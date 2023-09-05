Monday, Aug. 28
12:14 a.m., assault, 1600 block of 6th St.
2:32 a.m., suspicious activity, 502 Blume Rd.; Trimart.
6:49 a.m., animal call, 2000 block of Mulcahy St.; Sunset Park.
8:05 a.m., accident/crash, FM 723 & Baker Rd.
8:21 a.m., suspicious activity, 3004 Ave. N; Travis Park.
9:25 a.m., theft, 4706 Ave. H; Taqueria Y.
10:44 a.m., theft, 700 block of Lloyd St.
10:54 a.m., narcotics complaint, 1005 Herndon Dr.; Dairy Queen.
11:08 a.m., disturbance, 110 block of Lane Dr.
11:18 a.m., accident/crash, 5000 block of Jagged Cliff Ln.
11:34 a.m., accident/crash, 1214 1st St.; Schulze BBQ.
12:38 p.m., fraud, 200 block of Paddle Fish Pl.
12:41 p.m., accident/crash, 1st St. & I-69 frontage rd.
12:52 p.m., accident/crash, 5200 block of Reading Rd.; Extra Space Storage.
1:14 p.m., disturbance, 2800 block of Muegge Rd.
1:21 p.m., theft, 3326 Ave. I; Rudy Stop and Shop.
3:22 p.m., disturbance, 3100 block of Vista Dr.
4:55 p.m., suspicious activity, 800 block of SP 529.
7:07 p.m., animal call, 200 block of 5th St.
7:26 p.m., missing person, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
9:06 p.m., missing person 1100 block of Damon St.
10:16 p.m., narcotics complaint, 1200 block of Westwood Dr.
11:20 p.m., suspicious activity, 1300 block of Callender St.
11:22 p.m., noise complaint, 1600 block of 6th St.
11:53 p.m., suspicious activity, 27200 block of Southwest Fwy.
Arrests Monday, Aug. 28
1:04 p.m., male, 33, of Sugar Land, driving while license invalid.
2:45 p.m., male, 50, of Rosenberg, assault by threat.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
1:20 a.m., suspicious activity, 4526 SH 36 S.
6:03 a.m., violating city ordinance, 3831 SH 36 S; Seabourne Creek Park.
6:18 a.m., suspicious activity, Rice St. & 1st St.
6:40 a.m., animal call, 1400 block of Gardenia Cir.
8:08 a.m., suspicious activity, 7200 block of Reading Rd.; Spring At Summer Park.
9:20 a.m., fraud, 7900 block of Summer Night Ln.
9:28 a.m., warrant served, 2110 4th St.; City Hall.
9:23 a.m., disturbance, 2516 Ave. H; 99 Cent Only.
9:38 a.m., criminal mischief, 1200 block of Brooks Ave.
10:12 a.m., warrant served, 1200 block of Brooks Ave.
11:03 a.m., fraud, 5900 block of Whitewing Rd.
11:46 a.m., warrant served, 26111 Southwest Fwy; Valero.
12:48 p.m., violating city ordinance, 2600 block of Cedar Ln.
1:21 p.m., suspicious activity, Brazos Town Xing & Winding Lakes Ln.
3:53 p.m., disturbance, 7100 block of Reading Rd.
5:17 p.m., disturbance, 3600 block of Ave. O.
5:36 p.m., accident/crash, Winding Lakes Ln. & Minonite Rd.
5:57 p.m., suspicious activity, 800 block of Brooks Ave.
6:03 p.m., suspicious activity, 26706 Southwest Fwy; TSTC.
6:13 p.m., disturbance, 1200 block of Brooks Ave.
6:27 p.m., suspicious activity, 300 block of Round Lake Dr.
7:16 p.m., disturbance, 5500 block of Reading Rd.
7:22 p.m., accident/crash, 3326 Ave. I; Millie Shell.
8:37 p.m., assault in progress, 5500 block of Reading Rd.
8:51 p.m., sex offense in progress, 2611 Ave. N; Taylor Ray Elementary.
8:56 p.m., animal call, 1300 Carlisle St.
8:58 p.m., accident/crash, 4112 FM 762; EOS Fitness.
9:03 p.m., accident/crash, 5201 Mustang Ave.; Wessendorff Middle School.
9:37 p.m., suspicious activity, 1400 block of George St.; Holy Rosary.
10:21 p.m., assault in progress, 5500 block of Reading Rd.
Arrests Tuesday, Aug. 29
12:24 a.m., male, 25, of Rosenberg, warrant-Rosenberg.
12:24 a.m., male, 41, of Richmond, unlawfully carrying weapon; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4-400 grams (felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony).
9:56 a.m., female, 46, of Rosenberg, 11 warrants-Rosenberg.
11:28 a.m., male, 28, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams (felony).
12:45 p.m., male, 18, Fort Bend County, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
1:56 p.m., male, 29, of Fulshear, warrant.
6:46 p.m., male, 35, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
