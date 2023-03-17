Friday, March 10
8:17 a.m., animal bite, 2400 block of Golden Brandy Ln.
12:18 p.m., theft, 24900 block of Commercial Dr. (Kohls).
4:03 p.m., CPS referral, Parrot Ave.
5:48 p.m., traffic stop, 8th St. and Ave. F.
6:45 p.m., traffic hazard, 2900 block of Ave. H (At Wells Fargo).
8:05 p.m., property check, 3300 block of Rainflower Springs Ln.
9:19 p.m., person stopped and questioned, Alamo St. and Ave. G.
Arrests made Friday, March 10
6:50 p.m., female, 57, of Elkart, Ind., 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
8:55 p.m., male, 37, of Houston, warrant.
9:49 p.m., male, 24, of Rosenberg, public intoxication, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
10:54 p.m., male, 65, of Lake Jackson, DWI-second offense.
Saturday, March 11
1:03 a.m., welfare check, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Harbor Freight).
3:25 a.m., traffic stop, 1200 block of FM 2218.
9:41 a.m., auto theft, 3300 block of First St. (Super 8).
11:49 a.m., returned found property, 2100 block of 4th St. (RPD).
12:30 p.m., robbery, 7100 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
1:34 p.m., missing person, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
2:09 p.m., deceased person, 1500 block of Frost St.
2:32 p.m., burglary, 23900 block of Commercial Dr. (Target).
2:33 p.m., person stopped and questioned, Ave. E and Oak St.
4:02 p.m., traffic stop, 5300 block of Ave. I (at Stripes).
6 p.m., welfare check, 23500 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Firehouse Subs).
6:24 p.m., theft, 1100 block of Ave. D.
6:50 p.m., traffic stop, Ave. N and Louise St.
Arrests made Saturday, March 11
4:02 a.m., male, 45, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram (felony); unlawful possession of a firearm (felony).
2:27 p.m., female, 29, of Richmond, warrant.
2:54 p.m., male, 32, of Rosenberg, possession of drug paraphernalia, walking on wrong side of the road.
4:42 p.m., male, 21, of Houston, 3 warrants-Rosenberg.
Sunday, March 12
3:44 a.m., traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Airport Ave.
4:05 p.m., auto theft, 2900 block of Airport Ave. (Bayou Bend apts).
12:39 p.m., assist other agency, 1600 Ave. D (Our Lady of Guadalupe Church).
2:35 p.m., theft, 2300 block of Ave. H. (apts).
7:44 p.m., accident/crash, Ave. H and Lane Dr.
8:26 p.m., theft in progress, 1900 block of First St. (Dollar General).
8:41 p.m., assault in progress, 1300 block of Mahlmann St. (apts).
10:35 p.m., accident/crash, Rychlik Dr. and Louise St.
Arrests Sunday, March 12
12:29 a.m., male, 25, of Rosenberg, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and causing bodily injury (felony); evading arrest/detention.
4:44 a.m., female, 25, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram (felony); and possession of a controlled substance, between 1-4 grams (felony).
5:19 p.m., male, 22, of Rosenberg, warrant.
10:04 p.m., male, 54, of Rosenberg, public intoxication; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 4, less than 28 grams (felony).
Monday, March 13
3:09 a.m., welfare check,1200 block of Hidden Grove Ln.
9:32 a.m., traffic stop, 5000 block of Ave. H. (at 76 service station).
10:01 a.m., threat, 800 block of Brooks Ave. (apts).
1:23 p.m., traffic hazard, 6700 block of Reading Rd. (at CVS).
3:19 p.m., missing person, 700 block of Blume Rd. (trl prk).
3:59 p.m., CPS referral, Ave. P.
4:08 p.m., traffic stop,1000 block of Horace Mann Ave. (at LCISD natatorium).
4:24 p.m., burglary in process, 23900 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Chase Bank).
4:57 p.m., welfare check, 700 block of U.S. 90A (Aldi Distribution).
7:16 p.m., traffic stop, 5100 block of Ave. H (at Pizza Hut).
8:51 p.m., assault in process, 1000 block of Vera Cruz Dr.
Arrests made Monday, March 13
7:50 a.m., male, 55, of Houston, warrant issued by pardon and parole board.
2:53 p.m., female, 56, of Richmond, DWI-third offense or more (felony).
4:50 p.m., male, 39, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants.
Tuesday, March 14
1:18 a.m., disturbance, 1400 block of Canton Cir.
1:21 a.m., disturbance, 1300 block of Mahlmann St. (apts).
9:26 a.m., CPS referral, Reading Rd.
9:46 a.m., person stopped and questioned, 6th St. and Ave. D.
10:28 a.m., CPS referral, Law Ct.
10:43 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. H. and Silverado Trl.
12:56 p.m., theft, 24900 block of Commercial Dr. (Kohls).
1:25 p.m., assault in progress, 1200 block of Westwood Dr. (apts).
3:36 p.m., warrant served, 700 block of SH 36 (parole office).
3:44 p.m., traffic stop, 1000 block of 5th St.
Arrests made Tuesday, March 14
12 a.m., male, 31, of Brownsville, evading arrest/detention; resisting arrest/search/transport; taking/attempting to take weapon from peace officer (felony).
7:28 a.m., male, 36, of Rosenberg, warrant.
10:15 a.m., male, 65, of West Columbia, 2 warrants.
4:26 p.m., male, 56, of Sugar Land, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram; warrant.
11:10 p.m., male, 53, of Rosenberg, warrant.
Wednesday, March 15
12:43 a.m., suspicious activity, 2500 block of Ave. G.
Arrests made Wednesday, March 15
12:42 a.m., female, 18, of Richmond, public intoxication.
1:01 a.m., male, 22, of Fresno, unlawfully carrying weapon; warrant.
