Sunday, April 9
3:46 a.m., traffic stop, Vista Dr. and Reading Rd.
10:52 a.m., assist other agency, 1200 Houston St.
1:44 p.m., traffic stop, Bestway dr. and Ave. H.
5:07 p.m., traffic stop, 1700 Bamore Rd.
9:16 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Westwood Dr.
Arrests made Sunday, April 9
4:52 a.m., male, 40, of Houston, warrant.
3:38 p.m., male, 47, of Richmond 2 warrants.
6:30 p.m., male, 26, of Richmond, warrant.
Monday, April 10
1:05 a.m., theft, 1100 block of Austin St.
6:20 a.m., burglary, 3100 block of Vista Dr. (apts).
6:49 a.m., warrant served, 1100 block of Austin St.
6:57 a.m., warrant served, 3400 block of Vista Dr.
7:28 a.m., warrant served, 3100 block of Vista Dr.
1:43 p.m., suspicious activity, Brazos Center Blvd. and FM 762.
2:18 p.m., CPS referral, Hemple Dr.
2:29 p.m., CPS referral, Reading Rd.
4:01 p.m., CPS referral, Vista Dr.
5:29 p.m., missing person, 700 block of Blume Rd.
10 p.m., assault, 7200 Town Center Blvd. (apts).
Arrests made Monday, April 10
2:48 a.m., male, 19, of Rosenberg, possession of drug paraphernalia; minor in possession of tobacco.
2:55 p.m., male, 24, of Rosenberg, warrant.
Tuesday, April 11
9:10 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. J and West St.
9:45 a.m., auto theft, 1200 block of Minonite Rd.
9:58 a.m., CPS referral, Village Court Blvd.
10:18 a.m., CPS referral, Law Ct.
10:35 a.m., adult protective services referral, 5100 block of Cotter Ln.
11:56 p.m., assault in progress, Westwood Dr. and Lane Dr.
12:24 p.m., CPS referral, Vista Dr.
12:42 p.m., CPS referral, 8th St.
2:06 p.m., CPS referral, 8th St.
3:31 p.m., harassment, 24400 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Kroger’s).
4:22 p.m., suspicious activity, 2600 block of Lazy Ln.
5 p.m., theft in progress, 23800 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Academy).
9:16 p.m., assault in progress, 1600 block of Perennial Ln.
10:50 p.m., traffic stop, BF Terry Blvd. and Reading Rd.
11:07 p.m., accident/crash, 3400 block of SH 36 (at Whataburger).
Arrests made Tuesday, April 11
12:02 a.m., female, 21, of Katy, warrant.
2:18 a.m., female, 49, of Sugar Land, warrant.
8:04 a.m., male, 27, of Rosenberg, warrant.
9:43 a.m., male, 19, of Rosenberg, assault, 2 warrants.
5:14 p.m., female, 28, of Rosenberg, walking on wrong side of the road.
11:45 p.m., male, 48, of Pasadena, Tx., warrant.
Wednesday, April 12
9:43 a.m., warrant served, 700 block of SH 36 (pardon and parole office).
10:40 a.m., CPS referral, Aubury Hill Ln.
11:51 a.m., fraud, 2300 block of Bamore Rd.
12:36 p.m., burglary, 2300 block of First St.
1:31 p.m., CPS referral.
2:39 p.m., CPS referral, Old Creek Dr.
4:08 p.m., assault, 2100 block of 4th St. (RPD).
5:09 p.m., traffic stop, 1400 block of Blume Rd.
5:13 p.m., traffic stop, 1000 block of Sixth St.
5:28 p.m., disturbance, BF Terry Blvd. (City Star).
6:47 p.m., traffic stop, Grunwald Heights Blvd.
7:17 p.m., warrant served, 49-- block of Arbury Hill Ln.
8:24 p.m., assault, 2100 block of 4th St. (RPD).
9:31 a.m., sex offense, Ave. F.
10:43 p.m., assault in progress, 2400 block of Ruby St. (trl hm park).
Arrests made Wednesday, April 12
12:23 a.m., male, 39, of Rosenberg, DWI.
9:50 p.m., male, 28, of Houston, 2 warrants.
5:52 p.m., male, 53, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams (felony); possession of a dangerous drug (felony).
5:58 p.m., male, 18, of El Campo, possession of or use of false drug test results; unlawfully carrying a weapon.
6:25 p.m., female, 28, of Rosenberg, assault by threat.
7:17 p.m., female, 46, of Rosenberg, warrant.
7:41 p.m., female, 57, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants.
