Sunday, Feb. 5
9:56 a.m., theft, 3700 block of Ave. I (Ace Hardware).
9:04 p.m., assist other agency, 1000 block of Carlisle St.
Arrests for Sunday, Feb. 5
5:59 a.m., male, 65, of West Columbia, retaliation.
Monday, Feb.6
12:39 a.m., accident/crash, Radio Ln and Peace St.
8:02 a.m., traffic stop, Westwood Dr. and Lane Dr.
8:05 a.m., traffic stop, Reading Rd. and Town Center Blvd.
10:12 a.m., CPS referral.
10:38 a.m., CPS referral.
10:57 a.m., CPS referral.
1:01 p.m., traffic stop, 5000 block of Ave. H (in front of LCISD bus barn).
3:04 p.m., animal bite, 2500 block of Ave. N (at Embassy Church).
5:22 p.m., traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Daily Rd.
5:27 p.m., weapon reported, 5400 block of Cunningham Ln.
6:38 p.m., missing person, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
7:51 p.m., theft in progress, 3300 block of Ave. H (Walgreens).
8:03 p.m., disturbance, 2600 block of Ave. H (Burke’s Outlet).
10:36 p.m., narcotics complaint, Cottage Creek Ln. and Health Ridge Ln.
Arrests for Monday, Feb. 6
6:20 a.m., male, 28, of Rosenberg, DWI.
8:54 a.m., male, 24, of Rosenberg, warrant.
7:06 p.m., male, 62, of Naples, Fla., possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4-200 grams (felony).
8:54 p.m., female, 40, of Rosenberg, theft between $30,000-$150,000 in value (felony).
Tuesday, Feb. 7
6:04 a.m., deceased person, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel).
9:36 a.m., CPS referral.
10:06 a.m., traffic stop, 1100 block of Seventh St.
11:39 a.m., traffic stop, 1100 block of Third St.
11:54 a.m., fraud, 7900 block of Summer Night Ln.
3:28 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Ave. I (U.S. Washateria).
5:02 p.m., fraud, 1200 block of Westwood Dr. (apts).
Arrests for Tuesday, Feb. 7
12:30 p.m., male, 23, of Richmond, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2A, less than 2 ounces.
5:39 p.m., male, 27, of Rosenberg, assault.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
12:37 a.m., violating city ordinance, 2000 block of Ave. A (Becerra Park).
1:12 a.m., warrant served, 2100 block of Fourth St. (Rosenberg PD).
10:34 a.m., person stopped and questioned, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel).
3:24 p.m., CPS referral.
4:04 p.m., traffic stop, 1100 block of West St.
5:41 p.m., burglary, 500 block of Brazos St.
Arrests for Wednesday, Feb. 8
1:47 a.m., female, 34, of Pleak, 4 warrants-Rosenberg.
11:24 a.m., male, 27, of Richmond, tampering with physical evidence; 2 warrants.
4:50 p.m., male, 19, of Beasley, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2A, less than 2 ounces in a drug-free zone; warrant.
5:05 p.m., female, 30, of Richmond, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2A, less than2 ounces in a drug-free zone; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone (felony).
Thursday, Feb. 9
8:52 a.m., CPS referral.
10:34 a.m., traffic stop, Kentucky St. and Callender St.
12:16 p.m., person stopped and questioned, Callender St. and Houston St.
3:09 p.m., assault in progress, 1400 block of 7th St.
7:47 p.m., assist other agency, 2600 block of Diamond River Dr.
8:38 p.m., theft, 23900 block of Commercial Dr. (Target).
9:06 p.m., missing person, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
10:22 p.m., assault, 1000 block of Lane Dr. (apts).
11:10 p.m., traffic stop, First St. and Mons Ave.
Arrests for Thursday, Feb. 9
11:21 a.m., male, 37, of Richmond, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
11:43 a.m., female, 46, of Rosenberg, warrant.
12:55 p.m., female, 46, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2,less than 1 gram (felony); warrant.
4:03 p.m., male, 34, of Rosenberg, assault.
9:42 p.m., male, 59, of Richmond, theft between $100-$750).
11:06 p.m., female, 22, of Rosenberg, assault x2.
