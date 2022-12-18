Rosenberg police responded to 235 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Monday, Dec. 5, and made 6 arrests.

Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:

4:14 a.m., traffic stop, FM 723 and Baker Rd.

8:13 a.m., criminal mischief, 5400 block of Business Park Dr.

8:32 a.m., burglary, 1000 block of Blume Rd. (FBC drainage district facility).

8:36 a.m., theft, 6400 block of Reading Rd. (SI Environmental).

9:56 a.m., warrant served, 8100 block of Vincik Ehlert Rd.

