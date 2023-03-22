Friday, March 17

12:43 a.m., assault, 1000 Block of Lane Dr. (apts).

2:34 a.m., welfare check, 2100 block of Mons Ave.

9:45 a.m., fraud reported, 24200 block of Commercial Dr. (Office Depot).

11:24 a.m., welfare check, 27900 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (at Denny’s).

12:09 p.m., weapon reported, 3300 block of First St. (Jack in the Box).

1:51 p.m., investigative stop, 2600 block of First St. (Sunny Food Mart).

