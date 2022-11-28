Rosenberg police responded to 187 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Thursday, Nov. 17, and made 5 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
9:08 a.m., CPS referral.
9:22 a.m., theft, 23800 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Academy).
11:26 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. H and Bamore Dr.
12:14 p.m., traffic stop, 4700 block of Richwood Dr.
1:01 p.m., assault, 1400 block of First St. (Pick and Pay).
1:41 p.m., CPS referral.
2:05 p.m., theft in progress, 3500 block of SH 36 (MK Liquor).
5:24 p.m., meet reportee, 3700 block of Ave. H. (Fiesta)
5:33 p.m., traffic stop, First St. and Callender St.
7:34 p.m., burglary, 4500 block of Ave. H. (Xtreme Sports).
Arrests made Thursday, Nov. 17
8:53 a.m., male, 29, of Houston, DWI.
12:42 p.m., male, 46, of Richmond, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone (felony).
12:59 p.m., male, 50, of Rosenberg, fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer; manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams (felony); tampering with physical evidence (felony).
3:44 p.m., male, 27, of Rosenberg, criminal trespass.
6:44 p.m., female, 21, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram (felony).
Rosenberg police responded to 281 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Friday, Nov. 18, and made 7 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:41 a.m., theft, 1200 block of Frost St.
4:55 a.m., auto theft, 26000 U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Rosenberg Inn).
8:23 a.m., auto theft, 3200 block of Bamore Rd. (Coastal Butane).
9:18 a.m., traffic top, 5300 block of Ave. I (at 7-11).
9:30 a.m., theft, BF Terry Blvd (CBD Shaman).
10:06 a.m., warrant served, 700 block of SH 36 North (parole office).
3:13 p.m., theft, 24900 block of Commercial Dr. (Kohls).
4:35 p.m., traffic stop, BF Terry Blvd and Ave. N.
6:02 p.m., assault in progress, 5100 block of Ave. H (Dollar General).
8:43 a.m., traffic stop, Reading Rd. and BF Terry Blvd.
10:20 p.m., alarm, 5100 block of Ave. H (DD Discounts).
Arrests made Friday, Nov. 18
10:44 a.m., male, 48, of Missouri City, warrant served (issued by pardon and parole board).
11:01 a.m., male, 35, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams (felony).
5:35 p.m., female, 27, of Houston, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
5:39 p.m., male, 29, of Rosenberg, failure to identify himself to a peace officer as a fugitive from the law, or providing false ID; warrant.
6:48 p.m., male, 55, of Houston, assault.
9:12 p.m., male, 29, of Rosenberg, warrant.
11:13 p.m., male, 18, of Houston, warrant.
Rosenberg police responded to 183 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Saturday, Nov. 19, and made 2 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
2:19 p.m., missing person, 4900 block of Redbud Dr.
7:49 p.m., traffic hazard, 26100 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (at Valero).
9:26 p.m., criminal trespass, 1200 block of Wilson Dr.
11:43 p.m., accident/crash, 3300 block of First St. (at Jack in the Box).
Arrests made Saturday, Nov. 19
1:49 a.m., male, 29, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants.
5:08 a.m., female, 28, of Houston, DWI.
Rosenberg police responded to 174 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Sunday, Nov. 20, and made 6 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
10:07 a.m., traffic stop, 28000 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (at Speedy Stop)
10:29 a.m., traffic stop, 5500 block of Ave. N (at Terry High School).
3:27 p.m., theft, 3700 block of Ave. H (Fiesta!).
6:39 p.m., fraud, 23800 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Academy).
6:59 p.m., traffic stop, Ave. H.
8 p.m., welfare check, Town Center Blvd. and Collins Creek Blvd.
8:34 p.m., assault in progress, 28000 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (at Speedy Stop).
10:53 p.m., threat, 2900 block of Airport Ave. (apts).
Arrests made Sunday, Nov. 20
12:47 a.m., male, 49, of Rosenberg, DWI (open container); fleeing or attempting to elude peace officer.
10:37 a.m., female, 39, of Rosenberg, warrant.
11:24 a.m., female, 28, of Humble, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone (felony); possession of a dangerous drug.
7:53 p.m., female, 23, of Sugar Land, 2 warrants.
9:56 p.m., male, 35, of Rosenberg, assault.
10:22 p.m., male, 35, of Richmond, failure to identify himself to a peace officer as a fugitive from the law; public intoxication; resisting arrest/search/transport; 4 warrants.
Rosenberg police responded to 165 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and made 4 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
1St.
Arrests made Tuesday, Nov. 15
3:07 p.m., male, 19, of Baytown, driving
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.