Thursday, April 27
1 a.m., suspicious activity, 1200 block of Ave. I (US Washateria).
2:32 a.m., assault in progress, 800 block of 7th St. (apts).
8:37 a.m., CPS referral, Jennetta St.
9:45 a.m., robbery, 4100 block of Ave. I (BEM’s).
2:07 a.m., traffic stop, 3rd St. and Ave. D.
2:22 p.m., theft in progress, 4100 block of FM 762 (Coco Bella).
2:25 p.m., burglary, 23700 block of Commercial Dr. (Burger King).
3:36 p.m., CPS referral, Woodway Ave.
5:40 p.m., sex offense, Mahlmann St.
7:16 p.m., criminal trespass, 27900 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Motel 6).
7:53 p.m., property check, 23900 block of Commercial Dr. (Target).
8:01 p.m., burglary in progress, 1900 block of Tremont Ct.
10:23 p.m., assault in progress, 300 block of 1st St.
Arrests made Thursday, April 27
9:07 a.m., female, 30, of Rosenberg, causing bodily injury to a child/elderly/disabled person (felony); interference with emergency phone call.
3:10 p.m., male, 39, of Richmond, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram (felony); 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
7:56 p.m., male, 37, of Rosenberg, criminal trespass.
10:29 p.m., female, 43, of Dallas, failure to provide identification to a peace officer (or failing to inform officer she was a fugitive from justice); 2 warrants.
Friday, April 28
12:08 a.m., traffic stop, 1st St.
6:27 a.m., theft, 5000 block of Ave. H (Jack In The Box).
9:12 a.m., theft in progress, 1400 block of 1st St. (Overspeed).
10:17 a.m., assault in progress, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
10:36 a.m., traffic stop, 23700 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (at Region’s Bank).
10:38 a.m., fraud, 2800 block of Ave. K.
11:03 a.m., theft in progress, 5100 block of Ave. H (Dollar General).
1:41 p.m., person stopped and questioned, 4800 block of Ave. H.
6:50 p.m., assist other agency, 1400 block of Mahlmann St.
10:47 p.m., disturbance, 800 block of 7th St. (apts).
Arrests made Friday, April 28
12:18 a.m., traffic stop, 1800 block of 1st. St.
1:28 a.m., male, 46, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4-200 grams (felony); unlawfully carrying a weapon.
1:57 a.m., female, 37, of Rosenberg, criminal trespass.
6:27 a.m., 5000 block of Ave. H. (Jack In The Box).
11:35 a.m., male, 23, of Spring, warrant.
11:58 a.m., male, 22, of Missouri City, driver not wearing a seat belt; operating a vehicle without a license plate; possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:27 p.m., female, 35, of Rosenberg, theft under $100.
2:14 p.m., male. 28. of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1-gram in a drug-free zone (felony); warrant.
Saturday, April 29
9:54 a.m., criminal mischief, 4600 block of Ave. H (at Lone Star Inn).
10:27 a.m., theft, 3300 block of Ave. H (Walgreens).
12:12 p.m., violating city ordinance, BF Terry Blvd. and U.S. 59 frontage rd.
2:36 p.m., warrant served, FM 2218 and U.S. 59 frontage rd.
4:30 p.m., assault, 1800 block of Houston St.
9:23 p.m., traffic stop, 27200 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (in front of Legacy).
9:37 p.m., theft, 200 block of Golden Grain Dr.
Arrests made Saturday, April 29
1:28 a.m., male, 46, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4-200 grams (felony); unlawfully carrying a weapon.
6:10 a.m., male, 46, of Richmond, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle (felony); resisting arrest/search/transport.
1:04 p.m., male, 67, of Rosenberg, warrant.
3:03 p.m., male, 59, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
Sunday, April 30
12 a.m., assault in progress, 5100 block of Alderney Ct.
12:08 a.m., accident/crash, Reading Rd. and Reading Ct.
10:28 a.m., warrant served, 5100 block of Ave. H. (old Kroger’s).
10:48 a.m., criminal mischief, 4600 block of Ave. H (Lone Star Inn).
10:57 a.m., welfare check,n 1900 block of Ave. C (apts).
11:59 a.m., fraud, 4500 block of Reading Rd. (Shipley Donuts).
2:49 p.m., disturbance,3500 block of Ave. H (Auto Zone).
4:12 p.m., accident/crash, BF Terry Blvd. and U.S. 59 frontage rd.
4:58 p.m., traffic stop, BF Terry Blvd. and Homestead Rd.
5:22 p.m., assault, 1200 block of Mulcahy St.
6:21 p.m., welfare check, 24100 block of Brazos Town Crossing, (5 Below).
8:22 p.m., warrant served, 1400 block of Williams Way Blvd (FBCSO).
10:53 p.m., criminal trespass, 26000 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Studio 6).
11:14 p.m., assault in progress, 900 block of Lane Dr. (apts).
Arrests made Sunday, April 30
2:31 a.m., male, 37, of Houston, DWI.
2:32 a.m., traffic hazard, 500 block of Minonite Rd. (in front of 7-11).
4:43 p.m., male, 31, of Katy, DWI.
5:40 a.m., male, 27, of Farmington, NM, DWI.
11:10 a.m., female, 24, of Richmond, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
3:28 p.m., female, 39, of Richmond, public intoxication.
5:18 p.m., male, 36, of Richmond, public intoxication.
5:47 p.m., male, 39, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams (felony).
9:28 p.m., male, 26, of Katy, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
11:05 p.m., male, 39, of Richmond, DWI second offense.
11:50 p.m., male, 19, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
