Rosenberg police responded to 250 calls for assistance or interactions with the public or property while on patrol on Friday, Sept. 30, and made 6 arrests.

Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:

3:08 a.m., suspicious activity, 1200 block of First St. (Schulze BBQ).

9:16 a.m., CPS referral.

9:20 a.m., auto theft, 2400 block of Ave. H (Fast Addy).

9:42 a.m., CPS referral.

9:52 a.m., traffic stop, Reading Rd.

