Monday, Sept. 4
1:10 a.m., disturbance, 1600 block of Southgate Dr.; 7-11.
3:11 a.m., accident/crash, 619 Round Lake Dr.
4:40 a.m., suspicious activity, 7200 block of Town Center Blvd.
7:43 a.m., injured animal, 1715 Ave. H; 7-11.
10:15 a.m., theft, 1300 block of Radio Ln.
10:49 a.m., animal call, 27935 Southwest Fwy; Waffle House.
10:48 a.m., weapon reported, 3419 Fountains Dr.
11:07 a.m., violating city ordinance, 24110 Commercial Dr.; Ross.
11:22 a.m., accident/crash, 27960 Southwest Fwy; Denny’s.
12:20 p.m., accident/crash, 28900 Southwest Fwy; US 59 at Bamore Rd.
12:41 p.m., harassment, 800 block of Brooks Ave.
12:55 p.m., disturbance, 1300 block of Mahlmann St.
2:08 p.m., disturbance, 1000 block of Lane Dr.
2:43 p.m., animal call, 600 block of Klauke St.
2:43 p.m., animal call, 1800 block of 8th St.
3:09 p.m., threat, 4600 block of Cedar Rd.
4:09 p.m., disturbance, 3555 SH 36 S; Days Inn.
4:17 p.m., disturbance, 1700 block of Mahlmann St.
4:49 p.m., burglary, 3831 SH 36 S; Seabourne Creek Park.
5:29 p.m., animal call, 7700 block of Summerdale Dr.
5:32 p.m., assault in progress, 3420 Vista Dr; Cinemark 12.
5:47 p.m., burglary, 2800 block of Parrott Ave.
5:4 p.m., threat 3420 Vista Dr; Cinemark 12.
6:04 p.m., disturbance, 1200 block of Ave. D.
6:51 p.m., disturbance, 4600 block of Cedar Rd.
7:08 p.m., animal call, 1000 block of Frances Dr.
8:16 p.m., suspicious activity, 200 block of 2nd St.
8:59 p.m., suspicious activity, 1800 block of Ave. E.
9:44 p.m., suspicious activity, 3420 Vista Dr; Cinemark 12.
10:36 p.m., suspicious activity, 800 block of Grunwald Heights Blvd.
11:05 p.m., accident/crash, FM 2218 & Bryan Rd.
11:18 p.m., noise complaint, 4700 block of Bartagrass Dr.
11:35 p.m., suspicious activity, 5127 Breezy Parke Ln.
Arrests Monday, Sept. 4
9:05 a.m., male, 34, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants.
5:06 p.m., male, 45, of Rosenberg, warrant-Rosenberg.
Tuesday, Sept. 5
4:48 a.m., suspicious activity, 27960 Southwest Fwy; Denny’s.
7:54 a.m., disturbance 28382 Southwest Fwy; Oyo Hotel.
8:39 a.m., fraud, 5500 block of Reading Rd.
10:09 a.m., theft, 26000 block of Southwest Fwy.; Studio 6.
11:09 a.m., burglary in progress, 3600 block of Ave. O.
12:01 p.m., accident/crash, Ave. H & Brazos St.
12:03 p.m., disturbance, 28382 Southwest Fwy.; Oyo Hotel.
12:13 p.m., fraud, 1200 block of Westwood Dr.
1:06 p.m., assault in progress, 1900 block of Louise St.
1:34 p.m., fraud, 300 block of Lane Dr.
1:59 p.m., warrant served 2120 4th St.; RPD.
2:15 p.m., accident/crash, 1900 Ave. I.
2:45 p.m., burglary, 1200 block of Westwood Dr.
3:16 p.m., accident/crash, SH 36 S & Band Rd.
4:02 p.m., disturbance, 3400 block of 1st St.; McDonald’s.
4:12 p.m., criminal trespass, 5101 Ave. H; Dollar General.
4:15 p.m., accident/crash, 24984 Commercial Dr; at Dollar Tree.
4:47 p.m., theft, 2400 block of Heath Ridge Ln.
5:16 p.m., noise complaint, 900 block of Cole Ave.
Apt 2701; Falcon
5:41 p.m., accident/crash, 1st St. & I-69 frontage rd.
5:49 p.m., missing person, 5400 block of Cunningham Ln.
6:12 p.m., disturbance, 4700 block of Reading Rd.
6:27 p.m., suspicious activity, 1200 block of Louise St.
6:41 p.m., animal call, 26010 Southwest Fwy; Studio 6.
6:52 p.m., accident/crash, 3205 FM 2218.
7:36 p.m., assault, 5500 block of Reading Rd.
9:49 p.m., animal call, 7200 block of Town Center Blvd.
10:55 p.m., warrant served, 1410 Williams Way Blvd; FBCSO.
11:06 p.m., violating city ordinance, 3831 Sh 36 S; Seabourne Creek Park.
11:51 p.m., warrant service, 18111 Lexington Blvd; Smart Financial Centre.
Arrests Tuesday, May 5
2:01 a.m., male, 59, of Houston, 8 warrants-Rosenberg.
7:25 a.m., male, 17, of Richmond, evading arrest/detention.
10:58 a.m., female, 30, of Rosenberg, 12 warrants-Rosenberg.
