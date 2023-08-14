Tuesday, Aug. 8

1:41 a.m., assault, 600 block of Park Place Blvd.

3:11 a.m., accident/crash, I-69 frontage rd. & Reading Rd.

4:19 a.m., suspicious activity, 5100 block of Briar Cove Ln.

12:45:44 p.m., disturbance, 1100 block of Desert Willow Ln.

12:47 p.m., accident/crash, 538 Minonite Rd.

12:48 p.m., accident/crash, Minonite Rd. & FM 762.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.