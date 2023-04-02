8:38 a.m., disturbance, 4000 block of Ave. N. (Texaco).
11:19 a.m., burglary, 7400 block of Town Center Blvd. (apts).
11:32 a.m., found property, Bamore Rd. and Elizabeth Ave.
12:21 p.m., welfare check, 2700 block of BF Terry Blvd.
3:15 p.m., traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Fountains Dr.
5:21 p.m., welfare check, 4100 block of Ave. I.
7:37 p.m., theft, 7400 block of Town Center Blvd. (apts).
8:13 p.m., disturbance, 1300 block of West St.
11:11 p.m., welfare check, 300 block of Seabourne Meadows Dr.
Arrests made Sunday, March 26
9:17 a.m., male, 18, of Needville, minor in possession of alcohol; minor in possession of tobacco.
9:03 p.m., female, 60, of Rosenberg, assault by threat; public intoxication.
8:04 a.m., burglary, 3700 block of Falling Moon Ln.
1:44 p.m., sex offense, BF Terry Blvd.
2:03 p.m., sex offense, Oakbriar Ln.
5:53 p.m., accident/crash, SH 36 and Fairgrounds Blvd.
9:29 p.m., theft in progress, 300 block of Seabourne Meadows Dr.
Arrests made Monday, March 27
2:04 a.m., male, 79, of Houston, warrant.
10:16 p.m., female, 40, of Stafford, assault by contact (did not have permission to touch victim).
1:57 a.m., suspicious activity, 26000 block of US. 59 frontage rd.
9:19 a.m., person stopped and questioned, 5300 block of Reading Rd (at fire station).
9:44 a.m., theft, 900 block of Third St. (Vidio Sol).
11:47 a.m., warrant served, 24200 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (business).
1:02 p.m., welfare check, BF Terry Blvd. and Ave. N.
1:55 p.m., traffic stop, 1900 block of 4th St. (at Valero).
2:20 p.m., disturbance, 800 block of Matamoros Dr.
2:44 p.m., traffic stop, Fifth St. and Ave. F.
2:57 p.m., theft, 1600 block of 5th St.
2:20 p.m., found property, 24800 block of Commercial Dr. (RPD substation).
2:37 p.m., assault, 1700 block of Old Creek Dr.
9:09 p.m., noise complaint, 700 block of Damon St.
11:59 p.m., assist citizen, 4600 block of Ave. H.
Arrests made Tuesday, March 28
8:05 a.m., male, 30, of Rosenberg, assault; aggravated injury to a child/elderly/disabled person (felony).
12:09 p.m., male, 34, of Richmond, 5 warrants-Rosenberg.
2:18 p.m., male, 28, of Rosenberg, warrant.
3:10 p.m., female, 60, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants.
4:43 p.m., male, 54, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants.
10:21 a.m., traffic hazard, 3800 block of SH 36 (at Seabourne Creek Park).
10:57 a.m., theft, 1200 block of Hartledge Rd. (Dollar Tree).
11:28 a.m., assist other agency, 4700 block of Dogwood Dr.
11:39 a.m., traffic stop, 1100 block of 8th St.
1:08 p.m., fraud, 1400 block of Manor Dr.
1:29 p.m., theft in progress, 23700 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Ulta).
4:04 p.m., fraud, 4000 Ave. H. (Kar Town made report).
4:29 p.m., disturbance, 2700 block of BF Terry Blvd.
5:16 p.m., fraud, 700 block of Grillo Way (Guy’s Auto made report).
5:54 p.m., theft in progress, 23700 block of Commercial Dr. (Petco).
Arrests made Wednesday, March 29
12:28 a.m., female, 35, of Houston, public intoxication.
2:45 a.m., female, 47, of Wharton, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram x2 (felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4-400 grams (felony).
8:25 a.m., female, 38, of Rosenberg, warrant served.
12:06 p.m., male, 19, of Richmond, 4 warrants.
3:20 p.m., female, 35, of Houston, theft with two or more previous theft convictions (felony).
5:31 p.m., male, 61, of Rosenberg, assault by contact.
