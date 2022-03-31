Rosenberg police responded to 146 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, suspicious people, threats, assaults, civil matters, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc., on Sunday, March 27, and made three arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:13 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. H and Frost St.
6:12 a.m., property check, 279oo block of U.S. 59 (Motel 6).
6:47 a.m., assist other agency, 5500 block of Reading Rd.
7:10 a.m., burglary, 1100 block of Tobola St.
2:21 p.m., theft in progress, 23700 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Ulta).
5:52 p.m., warrant served, 4100 block of FM 762 (Texans Fit).
7:35 p.m., assault, 2800 block of U.S. 59 (Cottonwood Travel Plaza).
7:38 p.m., welfare check, 27900 block of U.S. 59 (Motel 6).
7:50 p.m., traffic stop, 1700 block of Ave. H.
8:57 p.m., disturbance, 1700 block of Ave. H (7-11).
9:49 p.m., disturbance, 800 block of Salado Slough Ln.
Arrests made, Sunday, March 27
12:13 a.m., male, 36 of Richmond, interfering with an emergency phone call.
12:58 a.m., male, 39, of Richmond, driving while license invalid.
3:20 a.m., male, 21, of Houston, theft valued at between $750-$2,500.
3:31 a.m., male, 21, of Houston, theft valued at between $750-$2,500.
4:41 a.m., female, 29, of Houston, driving while intoxicated (open container of alcohol in vehicle).
6:33 p.m., male, 29, of Rosenberg, four outstanding warrants from the city of Rosenberg.
8:43 p.m., male, 24, of Richmond, six outstanding warrants from the city of Rosenberg.
9:28 p.m., male, 55, of Rosenberg, evading arrest and/or detention with a previous conviction of a similar offense.
Rosenberg police responded to 95 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, suspicious people, threats, assaults, civil matters, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc., on Monday, March 28, and made three arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
8:22 a.m., found property, 1700 block of Ward St.
8:24 a.m., assist other agency, Limestone Ct.
10:15 a.m., welfare check, 3100 block of First St.
10:28 a.m., theft, 27200 block of U.S. 59 (Legacy Ford).
2:35 p.m., disturbance, 1900 block of Austin St.
4:35 p.m., burglary, 1500 block of Fifth St.
5:37 p.m., auto theft, 28300 block of U.S. 59 (Oyo Hotel).
6:24 p.m., report missing person, 200 block of Fourth St.
7:16 p.m., theft in progress, 24200 Commercial Dr. (Office Depot).
11:53 p.m., traffic stop, 5300 block of Avenue I.
Arrests made, Monday, March 28
3:51 a.m., male, 43, of Richmond, evading arrest and/or detention with a previous conviction of a similar offense, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone, two outstanding warrants.
3:24 p.m., female, 26, of Rosenberg, criminal trespass.
8:49 p.m., male, 33, of Rosenberg, evading arrest and/or detention, theft valued at between $100-$750.
Rosenberg police responded t 46 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, suspicious people, threats, assaults, civil matters, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc., between 12:01 a.m. and 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 29.