12:48 p.m., male, 31, of Rosenberg, assault with a previous assault conviction.
2:06 p.m., female, 22, of Rosenberg, 5 warrants-Rosenberg.
7:05 p.m., male, 24, of Rosenberg, warrant-Rosenberg.
7:26 p.m., male, 38, of Rosenberg, warrant.
8:36 p.m., male, 17, of Rosenberg, evading arrest/detention; resisting arrest/search/transport.
10:45 p.m., male, 34, of El Campo, 6 warrants-Rosenberg.
Wednesday, May 6
10:32 a.m., theft in progress, 5101 Ave. H; Dollar General, Rosenberg, Tx
11:47 a.m., accident/crash, Ave. I & Alamo St.
11:57 a.m., disturbance, 1400 block of 8th St.
12:02 p.m., accident/crash, Commercial Dr. & Mercantile Dr.
2:08: p.m., found property, 1200 Ave. M.
2:59 p.m., accident/crash, 2801 I-69; at Cottonwood Travel Plaza.
5:12 p.m., noise complaint, 900 block of Cole Ave.
5:20 p.m., accident/crash, 900 FM 723.
5:38 p.m., assault in progress, 2400 block of Freeway Manor Dr.
5:44 p.m., assault, 1400 block of Mahlmann St.
5:46 p.m., suspicious activity, 800 block of Crabapple Way.
5:44 p.m., suspicious activity, 2800 block of B F Terry Blvd; CAD.
6:10 p.m., accident/crash, 27940 Southwest Fwy.; Golden Corral.
6:13 p.m., suspicious activity, 2801 B F Terry Blvd; Ft Bend CAD.
6:19 p.m., sex offense, 5100 block of Ave. H.
8:57 p.m., suspicious activity, Seabourne Landing Dr. & J Meyer Rd.
9:49 p.m., suspicious activity, Callender St. & Kentucky St.
8798 Southwest Fwy; Us 59 Sb At
10:15 p.m., disturbance, 400 block of Washington St.
10:39 p.m., suspicious activity, 500 block of 2nd St.
11:33 p.m., animal call, SH 36 N & Patton Rd.
Arrests Wednesday, May 6
12:35 a.m., male, 51, of Katy, warrant.
12:57 a.m., male, 25, of Houston, 5 warrants, Rosenberg.
8:28 a.m., female, 57, of Richmond, 6 warrants-Rosenberg.
10:05 a.m., female, 23, of Richmond, warrant-Rosenberg.
10:06 a.m., male, 28, of Rosenberg, 3 warrants-Rosenberg.
1:16 p.m., male, 29, of Rosenberg, warrant-Rosenberg.
2:41 p.m., male, 39, of Rosenberg, resisting arrest/search/transport; interfering with the duty of a public servant.
6:16 p.m., male, 65, of Richmond, warrant.
6:55 p.m., female, 30, of Rosenberg, interfering with the duty of a public servant; resisting arrest/search/transport; criminal mischief between $100-$750 in damage; 3 warrants-Rosenberg.
9:13 p.m., female, 39, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
Thursday, Sept. 7
12:15 a.m., suspicious activity, 3831 SH 36 S; Seabourne Creek Park.
1:38 a.m., warrant served, 1750 Crabb River Rd.; Burger King.
5:07 a.m., auto theft, 4814 Mustang Ave.; Lamar Jr. High.
6:44 a.m., animal call, 8300 block of Summer Breeze Ln.
7:44 a.m., Threat, 1000 Block Of Lane Dr.
8:12 a.m., accident/crash, Horace Mann Ave. & Ave. I.
8:29 a.m., accident/crash, 28000 Southwest Fwy.; at DPS.
8:48 a.m., animal call, 907 Ave. E.
9:31 a.m., accident/crash, Commercial Dr. & Town Center Blvd.
9:35 a.m., sex offense, 1304 Wilson Dr.
11:10 a.m., accident/crash, Houston St. & Ave. D.
12:11 p.m., theft, 24400 Commercial Dr; Home Depot.
12:41 a.m., warrant served, 1900 block of Ave. B.
1:05 p.m., warrant Served, 5500 block of Cherokee Ct.
1:11 p.m., criminal mischief, 5600 block of Island Hill Ct.
1:15 p.m., warrant service, 2400 block of Ave. G.
1:11 p.m., fraud, 24400 Commercial Dr; Home Depot.
1:48 p.m., warrant served, 3400 block of Ave. P.
2:21 p.m., animal call, 1210 Blume Rd.; FBC Animal Control.
2:34 p.m., accident/crash, 1st St. & I-69 frontage rd.
5:10 p.m., accident/crash, Bryan Rd. & Oakland Valley Dr.
5:43 p.m., accident/crash, 26200 Southwest Fwy.
7:32 p.m., accident/crash, Reading Rd. & B F Terry Blvd.
8:42 a.m., suspicious activity, 3707 Ave. H; Fiesta.
9:49 p.m., suspicious activity, 2307 1st St.; Ft Bend Auto Serv.
11:01 p.m., sex offense in progress, 3420 Vista Dr.; Cinemark 12.
11:14 p.m., missing person, 2500 block of 3rd St.
Arrests Thursday, Sept. 7
1:48 a.m., male, 53, of Rosenberg, driving while license invalid.
10:15 a.m., male, 40, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
