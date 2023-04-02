Sunday, March 26

8:38 a.m., disturbance, 4000 block of Ave. N. (Texaco).

11:19 a.m., burglary, 7400 block of Town Center Blvd. (apts).

11:32 a.m., found property, Bamore Rd. and Elizabeth Ave.

12:21 p.m., welfare check, 2700 block of BF Terry Blvd.

3:15 p.m., traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Fountains Dr.

5:21 p.m., welfare check, 4100 block of Ave. I.

