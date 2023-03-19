12:43 a.m., suspicious activity, 2500 block of Ave. G.
10:18 a.m., deceased person, 1700 block of West St.
10:58 a.m., deceased person, 500 block of West St.
12:17 p.m. CPS referral, Ave. N.
1:03 p.m., assist other agency, 1000 block of Magnolia Dr.
1:52 p.m., criminal trespass, 2500 block of Ave. H (99 Cent Only Store)
3:25 p.m., warrant served, 3200 block of 1st St. (Traveler’s Inn).
6:18 p.m., assault, 2000 block of Ave. A (Becerra Park).
8:51 p.m., animal bite, 5000 block of Cottage Creek Ln.
Arrests made Wednesday, March 15
12:42 a.m., female, 18, of Richmond, public intoxication.
1:01 a.m., male, 22, of Fresno, unlawfully carrying weapon; warrant.
2:26 p.m., male 47, of Rosenberg, criminal trespass.
12:38 a.m., traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Fountains Dr.
11:10 a.m., welfare check, 900 block of Frost St.
11:14 a.m., theft in progress, 5100 block of Ave. H (Dollar General).
12:35 p.m., traffic stop, Frost St. and Ave. I.
2:41 p.m., assault, 7100 block of Reading Road (apts).
5:11 p.m., person stopped and questioned, Alamo St. and Ave. F.
7:20 p.m., missing person, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
9:54 p.m., assault in progress, 1900 block of Spruce Dr.
10:53 p.m., disturbance, 4100 block of FM 2218.
Arrests made Thursday, March 16
1:41 a.m., male, 32, of Richmond, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony).
5:35 p.m., male, 26, of Rosenberg, warrant.
11:36 p.m., male, 39, of Rosenberg, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrant.
11:58 p.m., female, 40, of Rosenberg, warrant.
12:43 a.m., assault, 1000 Block of Lane Dr. (apts).
2:34 a.m., welfare check, 2100 block of Mons Ave.
Arrests made Friday, March 17
3:20 a.m., male, 37, of Richmond, public intoxication.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.