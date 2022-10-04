Rosenberg police responded to 250 calls for assistance or interactions with the public or property while on patrol on Friday, Sept. 30, and made 6 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
3:08 a.m., suspicious activity, 1200 block of First St. (Schulze BBQ).
9:20 a.m., auto theft, 2400 block of Ave. H (Fast Addy).
9:52 a.m., traffic stop, Reading Rd.
10:12 a.m., disturbance, 3100 block of Vista Dr. (apts).
12:04 p.m., traffic stop, FM 2218 and Wall St.
12:44 p.m., traffic stop, 7400 block of Town Center Blvd.
2:44 p.m., adult protective services referral.
4:09 p.m., theft, 23700 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Ulta).
11:05 p.m., missing person, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
11:27 p.m., disturbance, 3400 block of Ave. F.
Arrests made Friday, Sept. 30
3:36 a.m., male, 26, of Rosenberg, disorderly conduct; public intoxication.
3:44 a.m., male, 18, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram (felony).
8:05 a.m., female, 21, of Richmond, reckless driving; unlawful carrying of a weapon.
10:43 a.m., male, 23, of Richmond, 3 warrants-Rosenberg.
12:35 p.m., male, 22, of Missouri City, warrant served; interfering with the duties of a public servant.
1:16 p.m., male, 37, of Houston, 3 warrants-Rosenberg.
Rosenberg police responded to 120 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Saturday, Oct. 1, and made 4 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:15 a.m., person stopped and questioned, 4300 block of SH 36 (at Fairgrounds).
5:48 a.m., accident/crash, 2400 block of Louise St.
10:06 p.m., assault in progress, 1400 block of Lindsey Dr.
11:34 p.m., assist other agency, 2800 block of Madison Ave.
3:46 p.m., theft, 3500 block of Ave. H (O’Reilly’s).
Arrests made Saturday, Oct. 1
12:53 a.m., disturbance, 6900 block of Industrial Pkwy (Ruhis).
12:47 a.m., male, 34, of Damon, public intoxication.
1:06 a.m., disturbance, Stella Rd. and West Fairgrounds Rd.
1:56 a.m., traffic stop, Bryan Rd. and Old Bryan Rd.
Rosenberg police responded to 155 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Sunday, Oct. 2, and made 10 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
8:28 a.m., burglary, 500 block of Minonite Rd.
12:27 p.m., auto theft, 2400 block of Ave. H. (Fast Addy).
12:29 p.m., assault in progress, 4700 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
1:30 p.m., burglary, 1000 block of Lindsey Dr.
2:16 p.m., animal bite, 7200 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
2:28 a.m., criminal mischief, 500 block of Fifth St.
3:24 a.m., criminal mischief, 26000 block of U.S. 59 (Rosenberg Inn).
4:13 p.m., assault in progress, 5100 block of Ave. H (Pizza Hut).
7:12 p.m., traffic hazard, Ave. H and Sally Anne Dr.
7:23 p.m., missing person, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
7:29 p.m., missing/lost/stolen property found/recovered/returned, 500 block of Minonite Rd. (7-11).
8:41 p.m., traffic stop, Ave. H and Houston St.
Arrests made Sunday, Oct. 2
1:41 a.m., male, 28, of East Bernard, public intoxication.
1:53 a.m., male, 44, of Wharton, public intoxication.
3:44 a.m., female, of Rosenberg, DWI.
7:03 a.m., female, 49, of Wharton, DWI; unlawfully carrying of a weapon.
7:04 a.m., male, 27, of Houston, public intoxication.
7:58 a.m., male, 38, of Houston, DWI.
2:12 p.m., male, 26, of Rosenberg, assault.
5:42 p.m., male, 21, of Pasadena, aggravated kidnapping (felony); assault/strangulation; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2A, between 4-400 grams (felony).
7:31 p.m., male, 40, of Rosenberg, DWI, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4-200 grams (felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2A, less than 2 oz. (felony).
9:05 p.m., male, 51, of Rosenberg, driving while license invalid.
