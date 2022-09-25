Rosenberg police responded to 149 calls for assistance or interactions with the public or property while on patrol on Monday, Sept. 19, and made 6 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
4:14 a.m., suspicious activity, 3400 block of Fountains Dr. (apts).
7:19 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. M and Third St.
8:21 a.m., CPS referral.
8:33 a.m., violating city ordinance, 5100 block of Cottage Creek Ln.
8:48 a.m., traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Bamore Rd.
9:56 a.m., criminal mischief, 800 block of Cole Ave. (Kar Klinic).
9:53 a.m., burglary, 6000 block of Whitewing Rd.
11:18 a.m., traffic stop, 3300 block of BF Terry Blvd.
1:43 p.m., welfare check, 1200 block of Divin Dr.
4:09 p.m., assist other agency, 2300 block of Ave. H (apts).
5:03 p.m., adult protective services referral.
5:14 p.m., adult protective services referral.
8:03 p.m., traffic stop, Reading Rd. and Town Center Blvd.
8:04 p.m., disturbance, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel).
11:05 p.m., traffic stop, Reading Rd. and Spacek Rd.
Arrests made Monday, Sept. 19
7:52 a.m., male, 33, of Richmond, warrant served.
9:53 a.m., male, 23, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4-400 grams (felony).
3:16 p.m., male, 29, of Rosenberg, assault by contact (did not give permission to be touched.)
8:10 p.m., male, 32, of Rosenberg, 11 warrants-Rosenberg.
8:53 p.m., male, 35, of Rosenberg, failure to identify himself to a peace officer or provided false identification; possession of a dangerous drug.
11:38 p.m., male, 29, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
n n n n n
Rosenberg police responded to 203 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and made 9 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
8:16 a.m., missing person, 1300 block of Damon St.
8:25 a.m., burglary, 5300 block of Winding Stream Dr.
9:42 a.m., traffic stop, Louise St. and Mons Ave.
9:50 a.m., warrant served, 2100 block of Fourth St. (Rosenberg PD).
10:18 a.m., civil matter, Reading Rd. and U.S. 59 frontage rd.
11:40 a.m., CPS referral.
11:47 a.m., traffic stop,1800 block of Mustang Ave.
11:53 a.m., traffic stop First St. and City Hall Dr.
11:59 a.m., adult protective services referral.
12:08 p.m., adult protective services referral.
12:21 p.m., adult protective services referral.
12:39 p.m., CPS referral.
12:53 p.m., adult protective services referral.
3:57 p.m., traffic stop, Airport Ave. and Bayou Crossing Ln.
4:25 p.m., suspicious activity, Village Club Dr. and Town Center Blvd.
6:47 p.m., traffic stop, 700 block of SH 36.
7:36 p.m., disturbance, 8200 block of Longear Ln.
7:48 p.m., accident/crash, 24500 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (by McDonald’s).
Arrests made Tuesday, Sept. 20
12:23 a.m., male, 30, of New Iberia,, La., warrant served.
7:05 a.m., male, 30, of Sugar Land, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
10:16 a.m., male, 40, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone (felony); warrant served.
10:38 a.m., male, 36, of Richmond, warrant served.
12:21 p.m., female, 28, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
1:06 p.m., female, 51, of Wallis, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams (felony).
5:24 p.m., female, 27, of Richmond, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (felony).
6:27 p.m., male, 20, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
11:43 p.m., male, 41, of Brookshire, assault.
n n n n n
Rosenberg police responded to 177 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Wednesday, Sept. 21, and made 6 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
1:48 a.m., weapon reported, 1900 block of Louis St. (apts).
3:56 a.m., person stopped and questioned, 5100 block of ave. H.
1:19 p.m., adult protective services referral.
1:26 p.m., adult protective services referral.
1:35 p.m., adult protective services referral.
2:15 p.m., traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Hartledge Rd.
2:22 p.m., adult protective services referral.
4:01 p.m., CPS referral.
4:21 p.m., person stopped and questioned, 28100 block of U.S. 59 (Scottish Inn)
6:01 p.m., assault in progress, 900 block of Jennetta St. (apts).
7:50 p.m., assist other agency, 500 block of Blume Rd.
9:49 p.m., criminal mischief, 5600 block of Taylan Ln.
10:50 p.m., traffic stop, First St. and Rice St.
Arrests made Wednesday, Sept. 21
4:57 a.m., male, 40, of Simonton, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony).
9:29 a.m., female, 34, of San Saba, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (felony).
3:13 p.m., male, 43, of Cypress, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams (felony).
4:38 p.m., male, 26, of Rosenberg, evading arrest/detention, 2 warrants served.
7:42 p.m., female, 28, of Rosenberg, assault by contact.
11:39 p.m., male, 45, of Kendleton, unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.