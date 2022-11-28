Rosenberg police responded to 187 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Thursday, Nov. 17, and made 5 arrests.

Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:

9:08 a.m., CPS referral.

9:22 a.m., theft, 23800 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Academy).

11:26 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. H and Bamore Dr.

12:14 p.m., traffic stop, 4700 block of Richwood Dr.

1:01 p.m., assault, 1400 block of First St. (Pick and Pay).

