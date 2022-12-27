Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
9:37 a.m., assault, 3900 block of Brumbelow St.
11:10 a.m., warrant served, 700 block of Sh 36 (parole office).
11:35 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. H and Eighth St.
1:05 p.m., assault, 24900 block of Commercial Dr. (Dollar Tree).
3:45 p.m., traffic stop, Second St. and Ave. I.
3:53 p.m., assault in progress, 5500 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
4:44 p.m., meet reportee, police station.
5:08 p.m., meet reportee, police station.
6:37 p.m., missing person, 300 block of Second St.
6:48 p.m., meet reportee, 1000 block of First St.
8:54 p.m., welfare check, 5300 block of Ave. N.
Arrests made Tuesday, Dec. 20
12:04 p.m., male, 24, of Richmond, warrant.
12:25 p.m., female, 34, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2A, less than 2 ounces.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
8:20 a.m., traffic stop, Lane Dr. and Mustang Ave.
10:26 a.m., assist other agency, 3000 block of Muegge Rd.
3:32 p.m., disturbance, 1700 block of Third St. (trl park).
3:38 p.m., theft, 2100 block of Ave. H. (Transco transmissions).
4:56 p.m., accident/crash First St. and Ave. K.
6:06 p.m., assault in progress, 26000 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Executive Inn).
6:13 p.m., traffic stop, 4700 block of Ave. N (at Navarro Middle School).
11 p.m., traffic stop, 3700 block of Ave. H. (Fiesta).
Arrests made Wednesday, Dec. 21
9:05 a.m., male, 32, of Houston, unlawfully carrying a weapon.
5:44 p.m., male, 20, of Rosenberg, warrant.
7:38 p.m., male, 44, of Richmond, assault.
11:38 p.m., female, 59, of Rosenberg, operating a motor vehicle with expired registration; failing to maintain financial responsibility (vehicle insurance); driving without a license; 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:24 a.m., traffic stop, 5300 block of Reading Rd. (fire station).
4:20 a.m., traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Reading Rd.
Arrests made Thursday, Dec. 22
1:07 a.m., male, 32, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone (felony); 4 warrants-Rosenberg.
