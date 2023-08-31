Thursday, Aug. 24

12:01 a.m., suspicious activity, 3926 Ave. H; Enterprise.

1:05 a.m., SWAT dispatched, 5500 block of FM 762.

7:08 a.m., disturbance, 800 block of Lane Dr.

6:4 a.m., burglary, 3400 block of Fountains Dr.

6:46 a.m., criminal mischief, 1225 Radio Ln.; Dollar General.

9:36 a.m., accident/crash, 1600 1st St.

