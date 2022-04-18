Rosenberg police responded to 200 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray and wild animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, deceased persons, suspicious people, civil matters, threats, assaults, road hazards, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc., Monday, April 11, and made 12 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
9 a.m., assault, 1100 block of Timber Ln.
9:36 a.m., CPS referral
9:44 a.m., CPS referral
9:54 a.m., CPS referral
10:47 a.m., theft, 2300 block of Parrott Ave. (Fort Bend Body Shop).
11:27 a.m., burglary, 900 block of Lane Dr.
12:27 p.m., disturbance, 1900 block of Jones St.
1:52 p.m., warrant served, 1300 block of George St.
2 p.m., suspicious act, 23900 block of U.S. 59 (Popeye’s).
2:14 p.m., auto theft, 4600 block of FM 762
3:04 p.m., weapons call, 1500 block of Kent Valley Ln.
3:14 p.m., deceased person, 1400 block of Mahlmann St.
3:48 p.m., theft, 24900 block of Commercial Dr. (Kohl’s).
5:09 p.m., warrant served, 2100 block of Fourth St. (Rosenberg PD).
5:15 p.m., traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage road and Reading Road.
6:37 p.m., welfare check, 28100 block of U.S. 59 (Scottish Inn).
Arrests made Monday, April 11
12:35 a.m., male, 45, of Katy, warrant served.
6:09 a.m., female, 45, of Orchard, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
6:12 a.m., female, 31, of Wallis, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
9:55 a.m., male, 17, of Rosenberg, assault, aggravated injury to a child/elderly or disabled person.
12:34 p.m., male, 17, of Rosenberg, burglary of a residence/unlawful entry.
2:15 p.m., male, 36, of Rosenberg, evading arrest and/or detention, three outstanding warrants from the city of Rosenberg.
3:11 p.m., female, 19, of Wharton, warrant served.
3:16 p.m., male, 17, of Manvel, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
5:23 p.m., female, 18, of Richmond, two outstanding warrants from the city of Rosenberg.
6:58 p.m., female, 33, of Richmond, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram; possession of a dangerous drug; and unlawfully carrying of a weapon.
8:28 p.m., male, 46, of Rosenberg, warrant served.
11:45 a.m., juvenile detained, burglary/unlawful entrance.
n n n n
Rosenberg police responded to 134 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, suspicious people, threats, assaults, civil matters, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc., Tuesday, April 12, and made four arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
4:19 a.m., traffic stop, Louise St. and Ave. P.
10:52 a.m., theft, 1200 block Ave. I (U.S. Washateria).
12:22 p.m., traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage road and Isleib Rd.
1:27 p.m., theft, 24900 block of Commercial Dr. (Old Navy).
1:31 p.m., warrant served, 2100 block of Randon Dyer Rd.
2:28 p.m., criminal mischief, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
4:21 p.m., traffic stop, Woodway Ave. and Spruce Dr.
7:41 p.m., missing person, 3400 block of Fountains Dr. (apartments)
Arrests made Tuesday, April 12
12:58 p.m., male, 28, of Rosenberg, evading arrest and/or detention with a vehicle and causing bodily injury, a third-degree felony, evading arrest and/or detention, 12 warrants for his arrest.
1:55 p.m., male, 21, of Rosenberg, warrant issued for his arrest from the pardon and parole board.
2:22 p.m., male, 27, of Richmond, four warrants for his arrest.
4:48 p.m., male, 32, of Rosenberg, fleeing or attempting to elude police, eight warrants for his arrest.
n n n n
Rosenberg police responded to 152 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, suspicious people, threats, assaults, civil matters, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc., Wednesday, April 13, and made seven arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
9:40 a.m., burglary, 900 block of Second St.
10:12 a.m., CPS referral, Brumbelow St.
12:08 p.m., CPS referral, Orange Blossom Ln.
12:44 p.m., CPS referral, Cambridge Circle.
1:01 p.m., fraud, 4200 block of Ave. N.
5:08 p.m., accident/crash, Town Center Blvd. and Reading Rd.
5:23 p.m., accident/crash, Ave. H and Fourth St.
6:06 p.m., assist other agency, U.S, 59 frontage Rd and Hartledge Rd.
6:46 p.m., warrant served, 2900 block of Pisces St.
7:19 p.m., welfare check, 200 block of Summer Gate Ct.
9:27 p.m., assault, 4700 block of Reading Rd (Briarstone Apts)
Arrests made Wednesday, April 13
2:04 a.m., male, 43, of Humble, public intoxication.
2:48 a.m., male, 38, of Rosenberg, driving while intoxicated, second offense.
4:15 a.m., male, 21, of Rosenberg, ran stop sign, turned left from wrong lane.
2:13 p.m., female, 57, of Houston, theft valued at between $100-$750.
2:44 p.m., female, 57, of Houston, theft valued at between $100-$750.
4:03 p.m., female, 37, of Rosenberg, assault, theft valued at between $100-$750.
7:08 p.m., male, 31, of Rosenberg, five outstanding warrants from the city of Rosenberg.
n n n n
Rosenberg police responded to 177 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, suspicious people, threats, assaults, civil matters, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc., Thursday, April 14, and made four arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
1:04 a.m., suspicious act, 1200 block of Westwood Dr. (Westwood Village Apts.)
2:14 a.m., traffic stop, Old Richmond Rd and Habitate Ln.
3:13 a.m., traffic stop, Mystic River Ln. and Cypress Grove Dr.
10:42 a.m., traffic stop, Rawson Dr. and S. Richwood Dr.
11:54 a.m., welfare check, 23900 block of Commercial Dr. (Target).
12:45 p.m., theft in progress, 24600 block of Commercial Dr. (Hobby Lobby).
4:13 p.m., traffic stop, 3300 block of First St.
5:20 p.m., accident/crash, Second St. and Preston St.
7:19 p.m., assault, 3600 block of Ave. H (McDonald’s).
6:46 p.m., welfare check, Fourth St. and Ave. I.
Arrests made Thursday, April 14
11:41 a.m., male, 41, of Richmond, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; resisting arrest, search, transport.
3:27 p.m., female, 57, of Houston, refusal to identify herself or providing false identification to a peace officer; theft with two or more previous convictions of a similar offense.
5:07 p.m., male, 22, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4 grams and 400 grams.
5:16 p.m., male, 26, of Richmond, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4 grams and 400 grams.
7:05 p.m., female, 30, of Richmond, terroristic threat.
10:32 p.m., male, 22, of Rosenberg, burglary of a motor vehicle.
Spot something suspicious? Have information on one of these crimes? Contact Rosenberg PD at 832-595-3700.
Information on calls responded to, calls that resulted in offense reports and arrests are available to the public for inspection at the information counter at the front of the Rosenberg Police Department, located at 21:20 S. Fourth St.
