. R.
7:19 a.m., burglary, 7500 block of Summer Night Ln.
9:03 a.m., animal call, FM 2218 & Bryan Rd.
9:34 a.m., animal call, 2200 block of Moss Bluff Ln.
11 a.m., harassment, 4700 block of Reading Rd.
12:10 p.m., criminal mischief, 500 block of 1st St.
12:24 p.m., disturbance, 28382 Southwest Fwy.; Oyo Hotel.
1:55 p.m., theft in progress, 23735 Brazos Town Xing; Ulta.
4:10 p.m., accident/crash, 28332 Southwest Fwy.
4:10 p.m., accident/crash, 24614 Southwest Fwy.
4:58 p.m., burglary in progress, 1200 block of Mystic River Ln.
4:59 p.m., assault in progress, 4700 block of SH 36.
5:26 p.m., disturbance, 2901 Airport Ave.
5:43 p.m., suspicious activity, 3807 Ave. H;.
6:16 p.m., suspicious activity, 1400 block of Mulcahy St.
7:04 p.m., burglary, 2211 1st St.; Mustang Lounge.
7:04 p.m., narcotics complaint, 3000 block of Ave. N; Travis Park.
7:55 p.m., suspicious activity, 3700 block of US 90A W.
8:06 p.m., disturbance 5700 block of Reading Rd.
9:28 p.m., warrant service I-69/Beltway.
11:21 p.m., disturbance, 3420 Vista Dr.; Cinemark 12.
11:57 p.m., suspicious activity, 2901 Airport Ave.
Arrests Monday, June 19
12:31 a.m., male, 27, of Richmond, 5 warrants-Rosenberg.
7:56 p.m., male, 47, of Rosenberg, 3 warrants; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 4-200 grams (felony).
10:03 p.m., female, 28, of Rosenberg, assault.
Tuesday, June 20
12:21 a.m., noise complaint, 1400 Allen St.
1 a.m., suspicious activity, 3800 Windy Brook Rd.
9:11 a.m., accident/crash, 1st St. & I -69 frontage rd.
9:23 a.m., suspicious activity, Ward St. & Parkway Ave.
9:25 a.m., found property, 5141 Ave. H; Burger King.
12:27 p.m., assault in progress, 2201 1st St.; Stop N Bye.
12:39 p.m., animal call, 1700 block of 1st St.
12:41 p.m., sex offender check, 300 block of Second St.
1:20 p.m., suspicious activity, 5400 block of Ave. N.
1:24 p.m., found property, 3517 Ave. O.
2:57 p.m., suspicious activity, 1306 Spacek Rd.; Capital One Bank.
3:16 p.m., fraud reported, 6726 Reading Rd. ; Posh Nails.
3:42 p.m., accident/crash, Koeblen Rd. & FM 2218.
4:05 p.m., disturbance, 1300 block of Hemple Dr.
4:19 p.m., harassment, 1317 Mahlmann St.
5:14 p.m., fraud reported, 1300 block of Walenta Ave.
5:16 p.m., theft 810 Brooks Ave.
5:24 p.m., theft in progress, 23735 Brazos Town Xing; Ulta.
5:25 p.m., fraud reported, 1300 block of Walenta Ave.
5:48 p.m., suspicious activity, 1001 Lane Dr.
7:04 p.m., warrant service, 1800 block of Ave. M.
8 p.m., animal call, 1318 Ave. H; Gabbys Snow Cones.
8:27 p.m., threat reported, 1500 block of Ave. L.
8:53 p.m., weapon reported, 1500 block of Kent Valley Ln.
8:59 p.m., missing person, 5311 Ave. N.;
9:21 p.m., animal call, 2308 1st St.; BVSCU.
9:47 p.m., suspicious activity, 601 Park Place Blvd; Waterford Summer Park Apts.
9:56 p.m., criminal trespass, 500 block of 1st St.
9:49 p.m., warrant service, 1750 Crabb River Rd.; Burger King.
10:30 p.m., noise complaint, 7404 Town Center Blvd; Brazos Ranch Apts.
10:53 p.m., disturbance, 5525 Reading Rd.
Arrests Tuesday, June 20
1:02 p.m., female, 25, of Humble, driving while license suspended; warrant-Rosenberg.
2:39 p.m., female, 39, of Boling, 6 warrants.
3:16 p.m., male, 58, of Richmond, 3 warrants.
6:20 p.m., male, 30, of Rosenberg, evading arrest/detention; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony).
10:37 p.m., male, 27, of McAllen, warrant-Rosenberg.
Wednesday, June 21
12:06 a.m., animal call, 1116 Alamo St.; Pet Stop.
12:18 a.m., disturbance, 5525 Reading Rd.
12:19 a.m., suspicious activity, 2100 block of Ave. G.
12:23 p.m., missing person, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
1:03 a.m., fraud, 6726 Reading Rd Ste 140; Posh Nails.
1:31 p.m., disturbance, 5525 Reading Rd.
5:43 p.m., burglary, 4700 block of Reading Rd.
6:43 p.m., criminal trespass, 28382 Southwest Fwy.; Oyo Hotel.
Arrests Wednesday, June 21
male, 30, of Rosenberg. assault by contact (did not have permission to touch victim).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.