Wednesday, June 14
12:19 a.m., weapon reported, 7th St. & A
9:14 a.m., suspicious activities, 6756 Reading Rd; Ishine Carwash.
9:50 a.m., found property, FM 2218 & Koeblen Rd.
10:40 a.m., fraud reported, 1609 Ave. D.
12:12 p.m., suspicious activities, 24401 Brazos Town Xing; Kroger.
12:38 p.m., fraud reported, 5018 Ave. H; Sherwin Williams.
1:43 p.m., missing person, 7204 Town Center Blvd; Town Center Lofts.
1:5 p.m., accident/crash, 2000 block of Ave. F.
3:16 p.m., burglary, 23718 Commercial Dr; Burger King.
5:54 p.m., disturbance, 5052 Ave. H.; 76 convenience store.
6:12 p.m., disturbance, 1300 block of Hemple Dr.
7:51 p.m., threat reported, 7600 block of Summerdale Dr.
8:0 p.m., animal call, 2901 Airport Ave.
8:54 p.m., assault in progress, 3316 Ave. H; Walgreens.
9:07 a.m., animal call, 1600 block of Jones St.
9:10 a.m., fraud reported, 1100 block of Keplers Ln.
11:41 p.m., disturbance, 5302 Ave. I; 711 convenience store.
Arrests Wednesday, June 14
12:53 p.m., male, 31, of Spring, 3 warrants-Rosenberg.
Thursday, May 15
12:23 a.m., suspicious activity, 1005 Herndon Dr.; Dairy Queen.
12:48 a.m., assault in progress, 28382 Southwest Fwy.; Oyo Hotel.
2:16 a.m., suspicious activity, 3600 block of Glenmeadow Dr.
5:18 a.m., disturbance, 28382 Southwest Fwy.; Oyo Hotel.
6:02 a.m., theft in progress, 3808 Windy Brook Rd.
7:23 a.m., warrant service, 3800 block of Windy Brook Rd.
7:24 a.m., accident/crash, Minonite Rd. & Bryan Rd
8:16 a.m., accident/crash, Ave. I & Lane Dr.
8:27 a.m., missing person, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
10:31 a.m., suspicious activity, 23910 Southwest Fwy.; Chase Bank.
10:35 a.m., assault in progress, 28382 Southwest Fwy.; Oyo Hotel.
10:59 a.m., fraud reported, 1400 block of Azalea Dr.
11:37 a.m., disturbance, 5525 Reading Rd.
1 p.m., violating city 0rdinance, 24984 Commercial Dr.; Dollar Tree.
2:15 p.m., disturbance, 2200 block of Greenwood Dr.
3:09 p.m., assault 2600 block of Ave. G.
3:45 p.m., assault, 1600 block of Cotter Ct.
4:12 p.m., animal call, 4720 Reading Rd.
4:44p.m., warrant service, 2120 4th St.; RPD.
6:27 p.m., suspicious activity, 3831 SH 36 S; Seabourne Creek Park.
6:32 p.m., suspicious activity, 1810 Ave. M.
6:32 p.m., disturbance, 5000 block of Cottage Creek Ln.
7:55 p.m., disturbance, 1600 block of Perennial Ln.
8:35 p.m., disturbance, 1600 block of Perennial Ln.
9:48 p.m., noise complaint, 5525 Reading Rd.
10:40 p.m., burglary, 5800 block of Texas Sage Dr.
10:46 p.m., threat, 1000 block of Carlisle St.
11:11 p.m., disturbance, 3312 Vista Dr.; Hampton Inn.
11:41 p.m., accident/crash, FM 2218 & Koeblen Rd.
Arrests Thursday, June 15
6:34 a.m., male, 25, of Richmond, warrant-Rosenberg.
7:26 a.m., female, 27, of Houston, 2 warrants.
7:57 a.m., male, 27, of Houston, warrant.
2:50 p.m., male, 21, of Rosenberg, warrant.
3 p.m., male, 32, of Rosenberg, warrant (issued by pardon and parole board).
3:41 p.m., male, 49, of Richmond, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4-400 grams (felony).
4:46 p.m., female, 27, of Rosenberg, warrant.
Friday, June 16
7:21 a.m., sex offense, 5525 Reading Rd.
7:44 a.m., criminal mischief, 800 block of Salado Slough Ln.
8:11 a.m., disturbance, 2000 block of Ave. D.
9:04 a.m., weapon reported, I-69 frontage rd & FM 360.
9:33 a.m., burglary, 4719 Reading Rd.
9:55 a.m., suspicious activity, 1100 Radio Ln.
12:03 p.m., suspicious activity, 24840 Commercial Dr.; Bath Body Works.
12:21 p.m., accident/crash, 28015 Southwest Fwy.
12:38 p.m., accident/crash, Ave. H & San Jacinto St.
2:14 p.m., animal bite, 2200 block of Moss Bluff Ln.
4:27 p.m., accident/crash, 2700 block B F Terry Blvd.
5:15: p.m., burglary, 7145 Reading Rd.
6:15 p.m., suspicious activity, 28000 Southwest Fwy.; Boot Barn.
7:06 p.m., found property, 28382 Southwest Fwy.; Oyo Hotel.
7:09 p.m., animal call, 28382 Southwest Fwy; Oyo Hotel.
7:27 p.m., accident/crash, 1510 Ave. E.
8:23 p.m., suspicious activity, 1217 Westwood Dr.
9:11 p.m., noise complaint, 1200 block of Tobola St.
9:15 p.m., accident/crash, 5101 Ave. H.
9:21 p.m., accident/crash, 1808 1st St.
9:50 p.m., disturbance, 2304 Ave. A.
10:28 p.m., criminal mischief, 3118 1st St.; Handi Stop.
10:32 p.m., suspicious activity, 800 block of Salado Slough Ln.
11:51 p.m., noise complaint, Carlisle St & Dallas Ave.
Arrests Friday, June 16
6:51 a.m., male, 52, of Richmond, unlawfully carrying a weapon; failure to identify himself to a peace officer or provided false ID; DWI.
9:44 a.m., male, 44, of Wharton, warrant-Rosenberg.
7:43 p.m., male 41, of Spring, theft between $100-$750.
10:14 p.m., female, 38, of Rosenberg, DWI.
