Rosenberg police responded to 164 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Monday, Nov. 21, and made 1 arrest.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
10:23 a.m., theft, 23700 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Ulta).
12:14 p.m., auto theft, 2800 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Cottonwood Travel Plaza).
2:27 p.m., assault, 2600 block of Arcola Ct.
2:20 p.m., burglary, 24200 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Olive Garden).
6:04 p.m., assault in progress, 1400 block of Canton Cir.
7:19 p.m., weapon reported, 3400 block of Ave. P.
10 p.m., accident/crash, Band Rd. and SH 36.
Arrests made Monday, Nov. 21
10:39 p.m., male, 57, of Richmond, DWI; unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Rosenberg police responded to 197 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and made 3 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:25 a.m., civil matter, 2800 block of Ave. N (apts).
2:56 a.m., assault in progress, 800 block of Lane Dr. (apts).
9:57 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. D and Elm St.
10:58 a.m., traffic stop, 4200 block of Ave. H.
12:59 p.m., auto theft, 1400 block of Leaman Ave.
9:26 p.m., warrant served, 27900 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Motel 6).
Arrests made Tuesday, Nov. 22
4:05 a.m., male, 22, of Rosenberg, assault.
12:08 a.m., male, 44, of Richmond, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
10:19 a.m., female, 36, of Houston, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
Rosenberg police responded to 293 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and made 12 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
2:36 a.m., noise complaint, 1800 block of Ave. B.
3:23 a.m., traffic stop, 5500 block of Reading Rd.
8:59 a.m., adult protective services referral.
9:11 a.m., person stopped and questioned, Ave. F and Seventh St.
10:19 a.m., traffic stop, 24300 block of Brazos Town Crossing.
10:49 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. H and Jennetta St.
11:31 a.m., meet reportee, 5700 block of Grande Gables Dr.
11:36 a.m., welfare check, West St. and Dallas Ave.
12:03 p.m., disturbance, 700 block of Reagan Park Ct.
1:10 p.m., assault in progress, 5100 block of Cotter Ln.
4:08 p.m., traffic stop, First St. and City Hall Dr.
6:02 p.m., traffic stop, Ave. N and Jones St.
6:32 p.m., theft, 5100 block of Ave. H (City Trends).
6:54 p.m., person stopped and questioned, 5500 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
7:51 p.m., disturbance, 1200 block of Westwood Dr. (apts).
9:40 p.m., person stopped and questioned, 5100 block of Breezy Parke Ln.
Arrests made Wednesday, Nov. 23
3:19 a.m., male, 37, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
4:26 a.m., female, 24, of Mansfield, possession of drug paraphernalia
9:37 a.m., male, 50, of Richmond, warrant.
11:20 a.m., male, 20, of Richmond, possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:25 a.m., male, 19, of Beasley, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2A, less than 2 ounces in a drug-free zone (felony).
12:30 p.m., male, 37, of Rosenberg, 6 warrants-Rosenberg.
1:30 p.m., male, 45, of Rosenberg, criminal trespass (habitat or with weapon).
4:54 p.m., male, 34, of Rosenberg, 8 warrants-Rosenberg.
4:55 p.m., male, 30, of Rosenberg, 5 warrants-Rosenberg.
6:42 p.m., male, 42, of Richmond, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
7:31 p.m., female, 32, of Rosenberg, 8 warrants-Rosenberg.
10:13 p.m., male, 30, of Richmond, public intoxication.
