Monday, Aug. 28

12:14 a.m., assault, 1600 block of 6th St.

2:32 a.m., suspicious activity, 502 Blume Rd.; Trimart.

6:49 a.m., animal call, 2000 block of Mulcahy St.; Sunset Park.

8:05 a.m., accident/crash, FM 723 & Baker Rd.

8:21 a.m., suspicious activity, 3004 Ave. N; Travis Park.

9:25 a.m., theft, 4706 Ave. H; Taqueria Y.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.