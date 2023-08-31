Thursday, Aug. 24
12:01 a.m., suspicious activity, 3926 Ave. H; Enterprise.
1:05 a.m., SWAT dispatched, 5500 block of FM 762.
7:08 a.m., disturbance, 800 block of Lane Dr.
6:4 a.m., burglary, 3400 block of Fountains Dr.
6:46 a.m., criminal mischief, 1225 Radio Ln.; Dollar General.
9:36 a.m., accident/crash, 1600 1st St.
10:13 a.m., criminal mischief, 2007 Kay Cee Dr.; KC Hall.
10:25 a.m., suspicious activity, Ave. R & Austin St.
10:35 a.m., suspicious activity, 1300 block of Hemple Dr.
10:39 a.m., assault in progress, 2700 block of B F Terry Blvd.
11:08 a.m., animal call, 1300 block of Carlisle St.
12:31 p.m., disturbance, 1300 block of Hemple Dr.
1:18 p.m., suspicious activity, 24400 Commercial Dr; Home Depot.
1:17 p.m., animal call, 1207 Blume Rd.; Animal Control.
1:22 p.m., accident/crash, Reading Rd. & I-69 frontage rd.
3:29 p.m., fraud reported, 27309 Southwest Fwy; Texan Hyundai.
4:10 p.m., disturbance, 2801 I-69; Cottonwood Travel Plaza.
4:49 p.m., disturbance, 1600 block of Perennial Ln.
5:01 p.m., narcotics complaint, 4700 block of Airport Ave.
6:53 p.m., suspicious activity, 100 block of 7th St.
7:18 p.m., missing person, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
8:20 p.m., disturbance, 1200 block of Westwood Dr.
8:31 p.m., accident/crash, 1st St. & I-69 frontage rd.
10:33 p.m., violating city ordinance, 3831 SH 36 S; Seabourne Creek Park.
11:16 p.m., weapon reported, 1200 block of Westwood Dr.
11:23 p.m., warrant served, 5192 Ave. H; T-Mobile.
11:21 p.m., noise complaint, 5500 block of Reading Rd.
Arrests Thursday, Aug. 24
7:32 p.m., male, 48, of Houston, warrant.
11:36 p.m., male, 26, of Richmond, possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:55 p.m., male, 32, of Katy, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
Friday, Aug. 25
3:28 a.m., disturbance, 26010 Southwest Fwy.; Studio 6.
5:56 a.m., suspicious activity, 1200 block of Westwood Dr.
6:07 a.m., accident/crash, 1st St. & I-69 frontage rd.
6:37 a.m., accident/crash, Reading Rd. & Town Center Blvd.
8:44 a.m., disturbance, 400 block of Houston St.; Trimart.
10:19 a.m., SWAT dispatched, 7000 block of Tara Blue Ridge.
10:40 a.m., accident/crash, 27927 Southwest Fwy.
12:13 p.m., accident/crash, Reading Rd. & I-69 frontage rd.
12:39 p.m., accident/crash, Commercial Dr. & Plaza Dr.
1:35 p.m., deceased person,
1400 block of Mahlmann St.
3:21 p.m., suspicious activity, 2120 4th St.; RPD.
3:24 p.m., suspicious activity, 2120 4th St.; RPD.
3:37 p.m., accident/crash, 5800 Koeblen.
4:21 p.m., criminal mischief, 1200 block of Walger Ave.
4:33 p.m., suspicious activity, 1900 block of Graeber Rd; Church Of Christ.
8:50 p.m., accident/crash, 24401 Southwest Fwy.
9:26 p.m., disturbance, 300 block of Mebane Ln.
10:54 p.m., suspicious noise, 3926 Ave. H; Enterprise.
11:16 p.m., missing person, 1000 block of San Antonio Ct.
Arrests Friday, Aug. 25
1:32 a.m., male, 32, of Houston, warrant.
4:50 a.m., male, 56, of Rio Hondo, public intoxication; possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:01 a.m., male, 27, of Katy, driving while license suspended.
1:32 p.m., male, 24, of Wharton, 2 warrants-Rosenberg; commitment.
6:01 p.m., female, 29, of Rosenberg, 3 warrants-Rosenberg; commitment.
Saturday, Aug. 26
12:05 a.m., accident/crash, Reading Rd. & Town Center Blvd.
1:19 a.m., assault in progress, 3419 Fountains Dr.
1:06 a.m., threat made, 1700 block of Marvin St.
1:43 a.m., suspicious activity, 23735 Brazos Town Xing; Ulta.
1:58 a.m., suspicious activity, 5500 block of Reading Rd.
2:01 a.m., suspicious activity, 1200 block of Citruswood Trail Ln.
2:13 a.m., accident/crash, 1300 Lane Dr.
10:03 a.m., accident/crash, 2910 Ave. H.
10:34 a.m., criminal trespass, 2400 block of B F Terry Blvd.
11:29 a.m., assault, 3831 SH 36 S; Seabourne Creek Park.
12:20 p.m., accident/crash, 24400 Commercial Dr.
1:39 p.m., accident/crash, 1st St. & Ave. D.
2:54 p.m., disturbance, 1300 block of Brazos St.
4:28 p.m., accident/crash I-69 frontage rd. & Bamore Rd.
4:48 p.m., theft, 3627 Ave. H; McDonald’s.
5:55 p.m., disturbance, 3420 Vista Dr.; Cinemark 12.
6:09 p.m., accident/crash, 8th St. & Ave. H.
7:23 p.m., disturbance, 2400 block of Ruby St.
7:38 p.m., accident/crash, I-69 frontage rd. & Hartledge Rd.
7:47 p.m., suspicious activity, 800 block of Blume Rd.
8:10 p.m., assault, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
8:56 p.m., warrant served, 2120 4th St.; RPD.
9:37 p.m., violating city ordinance, 1715 Ave. H; 7-11.
9:36 p.m., animal call, 1021 4th St; Ros Fire Station 1.
11:09 p.m., assault in progress, 4700 block of Reading Rd.
Arrests Saturday, Aug. 26
12:57 a.m., male, 54, of Rosenberg, DWI.
1:32 a.m., female, 33, of Fort Bend County, public intoxication.
7:56 a.m., female, 30, of Corpus Christi, public intoxication.
2:26 p.m., male, 35, of Needville, 3 warrants-Rosenberg.
8:15 p.m., male, 34, of Rosenberg, warrant.
9:34 p.m., male, 30, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
11:12 p.m., female, 38, of Houston, warrant-Rosenberg.
11:43 p.m.,,male, 36, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
