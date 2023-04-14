Tuesday, April 4
4:17 a.m., commercial alarm, 1200 block of Ave. I (US Washateria).
8:03 a.m., theft, 5500 block of Forest Cove Dr.
10 a.m., suspicious activity, 800 block of 4th St.
10:10 a.m., CPS referral, Reading Rd. (apts).
10:26 a.m., CPS referral, Reading Rd. (apts).
10:53 a.m., accident/crash, 24400 block of Commercial Dr. (Home Depot).
12:14 p.m., CPS referral, Ward St.
12:32 p.m., CPS referral, Reading Rd. (apts).
12:45 p.m., CPS referral, Fountains Dr. (apts).
1 p.m., CPS referral, Cole Ave.
1:16 p.m., Cps referral, Ave. E.
1:58 p.m., CPS referral, Airport Ave.
5:11 p.m., traffic stop, BF Terry Blvd (at City Star).
5:32 p.m., theft, 1800 block of Ripple Creek Dr.
10:06 p.m., assault in progress, 1700 block of Ave. H (7-11).
Arrests made Tuesday, April 4
12:27 a.m., female, 23, of Vanderbilt, Tx, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony).
10:27 a.m., male, 57, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
5:47 p.m., male, 42, of Rosenberg, warrant.
10:42 p.m., male, 32, of Rosenberg, assault by contact (did not have permission to touch victim); fight; public intoxication.
Wednesday, April 5
9:25 a.m., CPS referral, Highland Hills Dr.
11:23 a.m., traffic stop, Bamore Rd. and Ave. I.
12:11 p.m., criminal trespass, 5100 block of Ave. H (Dollar General).
1:04 p.m., assault in progress, 1300 block of Hemple Dr.
2:13 p.m., CPS referral, Taylan Ln.
3:29 p.m., welfare check, 3600 block of Ave. H (McDonald’s).
6:04 p.m., assault in progress, 1300 block of Hemple Dr.
8:17 p.m., welfare check, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel).
Arrests made Wednesday, April 5
11:54 a.m., male, 52, of Humble, 2 warrants.
5:23 p.m., male, 45, of Rosenberg, resisting arrest/search/transport; criminal trespass.
Thursday, April 6
9:03 a.m., CPS referral, Westwood Dr.
9:52 a.m., CPS referral, Archer Ranch Ln.
10:47 a.m., CPS referral, Frances Dr.
11:30 a.m., burglary, 4800 block of Ave. H (Discount Hitch).
12:48 p.m., CPS referral, Walnut Ave.
1:42 p.m., suspicious activity, 2700 block of BF Terry Blvd.
1:52 p.m., CPS referral, Lane Dr.
2:09 p.m., CPS referral, Reading Rd.
4:05 p.m., welfare check, FM 723 and Baker Rd.
6:02 p.m., disturbance, 28000 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (La Casona).
6:30 p.m., traffic hazard, SH 36 and J. Meyer Rd.
11:23 p.m., assault in progress, 2600 block of Ave. F.
11:25 p.m., assist other agency, 4700 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
Arrests made Thursday, April 6
7:39 p.m., male, 56, of Houston, DWI-open container.
11:15 p.m., male, 23, of Rosenberg, assault; criminal mischief, damage valued at between $750-$2,500.
11:38 p.m., female, 21, of Rosenberg, assault x2.
Friday, April 7
1:07 a.m., disturbance, 4600 Jervis Dr.
8:51 a.m., suspicious activity, 700 block of U.S. 90A (Aldi Distribution Center).
12:10 p.m., theft, 24200 block of Commercial Dr. (Office Depot).
9:03 a.m., animal bite, Parrott Ave. and Ward St.
Arrests made Friday, April 7
1:47 a.m., male, 44, of Rosenberg, assault with a previous assault conviction.
10:06 a.m., male, 22, of Humble, warrant.
Saturday, April 8
12:08 a.m., property check, 27900 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Motel 6).
1:07 a.m., disturbance, 4600 Jervis Dr.
1:53 p.m., assault, 800 block of Vera Cruz Dr.
2:05 p.m., theft, 1900 block of 1st. St. (Dollar General).
3:23 p.m., fraud, reported at 2100 block of 4th St. (RPD).
6:58 p.m., suspicious activity, 23800 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Academy).
9 p.m., disturbance, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (La Quinta).
Arrests made Saturday, April 8
2:10 a.m., male, 34, of Rosenberg, assaulting a public servant (felony); resisting arrest/search/transport; retaliation.
2:57 a.m., male, 31, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
8:09 p.m., male, 34, of Richmond, theft valued at between $100-$750.
9:43 p.m., male, 44, of Richmond, continuous violence against the family (felony).
