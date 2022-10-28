Rosenberg police responded to 197 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Friday, Oct. 21, and made 12 arrests.

Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:

8:18 a.m., traffic stop, Summer Night Ln. and Golden Grain Dr.

10:49 a.m., person stopped and questioned, West St. and Bernard Ave.

10:57 a.m., traffic stop, 24700 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (In front of James Avery).

12:23 p.m., theft, 3300 block of Ave. H. (Walgreens).

2:07 p.m., suspicious activity, 23800 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Academy).

