Monday, July 31

4:46 a.m., accident/crash, I-69 frontage Rd & Bamore Rd.

4:55 a.m., weapon reported, 915 block of Cole Ave.

5:03 a.m., criminal mischief, 3400 block of Ave. O.

7:03 a.m., warrant served, 2120 4th St.; RPD.

7:27 a.m., criminal mischief, 5800 block of Chaste Ct.

7:53 a.m., threat made, 4700 block of Reading Rd.

