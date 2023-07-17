Monday, July 10

12:06 a.m., suspicious activity, 2017 Mulcahy St; Sunset Park.

12:35 a.m., noise complaint, 2000 block of Beach Bluff Rd.

1:39 a.m., suspicious activity, 3276 Bamore Rd; Bamore Rd. at US 59.

1:56 a.m., disturbance, 2100 block of Briar Ridge Dr.

5:33 a.m., accident/crash, I-69 frontage rd. & Louise St.

12:16 p.m., suspicious activity, Lane Dr. & Mustang Ave.

