Sunday, June 11
12:22 a.m., suspicious activityivity, 5300 block of Ave. I.
11:32 a.m., suspicious activityivity, 1400 block of Carlisle St.
12:55 a.m., warrant service, 5100 block of Ave. H.
1:02 a.m., noise complaint, 900 block of Lane Dr.
1:14 a.m., noise complaint, 1500 block of Helmsley Dr.
1:55 a.m., accident/crash, FM 2218 & I-69 property rd.
2:50 a.m., suspicious activityivity, 4600 block of Maple St.
3:27 a.m., disturbance, 3220 1st St.; Express Inn.
3:28 a.m., disturbance, 28382 Southwest Fwy.; Oyo Hote.
7:19 a.m., accident/crash, 3891 FM 2218.
7:14 a.m., disturbance, 2500 block of B F Terry Blvd.
8:27 a.m., assault, 2700 block of B F Terry Blvd.
10:08 a.m., accident/crash, Reading Rd. & Vista Dr.
11:24 a.m., robbery, 1503 Spur 529; El Presidente.
11:43 a.m., harassment, 900 block of Bernard Ave.
12:53 p.m., accident/crash, 5141 Ave. H.
12:53 p.m., accident/crash, 5192 Ave. H.
12:56 p.m., disturbance, 600 block of Hawthorne Pasture Rd.
3:38 p.m., theft in progress, West St. & I-69 property rd.
3:28 p.m., suspicious activity, 1317 Mahlmann St.
3:10 p.m., fraud, 800 block of 5th St.
3:48 p.m., theft in progress, 4908 Ave H; Tabacco Mart.
4:09 p.m., disturbance, 5130 Ave. H; Family Dollar.
4:48 p.m., assault, 2622 Muegge Rd.
6:07 p.m., accident/crash, 28321 Southwest Fwy.
7:49 p.m., noise complaint, 2500 block of Davis Ave.
8:49 p.m., assault in progress, 3600 block of Ave. O.
9:06 p.m., noise complaint, 1001 Lane Dr.
9:06 p.m., disturbance, 1000 block of Santa Fe Ct.
9:34 p.m., suspicious activity, 2700 Ave. K; Travis Elementary.
9:54 p.m., accident/crash, Daily Rd. & I-69.
10:27 p.m., disturbance 1217 Westwood Dr.
10:41 p.m., suspicious activity, 1500 block of Carlisle St.
11:26 p.m., accident/Crash, 5004 Ave. H.
Arrests Sunday, June 11
12:50 a.m., male, 25, of Needville warrant.
1:25 a.m., male, 34, El Campo, 6 warrants-Rosenberg.
7:45 a.m., male, 40, of Stafford, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
3:33 p.m., male, 50, of Rosenberg, 3 warrants-Rosenberg.
Monday, June 12
1:34 a.m., deceased person, 1400 block of Wilson Dr.
1:59 a.m., suspicious activity, Callender St. & Kentucky St.
2:41 a.m., suspicious activity, 800 block of Matamoros Dr.
3:02 a.m., disturbance, 1600 block of Leaman Ave.
5:28 a.m., suspicious activity, 2000 block of Ave. K.
7:28 a.m., suspicious activity, 1416 George St.; Holy Rosary.
10:51 a.m., assault in progress, 700 block of Grillo Way; Legend Boot Co.
11:17 p.m.,accident/crash, I-69 frontage Rd. & 1st St.
12:14 p.m., accident/crash, 1636 Minonite Rd.
12:10 p.m., warrant service, 711 SH 36 N.; Parole Office.
1:37 p.m., fraud, 1216 Ave. E.
2:23 p.m., disturbance, 1900 block of Ave. M.
2:26 p.m., sex offense, 2120 4th St.; PD.
3:02 p.m., weapon reported, 4700 block of Reading Rd .
2:45: p.m., sex offense, 400 7th St.
3:03 p.m., theft, 1800 block of Ave. M.
3:22 p.m., accident/crash, Reading Rd. & I-69.
3:31 p.m., disturbance, 5525 Reading Rd.
3:42 p.m., disturbance, 26000 block of Southwest Fwy.; Executive Inn.
3:17 p.m., suspicious activity, 2300 block of Graeber Rd.
3:53 p.m., fraud, 6500 block of Sterling Shores Ln.
4:12 p.m., accident/crash, 3707 Ave. H.
4:57 p.m., accident/crash, Reading Rd. & Lazy Ln.
5:07 p.m., assault, 2801 I 69; Cottonwood Travel Plaza.
5:36 p.m., accident/crash, 6450 Reading Rd.
5:43 p.m., accident/crash, 1217 Westwood Dr.
6:43 p.m., threat reported, 28120 Southwest Fwy Ste 102; Las Tortas.
7:37 p.m., suspicious activity, 3555 SH 36 S; Days In.
7:09 p.m., deceased person, 1300 block of Tobola St.
9:28 p.m., suspicious activity, 281100 block of Southwest Fwy; Gulf.
9:46 p.m., warrant service, 2120 4th St.; RPD.
10:39 p.m., accident/crash, 24801 Southwest Fwy.
11:27 p.m., missing person, 4700 block of Reading Rd.
Arrests Monday, June 12
11:35 a.m., male, 55, of Rosenberg, fight.
11:50 a.m., female, 23, of Stafford, fight.
1:48 p.m., male, 45, of Rosenberg, driving while license invalid.
5:03 p.m., male, 40, Lufkin, warrant.
Tuesday, June 13
12:19 a.m., weapon reported, 7th St. & Ave. D.
1:31 a.m., weapon reported, 2400 Ruby St.; Woodland West Mhp.
6:19a.m., accident/crash, I-69 frontage rd. & 1st St.
8:22 a.m., accident/crash, 2400 1st St.
10:20 a.m., fraud reported, 1136 Radio Ln.; Ashton Oaks Apts.
10:25 a.m., disturbance, 810 Ave. E.
12:57 p.m., suspicious activity, 900 block of Lane Dr.
1:38 p.m., disturbance, 28382 Southwest Fwy.; Oyo Hotel.
1:42 p.m., theft in progress, 3302 Ave. H Ste 102; Boost Mobile.
2:02 p.m., disturbance, 24700 block of Commercial Dr. Ste 100; Salata.
2:25 p.m., assault in progress, 5715 Reading Rd. Ste A; 76 convenience store.
2:57 p.m., theft in progress, 23735 Brazos Town Xing; Ulta.
4:40 p.m., accident/crash, I-69 frontage rd. & 1st St.
5:58 p.m., suspicious activity, 24401 Brazos Town Xing; Kroger.
6 p.m., accident/crash, Industrial Pkwy. & Reading Rd.
7:11 p.m., disturbance, 1600 block of Perennial Ln.
8:08 p.m., threat, 3419 Fountains Dr.; The Henry Apts.
9:32 p.m., burglary, 1317 block of Mahlmann St.
9:39 p.m., criminal trespass, 5004 Ave H; Jack In The Box.
9:46 p.m., disturbance, 3400 block of Ave. J
10:30 p.m., threat, 417 Houston St; Trimart.
11:01 p.m., suspicious activity, Reese Rd. & I-69 frontage rd.
11:33 p.m., disturbanc,e 500 block of 3rd St.
11:41 p.m., burglary in progress, 1500 block of Carlisle St.
Arrests Tuesday, June 13
7:15 a.m., male, 26, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants.
12:20 p.m., male, 37, of Richmond, 4 warrants.
