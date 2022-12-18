Rosenberg police responded to 235 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Monday, Dec. 5, and made 6 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
4:14 a.m., traffic stop, FM 723 and Baker Rd.
8:13 a.m., criminal mischief, 5400 block of Business Park Dr.
8:32 a.m., burglary, 1000 block of Blume Rd. (FBC drainage district facility).
8:36 a.m., theft, 6400 block of Reading Rd. (SI Environmental).
9:56 a.m., warrant served, 8100 block of Vincik Ehlert Rd.
10:05 a.m., CPS referral.
10:08 p.m., suspicious activity, Lane Dr. and Mustang Ave.
10:53 a.m., CPS referral.
12:31 p.m., assist citizen, 5100 block of Ave. H (at Dollar Tree).
1:14 p.m., criminal mischief, 4700 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
4:24 p.m., fraud, 4500 block of Purple Fountain Dr.
4:36 p.m., fraud, 2200 block of Ave. D.
5 p.m., traffic stop, Blume Rd. and Klauke Rd.
6:11 p.m., welfare check, 5100 block of Briar Cove Ln.
7:41 p.m., found/recovered missing/lost/stolen property, 3400 block of First St. (McDonald’s).
8:16 p.m., disturbance, 1000 block of Lindsey Dr.
9:35 p.m., civil matter, 1000 block of Lane Dr. (apts).
Arrests made Monday, Dec. 5
5:01 a.m., male, 28, of Richmond, fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer; speeding 15 mph above posted speed limit
10:52 a.m., male, 31, of Fayettville, warrant served.
11:15 a.m., male, 20, of Rosenberg, 3 warrants-Rosenberg.
1:19 p.m., male, 44, of Wharton, warrant served.
5:36 p.m., male, 26, of Needville, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1A, less than 20 ounces in a drug-free zone (such as near a school or church); possession of marijuana, less than 4 ounces in a drug-free zone.
10:26 p.m., female, 45, of Richmond, warrant.
Rosenberg police responded to 32 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and made 7 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
1:36 a.m., traffic stop, 24200 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (at Olive Garden).
3:30 a.m., traffic stop, Third St. and Ave. H.
8:10 a.m., accident/crash, Ave. H and Third St.
9:51 a.m., traffic stop, 3300 block of BF Terry Blvd. (at La Michoacana).
12:12 p.m., traffic stop, Ave. F. and Third St.
12:39 p.m., criminal mischief, 3200 block of First St. (7-11).
4:19 p.m., traffic hazard, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Hartledge Rd.
5:32 p.m., traffic stop, 900 block of Frost St.
5:43 p.m., traffic stop, Old Richmond Rd. and Silverado Trl.
5:46 p.m., assault, 1900 block of Ave. D.
6:27p.m., welfare check, 23700 block of Commercial Dr. (Burger King).
Arrests made Tuesday, Dec. 6
2:52 a.m., male, 39, of Rosenberg, possession of drug paraphernalia.
5:31 a.m., male, 41, of Richmond, DWI-2nd offense; evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction of evading arrest/detention; possession of a controlled substaance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone (felony).
9:16 a.m., male, 20, of Rosenberg, fight.
9:17 a.m., female, 24, of Rosenberg, fight.
10:18 a.m., male, 27, of Rosenberg, driving while license suspended.
12:47 p.m., male, 19, of Richmond, driving without a driver’s license.
6:33 p.m., male, 28, of Rosenberg, warrant-Rosenberg.
Rosenberg police responded to 33 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and made 6 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
1:38 a.m., assault in progress, 2700 block of BF Terry Bvld.
5:26 a.m., suspicious activity, 1600 Southgate Dr. (7-11).
5:59 a.m., criminal mischief, 2100 block of First St. (Holden Roofing).
Arrests made Wednesday, Dec. 7
12:20 a.m., male, 38, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4-200 grams (felony); tampering with physical evidence (felony).
