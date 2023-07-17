Monday, July 10
12:06 a.m., suspicious activity, 2017 Mulcahy St; Sunset Park.
12:35 a.m., noise complaint, 2000 block of Beach Bluff Rd.
1:39 a.m., suspicious activity, 3276 Bamore Rd; Bamore Rd. at US 59.
1:56 a.m., disturbance, 2100 block of Briar Ridge Dr.
5:33 a.m., accident/crash, I-69 frontage rd. & Louise St.
12:16 p.m., suspicious activity, Lane Dr. & Mustang Ave.
12:34 p.m., accident/crash, Reading Rd. & Vista Dr.
1:30 p.m., accident/crash, FM 723 & Baker Rd.
1:48 p.m., theft, 6815 Reading Rd; Spring Hill Suites.
1:54 p.m., warrant served, 2120 4th St.; RPD.
2:14 p.m., auto theft, 601 Park Place Blvd; Waterford Summer Park Apts.
2:19 p.m., accident/crash, J Meyer Rd. & SH 36 S.
2:48 p.m., fraud, 1600 block of Perennial Ln.
5:07 p.m. accident/crash, 3620 Ave. H.
5:11 p.m., accident/crash, 1st St. & I-69 frontage rd.
5:18 p.m., accident/crash, 4th St. & Ave. J.
6:24: p.m., missing person, 100 block of Stevens Ct.
6:30 p.m., criminal trespass, 2406 B F Terry Blvd Ste 600.
7:09 p.m., theft, 1700 block of 3rd St.
8:11 p.m., suspicious activity, 2727 Mercantile Dr. Ste 102; Marble Slab.
8:30 p.m., animal call, 1600 block of Jones St.
8:48 p.m., accident/crash, 23718 Commercial Dr.
8:56 p.m., accident/crash, 3420 Vista Dr.
9:31 p.m., missing person, 1700 block of Houston St.
9:32 p.m., narcotics complaint, 1910 Louise St.
9:45 p.m., disturbance, 28382 Southwest Fwy.; Oyo Hotel.
8:04 p.m., noise complaint, 601 Park Place Blvd.
11 p.m., violating city ordinance, 3831 SH 36 S; Seabourne Creek Park.
11:16 p.m., auto theft, Carlisle St. & Ave. E.
11:54 p.m., disturbance, 4606 Ave. H; Lone Star Inn.
Arrests Monday, June 10
10:48 a.m., male, 34, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
2:01 p.m., male, 29, of Wallis, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
11:51 p.m., male, 54, of Rosenberg, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (felony); evading arrest/detention; possession of or fraudulent use of falsified drug test.
Tuesday, June 11
12:13 a.m., missing person, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
2:26 a.m., suspicious activity, Southgate Dr. & West St.
5:51 a.m., criminal trespass, 5101 Ave. H Ste 12; Planet Fitness.
8:08 p.m., accident/crash, 5017 Ave. I.
9:57 a.m., accident/crash, 4th St. & Ave. H.
10:34 a.m., disturbance, 819 Lane Dr.
1:53 p.m., criminal mischief, 5141 Ave. H; Burger King.
2:15 p.m., accident/crash, 4112 FM 762.
2:34 p.m., auto theft, 3926 Ave. H Ste 22; Enterprise.
2:47 p.m., accident/crash, 2218 Parrott Ave.
2:52 p.m., auto theft 3926, Ave. H, Ste 22; Enterprise.
3:05 p.m., accident/crash, 28345 Southwest Fwy.
3:08 p.m., criminal trespass, 27935 Southwest Fwy.
3:36 p.m., suspicious activity, 1307 Divine Dr.
4:27 p.m., threat made, 1001 Lane Dr.
4:35 p.m., missing person, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
4:59 p.m., theft, 2320 B F Terry Blvd Ste 100; Bubble Kids Dental.
5:21 p.m., animal call, 1116 George St.
5:51 p.m., animal call, 811 Vera Cruz Dr.
6:0 p.m., disturbance, 4118 FM 2218.
6:06 p.m., accident/crash, 24110 Commercial Dr.
6:32 p.m., animal call, 150 FM 723; Brazos River Bridge.
6:37 p.m., missing person, 5809 Walid Ln.
7:41 p.m., violating city ordinance, 3004 Ave. N; Travis Park.
9:09 p.m., disturbance, 27950 Southwest Fwy.; Discount Tire.
9:46: p.m., criminal trespass, 5715 Reading Rd Ste A; 76.
10:09 p.m., noise complaint, 915 Cole Ave.
11:19 p.m., noise complaint, 1216 Westwood Dr.
Arrests Tuesday, June 11
10:31 p.m., male, 33, of Sugar Land, criminal trespass.
Wednesday, June 12
9:46 a.m., female, 40, of Rosenberg, warrant (issued by pardon and parole board).
10:11 p.m., female, 41, of Richmond, 3 warrants-Rosenberg.
3:37 a.m., suspicious activity, Moonflower Ave. & Field Coast Ln.
8:13 a.m., narcotics complaint, 1910 Louise St.
8:13 a.m., warrant served, 4100 block of FM 2218, .
8:50 a.m., accident/crash, 1st St. & I-69 frontage rd.
9:41 a.m., fraud reported, 911 Lane Dr.
11:40 a.m., suspicious activity, 7210 Reading Rd.; Springs At Summer Park Apts.
1:24 p.m., fraud, 4411 Ave. N.; Pregnancy Resource Center.
3:58 p.m., accident/crash, 24406 Southwest Fwy.
4:05 p.m., suspicious activity, 5800 block of Metaphor Way.
4:26 p.m., accident/crash, 7511 Crescent Lake Ct.
3:07 p.m., suspicious activity, 28005 Southwest Fwy.; Lowes.
6:01 p.m., animal call, 400 block of Washington St.
6:20 p.m., animal call, 500 block of 7th St.
7:27 p.m., deceased person, 1611 Houston St.
7:54:14 07/12/23 suspicious activity 5801 Reading Rd.
8:51 p.m., accident/crash, Old Richmond Rd. & Rawson Dr.
9:26 p.m., suspicious activity, 1700 block of Jones St.
9:43 p.m., warrant served, 2120 4th St.; RPD.
9:46 p.m., assault in progress, 2100 block of Briar Ridge Dr.
9:53 p.m., disturbance, 1730 Minonite Rd; Pit Stop Express.
10:53 p.m., accident/crash, Village Club Dr. & Town Center Blvd.
11:48 p.m., disturbance, 1730 Minonite Rd; Pit Stop Express.
11:46 p.m., noise complaint, 7204 Town Center Blvd; Town Center Lofts.1
Arrests Wednesday, June 12
9:46 a.m., female, 40, of Rosenberg, warrant (issued by pardon and parole board).
10:11 p.m., female, 41, of Richmond, 3 warrants-Rosenberg.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.