Monday, July 31
4:46 a.m., accident/crash, I-69 frontage Rd & Bamore Rd.
4:55 a.m., weapon reported, 915 block of Cole Ave.
5:03 a.m., criminal mischief, 3400 block of Ave. O.
7:03 a.m., warrant served, 2120 4th St.; RPD.
7:27 a.m., criminal mischief, 5800 block of Chaste Ct.
7:53 a.m., threat made, 4700 block of Reading Rd.
9:11 a.m., suspicious activity, Plaza Dr. & Commercial Dr.
12:15 p.m., accident/crash, 1214 1st St.
12:35 p.m., violating city ordinance, 1st St. & I-69 frontage rd.
1:15 p.m., weapon reported, 1200 block of George St.
1:19 p.m., threat made, 2207 4th St.
2:29 p.m., auto theft, 1400 block of Barton Creek Ln.
3:06 p.m., weapon reported, 3600 block of Ave. O.
3:06 p.m., assault, 5500 block of Reading Rd.
4:23 p.m., accident/crash, 1411 1st St.
4:3 p.m., accident/crash, 24110 Commercial Dr.
4:39 p.m., threat made, 1200 block of Miles St.
4:43 p.m., disturbance, FM 2218 & Bryan Rd.
5:28 p.m., accident/crash. Minonite Rd. & Bryan Rd.
5:37 p.m., suspicious activity, 23801 Brazos Town Xing; Academy.
6:18 p.m., accident/crash, 1415 1st St.
7:01 p.m., suspicious activity, 4814 Ave. H; Woodland Inn and Suites.
7:04 p.m., threat made, 3314 1st St.; Super 8.
7:26 p.m., accident/crash, 2120 4th St.; RPD.
9:36 p.m., noise complaint, 1516 Walenta Ave.
10:14 p.m., suspicious activity, 3200 block of Rychlik Dr.
11:16 p.m., weapon reported, Cardinal Dr. & Meadow Ln.
11:44 p.m., disturbance, 1200 block of Westwood Dr.
Arrests Monday, July 31
12:07 a.m., female, 24, of Rosenberg, warrant-Rosenberg.
12:14 a.m., female, 36, of Rosenberg, assault by contact (did not have permission to touch victim).
7:41 a.m., male, 46, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
5:58 p.m., male, 38, of Booth, DWI.
Tuesday, Aug. 1.
4:19 a.m., sex offense reported, 2120 4th St.; RPD.
3:17 a.m., disturbance, 1216 Westwood Dr.
11:07 a.m., accident/crash, 23801 Brazos Town Xing.
11:35 a.m., accident/crash, 1st St. & I-69 frontage rd.
12:18 p.m., accident/crash, I-69 frontage rd. & Reading Rd.
1:55 p.m., auto theft, I-69 frontage Rd & Patton Rd,
2:47 p.m., accident/crash, 26706 Southwest Fwy.
3:39 p.m., theft reported, 28382 Southwest Fwy; Oyo Hotel.
4:13 p.m., assault reported, 1800 block of City Hall Dr
4:21 p.m., criminal mischief, 2822 Muegge Rd.
5 p.m., assault reported, 3100 block of Vista Dr.
5:52 p.m., accident/crash, 1720 B F Terry Blvd.
6:11 p.m., accident/crash, 1400 Damon St.
6:14 p.m., suspicious activity, 1916 1st St.; Dollar General.
6:47 p.m., theft reported, 23801 Brazos Town Xing; Academy.
6:46 p.m., suspicious activity, 2500 block of Pecan Dr,.
7:53 p.m., suspicious activity, 716 Blume Rd.; Garcia Park.
7:05 p.m., accident/crash, I-69 frontage Rd & Reading Rd.
8:50 p.m., theft reported, 500 block of 1st St.
10:04 p.m., accident/crash, 5101 Ave.
10:48 a.m., animal bite, 5815 Euclid Loop.
11:48 a.m., animal call, 602 West St.
11:56 p.m., assault in progress, 1000 block of Walnut Ave.
Arrests Tuesday, Aug. 1
12:07 p.m., male, 61, of Rosenberg, DWI; unlawfully carrying weapon.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
12:41 a.m., deceased person, 1100 block of Spur 529.
2 a.m., suspicious activity, 1800 West St.
1:59 p.m., suspicious activity, 600 block of Park Place Blvd.
2:31 a.m., disturbance, 3300 Ave O.
7:57 a.m., suspicious activity, 5525 Reading Rd.
9:09 a.m., suspicious activity, 1100 block of Westwood Dr.
10:10 a.m., suspicious activity, 800 block of Cole Ave.
10:10 a.m., criminal trespass, 28382 Southwest Fwy; Oyo Hotel.
11:24 a.m., accident/crash, 3310 1st St.
12:31 p.m., suspicious activity, 1200 block of Westwood Dr.
12:51 p.m., disturbance, 1700 block of B F Terry Blvd.
2:48 p.m., suspicious activity, 5141 Ave. H; Burger King.
3:12 p.m., suspicious activity, Louise St. & Airport Ave.
3:48 p.m., accident/crash, Ave. I & Brazos St.
4:01 p.m., accident/crash, 3205 FM 2218; Lane Aviation (airplane overran runway. No injuries reported.).
4:08 p.m., criminal trespass, 28382 Southwest Fwy; Oyo Hotel.
4:45 p.m., suspicious activity, Lane Dr. & Mustang Ave.
4:53 p.m., accident/crash, 7204 Town Center Blvd.
5:03 p.m., suspicious activity, Reading Rd. & I-69.
5:17 p.m., criminal mischief, 3900 B F Terry Blvd; Davis Greenlawn.
5:55 p.m., missing person. 1300 block of Mahlmann St.
6 p.m., theft, 3900 B F Terry Blvd; Davis Greenlawn.
6:06 p.m., suspicious activity, 1400 block of Mahlmann St.
6:21 p.m., suspicious activity, 1600 block of Ave. I.
6:28 p.m., accident/crash, Ave. H & 2nd St.
6:44 p.m., accident/crash, SH 36 S & Band Rd.
6:57 p.m., assault in progress, 3310 1st St.; Subway.
7:05 p.m., disturbance, 1400 block of Mahlmann St.
9:10 p.m., suspicious activity, Ace Ct. & Stone Ridge Ct.
10:35 p.m., assault in progress, 27927 Southwest Fwy.; Motel 6.
10:38 p.m., assault in progress, 343 Hill Rd.
23-41884 23:42:50 08/02/23 Traffic Stop Klauke Rd & Blume R.
Arrests Wednesday, Aug. 2
12:40 a.m., male, 59, of Rosenberg, assault by contact (did not have permission to touch the victim)
2:19 a.m., female, 30, of Rosenberg, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle (felony).
5:26 a.m., male, 21, of Houston, 3 warrants-Rosenberg.
5:33 a.m., female, 27, of Rosenberg, warrant.
8:50 p.m., female, 42, of Katy, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
