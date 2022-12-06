Rosenberg police responded to 164 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Monday, Nov. 28, and made 5 arrests.

Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:

4:22 a.m., accident/crash, 2600 Old Richmond Rd.

9:50 a.m., warrant served, 700 block of SH 36 (parole office).

11:28 a.m., person stopped and questioned, Bamore Rd. and Dallas Ave.

12:09 p.m., theft, 3400 block of Fountains Dr. (apts).

1:16 p.m., theft, 2500 block of Ave. H. (99 Cent Only).

