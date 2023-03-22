12:43 a.m., assault, 1000 Block of Lane Dr. (apts).
2:34 a.m., welfare check, 2100 block of Mons Ave.
9:45 a.m., fraud reported, 24200 block of Commercial Dr. (Office Depot).
11:24 a.m., welfare check, 27900 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (at Denny’s).
12:09 p.m., weapon reported, 3300 block of First St. (Jack in the Box).
1:51 p.m., investigative stop, 2600 block of First St. (Sunny Food Mart).
1:45 p.m., meet reportee, 2900 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. northbound and Cotton Wood Church Rd.
2:35 p.m., assist other agency, 2700 block of BF Terry Blvd.
8:31 p.m., assault in progress, 27900 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Motel 6).
9:44 a.m., welfare check, 500 block of Third St.
9:48 p.m., burglary, 3200 block of Grand Cane Ln.
11:10 p.m., welfare check, 27900 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Motel 6)
Arrests made Friday, March 17
3:20 a.m., male, 37, of Richmond, public intoxication.
2:51p.m., female, 31, of Richmond, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, between 28-200 grams (felony).
2:59 p.m., female, 23, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, between 28-200 grams (felony).
10:03 p.m., female, 20, of Needville, public intoxication.
10:07 p.m., male, 17, of Needville, public intoxication; minor in possession of tobacco.
10:20 p.m., female, 49, of Needville, assault, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram (felony).
11:53 p.m., female, 20, of Needville (same female as 10:03 p.m.), possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram (felony).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.