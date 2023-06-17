Sunday, June 11

12:22 a.m., suspicious activityivity, 5300 block of Ave. I.

11:32 a.m., suspicious activityivity, 1400 block of Carlisle St.

12:55 a.m., warrant service, 5100 block of Ave. H.

1:02 a.m., noise complaint, 900 block of Lane Dr.

1:14 a.m., noise complaint, 1500 block of Helmsley Dr.

1:55 a.m., accident/crash, FM 2218 & I-69 property rd.

