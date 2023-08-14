Tuesday, Aug. 8
1:41 a.m., assault, 600 block of Park Place Blvd.
3:11 a.m., accident/crash, I-69 frontage rd. & Reading Rd.
4:19 a.m., suspicious activity, 5100 block of Briar Cove Ln.
12:45:44 p.m., disturbance, 1100 block of Desert Willow Ln.
12:47 p.m., accident/crash, 538 Minonite Rd.
12:48 p.m., accident/crash, Minonite Rd. & FM 762.
12:49 p.m., accident/crash, 1st St. & Ave. H.
12:50 p.m., abandoned vehicle, 3400 block of Orchard Bridge Ln.
12:52 p.m., fraud, 1100 block of Desert Oasis Ln.
12:56 p.m., noise complaint 600 block of Park Place Blvd.
12:26 p.m., theft, 3121 1st St.; Valero.
1:09 p.m., disturbance, 4307 Ave. H; Wireless Tech.
1:24 p.m., accident/crash, Lawrence St. & Ave. H.
2 p.m., auto theft, 1220 Minonite Rd.;Storage For Less.
4:38 p.m., theft, 819 Lane Dr.
5:46 p.m., violating city ordinance, 1st St. & I-69 frontage rd.
5:43 p.m., accident/crash, 26035 Southwest Fwy.
6:24 p.m., animal call, 1902 4th St.
6:39 p.m., disturbance, 800 block of 7th St.
6:48 p.m., accident/crash, 28000 Southwest Fwy.
7:43 p.m., noise complaint, 1000 block of Frances Dr.
7:57 p.m., warrant served, 1400 block of Richmond Pkwy.
8: p.m., fraud reported, 2000 block of Rocky Falls Rd.
8:33 p.m., burglary, 3800 block of Ave. I.
9:22 p.m., criminal mischief, 5500 block of Reading Rd.
91:32 p.m., disturbance, 900 block of Cole Ave.
9:43 p.m., suspicious activity, 5400 block of Banner Ln.
10:57 p.m., disturbance, 1900 block of Louise St.
Arrests Tuesday, Aug. 8
2:26 a.m., male, 24, of Rosenberg, assault by contact (did not have permission to touch victim).
6:58 p.m., male, 70, of Rosenberg, violating city ordinance.
8:40 p.m., female, 39, of Houston, 4 warrants-Rosenberg.
11:36 p.m., female, 22, of Rosenberg, criminal mischief; resisting arrest/search/transport; 5 warrants-Rosenberg.
Wednesday, Aug. 9
3:50 a.m., accident/crash, I-69 & Daily Rd.
4:23 a.m., burglary, 1803 Ave H; Heavenly Memorials.
4:39 a.m., burglary, 6602 Delta Xing.
4:46 a.m., assault, 2120 4th St; RPD.
6:27 a.m.,, narcotics complaint, 3322 Ave. F.
9:59 a.m., accident/crash, FM 2218 & Danziger Rd.
10:13 a.m., theft reported, Progress 5150 Ave. H; Dollar Tree.
10:25 a.m., burglary, 4810 Arbor Ct.
10:51 a.m., suspicious activity, 23901 Southwest Fwy.; Popeye’s.
11:56 a.m., assault, 1200 block of Westwood Dr.
12:29 p.m., accident/crash, 23710 Commercial Dr.
12:42 a.m., disturbance, 2705 B F Terry Blvd.
1:19 p.m., accident/crash, 3402 SH 36 S.
2:26 p.m., theft reported, 4910 Airport Ave.
4:06 p.m., suspicious activity, 1512 West St.
4:19 p.m., assault, 1400 block of Lawrence St.
4:24 p.m., criminal mischief, 3608 Ave. O.
4:49 p.m., warrant served, 4520 Reading Rd.
5:26 p.m., accident/crash, Radio Ln. & Ave. I.
5:32 p.m., suspicious activity, 26010 Southwest Fwy.; Studio 6.
6:13 p.m., criminal trespass, 30444 Southwest Fwy.
6:52 p.m., accident/crash, 1605 SH 36 N.
7:01 p.m., criminal mischief, Reading Rd. & Minonite Rd.
7:09 p.m., threat made, 2700 block of B F Terry Blvd.
7:46 p.m., narcotics complaint, 4814 Ave H; Woodland Inn and Suites.
8:59 p.m., suspicious activity, 28505 Southwest Fwy.; Epicenter.
10:27 p.m., disturbance, 4814 Mustang Ave.; Lamar Jr. High.
10:30 p.m., disturbance, 900 block of Cole Ave.
10:50 p.m., assault, 4606 Ave. H; Lone Star Inn.
Arrests Wednesday, Aug. 9
1:55 p.m., female, 32, of Rosenberg, warrant-Rosenberg.
5:54 p.m., male, 32, of Katy, tampering with physical evidence; warrant.
Thursday, Aug. 10
12:56 a.m., warrant served, 1500 block of Carlisle St.
5:17 a.m., suspicious activity, 800 block of Brooks Ave.
6:47 a.m., suspicious activity, 1st St. & Ave. H.
7:37 a.m., SWAT called, 2300 block of Crescent Water.
7:41 a.m., assault 28015 Southwest Fwy.; Speedy Stop Exxon.
8:48 a.m., warrant served, 711 SH 36 N; Parole Office.
9 a.m., criminal trespass, 417 Houston St.; Trimart.
9:09 a.m., animal call, B F Terry Blvd. & Town Center Blvd.
11:41 a.m., suspicious activity, 24502 Southwest Fwy.; Chili’s.
23-43021 12:10:25
12:31 p.m., warrant served, 2120 4th St.; RPD.
1:01 p.m., suspicious activity, 1100 block of Miles St.
2:26 p.m., accident/crash, Ave. H & Wilson Dr.
3:08 p.m., accident/crash, Ave. I & 1st St.
3:23 p.m., fraud reported, 100 block of Lane Dr.
4:52 p.m., disturbance, 24101 Brazos Town Xing; 5 Below.
6:31 p.m., deceased person, 7100 block of Reading Rd.
6:52 p.m., accident/crash, 2700 block of I-69.
7:24 p.m., accident/crash, Damon St. & Ave. L.
7:53 p.m., suspicious activity, 1636 Southgate Dr.; 7-11.
8:03 p.m., disturbance, 1800 block of Houston St.
9:01 p.m., disturbance, 500 block of 3rd St.
9:29 p.m., disturbance, 200 block of Mebane Ln.
Arrests Thursday, Aug. 10
12:09 a.m., female, 37, of Rosenberg, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (felony).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.