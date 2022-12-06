Rosenberg police responded to 164 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Monday, Nov. 28, and made 5 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
4:22 a.m., accident/crash, 2600 Old Richmond Rd.
9:50 a.m., warrant served, 700 block of SH 36 (parole office).
11:28 a.m., person stopped and questioned, Bamore Rd. and Dallas Ave.
12:09 p.m., theft, 3400 block of Fountains Dr. (apts).
1:16 p.m., theft, 2500 block of Ave. H. (99 Cent Only).
3:59 p.m., theft in progress, 23700 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Ulta).
7:31 p.m., suspicious activity, 1200 block of Westwood Dr. (apts).
9:09 p.m., person stopped and questioned, Ave. D. and Third St.
9:42 p.m., fraud (such as a forged check or stolen credit/debit card), 3400 block of Ave. H. (7-11).
9:54 p.m., assault, 27900 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Motel 6).
11:20 p.m., traffic stop, First St. and City Hall Dr.
12:56 p.m., assist other agency, 6700 block of Heritage Haven Ct.
Arrests made Monday, Nov. 28
5:17 a.m., male, 26, of Houston, public intoxication.
10:30 a.m., male, 44, of Garwood, warrant served (issued by the pardon and parole board).
1:45 p.m., male, 31, of Rosenberg, tampering with government records; failing to identify himself as a fugitive from the law to a peace officer (or provided false ID); fraudulent use of or illegal possession of identifying information items numbering between 5-10 (such as a driver’s license, birth certificate, bank statement, etc.)
8:27 p.m., male, 21, homeless, warrant served.
11:23 p.m., male, 26, of Rosenberg, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction of the same offense; resisting arrest/search/transport.
Rosenberg police responded to 135 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and made 3 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
1:38 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. H and First St.
8:37 a.m., theft, 1100 block of Radio Ln. (Ashton Oaks Apts.)
10:35 a.m., CPS referral.
10:57 a.m., CPS referral.
12:32 p.m., theft in progress, 5100 block of Ave. H. (T-Mobile).
12:58 p.m., traffic stop, 2400 block of BF Terry Blvd. (at City Star.)
3 p.m., auto theft, 800 block of FM 723 (723 Automotive).
3:17 p.m., meet reportee, 2100 block of Fourth St. (RPD).
3:18 p.m., meet reportee, 2100 block of Fourth St. (RPD).
Arrests made Tuesday, Nov. 29
12:10 a.m., female, 28, of Houston, driving while license suspended.
2:17 a.m., male, 31, of Houston, DWI.
2:14 p.m., male, 30, of Houston, tampering with government records.
Rosenberg police responded to 213 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Wednesday, Nov. 30, and made 5 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
2:24 a.m., person stopped and questioned, 3300 block of Ave. H (at Walgreens).
8:20 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. H and Cole Ave.
10:51 a.m., traffic stop, Second St. and Ave. L.
12:40 p.m., traffic stop, 400 Houston St.
12:50 p.m., auto theft, 1400 block of Sixth St.
1:43 p.m., auto theft, 4200 block of Ave. H.
1:50 p.m., theft, J. Meyer Rd. and Lubojacky Rd.
2:19 p.m., auto theft, 800 block of Mebane Ln. (Lupe’s Auto Repair).
2:21 p.m., person stopped and questioned, 1300 block of Hemple Dr.
4:49 p.m., CPS referral.
4:58 p.m., welfare check, 7100 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
6:10 p.m., animal call, 1600 block of Marilyn St.
6:20 p.m., burglary, 7100 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
7:18 p.m., traffic stop, 1300 block of Sixth St.
11 p.m., welfare check, 900 block of Canyon Hill Ln.
Arrests made Wednesday, Nov. 30
9:31 a.m., male, 28, of Houston, tampering with government records.
11:10 a.m., male, 46, of Palacios, violating out of service order. (He is a CDL driver and was not supposed to be driving).
1:39 p.m., male, 23, of Houston, possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:33 p.m., male, 22, of Rosenberg, 6 warrants.
7:46 p.m., male 57, of Richmond, warrant served.
Rosenberg police responded to 241 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Thursday, Dec. 1, and made 6 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:30 a.m., assault in progress, 5200 block of Hampton Ct.
3:25 a.m., missing person, 1300 block of Hemple Dr.
2:50 a.m., welfare check, 2800 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Cottonwood Travel Plaza).
4:15 a.m., assault, 1900 block of Louise St. (apts).
10:55 a.m., traffic stop, 400 block of FM 762 (at Texans Fit).
12:38 p.m., fraud, 2400 block of Ruby St. (trl home park).
2:21 p.m., warrant served, 700 block of SH 36 (parole office).
2:27 p.m., welfare check, 1100 block of Radio Ln. (Ashton Oaks Apts).
4:40 p.m., person stopped and questioned, 2000 Ave. A (Becerra Park).
8:11 p.m., animal bite, 600 Park Place Blvd. (apts).
8:53 p.m., traffic stop,1600 block of Southgate Dr. (at 7-11).
9:01 p.m., assault in progress, 800 block of Lane Dr. (apts).
11:57 p.m., accident/crash, Hartledge Rd. and U.S. 59 frontage rd.
Arrests made Thursday, Dec. 1
1:30 a.m., female, 22, of Rosenberg, assault.
5 a.m., male, 31, of Needville, charge possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony).
12:23 p.m., male, 40, of Rosenberg, failure to maintain financial responsibility (vehicle insurance); driving without a license, operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
3:04 p.m., male, 37, of Fresno, warrant served (issued by parole board).
9:28 p.m., male, 25, of Humble, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams (felony).
8:12 p.m., male, 37, of Rosenberg, assault by contact (did not have permission to touch the victim).
