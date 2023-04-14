Tuesday, April 4

4:17 a.m., commercial alarm, 1200 block of Ave. I (US Washateria).

8:03 a.m., theft, 5500 block of Forest Cove Dr.

10 a.m., suspicious activity, 800 block of 4th St.

10:10 a.m., CPS referral, Reading Rd. (apts).

10:26 a.m., CPS referral, Reading Rd. (apts).

10:53 a.m., accident/crash, 24400 block of Commercial Dr. (Home Depot).

