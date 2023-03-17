Friday, March 10

8:17 a.m., animal bite, 2400 block of Golden Brandy Ln.

12:18 p.m., theft, 24900 block of Commercial Dr. (Kohls).

4:03 p.m., CPS referral, Parrot Ave.

5:48 p.m., traffic stop, 8th St. and Ave. F.

6:45 p.m., traffic hazard, 2900 block of Ave. H (At Wells Fargo).

8:05 p.m., property check, 3300 block of Rainflower Springs Ln.

