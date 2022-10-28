Rosenberg police responded to 197 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Friday, Oct. 21, and made 12 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
8:18 a.m., traffic stop, Summer Night Ln. and Golden Grain Dr.
10:49 a.m., person stopped and questioned, West St. and Bernard Ave.
10:57 a.m., traffic stop, 24700 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (In front of James Avery).
12:23 p.m., theft, 3300 block of Ave. H. (Walgreens).
2:07 p.m., suspicious activity, 23800 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Academy).
2:32 p.m., theft, 4600 block of Cedar Rd.
4 p.m., theft, 4100 block of Ave. N.
5:38 p.m., traffic stop, 4400 block of Ave. H. (In front of Lone Star Title Co.)
6:05 p.m., fraud reported, 2600 block of Arcola Ct.
6:26 p.m., warrant served, 1200 block of Radio Ln. (Dollar Tree).
8:35 p.m., traffic hazard, FM 723 and Cumings Rd.
8:53 p.m., traffic stop, 24900 block of Commercial Dr. (in front of Dollar Tree).
11:57 p.m., traffic stop, Ave. H and Carlisle St.
Arrests made Friday, Oct. 21
8:55 a.m., male, 60, of Rosenberg, warrant served.
11:23 a.m., male, 32, of Richmond, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2A, less than 2 ounces; engaging in organized criminal activity (felony); and theft between $100-$750.
12:20 p.m., male, 23 of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2A, less than 2 ounces.
3:22 p.m., female, 35, of Pleak, engaging in organized criminal activity (felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone (felony); theft between $100-$750.
3:49 p.m., male, 29, of Richmond, engaging in organized criminal activity (felony); theft with two or more previous convictions (felony).
3:50 p.m., male, 37, of Rosenberg, engaging in organized criminal activity (felony); theft with two or more previous convictions (felony).
4:46 p.m., male, 32, of Richmond, 6 warrants-Rosenberg.
7:32 p.m., male, 19, of Needville, engaging in organized criminal activity (felony); theft $100-$750; evading arrest/detention, 2 warrants.
6:15 p.m., male, 21, of Richmond, possession of drug paraphernalia.
6:57 p.m., male, 28, of Rosenberg, warrant served.
7:37 p.m., male, 58, of Rosenberg, tampering with physical evidence (felony).
7:50 p.m., female, 56, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams (felony); tampering with physical evidence (felony).
Rosenberg police responded to 164 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Saturday, Oct. 22, and made 6 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:17 a.m., traffic stop, First St. and Ave. M.
12:40 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. J and Brazos St.
1:30 a.m., assist other agency, 200 block of Prairie Ln.
2:06 a.m., traffic stop, 28100 block of Ln.
2:19 a.m., traffic stop, 100 Collins Rd.
2:43 a.m., welfare check, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Louise St.
4:50 a.m., accident/crash, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Cottonwood Church Rd.
12:28 p.m., assault, 1600 block of Junker St.
5:10 p.m., disturbance, 1000 block of Lindsey Dr.
4:20 p.m., theft, 5100 block of Ave. H (Redrum Smoke).
5:26 p.m., traffic hazard, San Jacinto St. and Ave. I.
10:26 p.m., assault in progress, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel).
Arrests made Saturday, Oct. 22
12:40 a.m., male, 24, of Rosenberg, warrant served.
12:46 a.m., male, 37, of Rosenberg, DWI.
12:52, male, 41, of Richmond, warrant served.
1:41 a.m., female, 26, of Richmond, failure to maintain financial responsibility (vehicle insurance); failure to appear in court as promised; driving without license x4; speeding more than 10 MPH above posted speed limit; warrant.
4:08 a.m., male, 34, of Rosenberg, DWI.
11:34 p.m., female, 32, of Rosenberg, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (felony).
Rosenberg police responded to 147 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Sunday, Oct. 23, and made 5 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:13 a.m., traffic stop, 3300 block of Ave. I (at Lucky Rudy’s).
3:11 a.m., assault, 26100 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Valero).
4:32 a.m., traffic stop, 1000 block of Mulcahy St.
10:36 a.m., traffic stop, 400 block of SH 36.
11:19 a.m., auto theft, 7200 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
12:19 p.m., assault in progress, 900 block of Seabourne Meadows Dr.
4:24 p.m., traffic stop, Lane Dr. and Ave. I.
6:53 p.m., assault in progress, 5500 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
