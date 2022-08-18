Rosenberg police responded to 193 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray and wild animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, deceased persons, suspicious people, civil matters, threats, assaults, road hazards, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc., on Friday, Aug. 12, and made 4 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
11:20 a.m., civil matter, 2600 block of Ave I. (Lupita’s)
12:55 p.m., assist other agency, FM 723 and Kingdom Heights Blvd.
1:22 p.m., traffic stop, 1600 block of First St. (at Family Dollar).
4:15 p.m., warrant served, 2700 block of BF Terry Blvd..
4:40 p.m., disturbance, 2600 block of Kelley Green Ct.
4:41 p.m., fraud reported, 6700 block of Reading Rd. (Tropical Smoothie Cafe).
4:56 p.m., theft, 3900 block of BF Terry Blvd. (Davis-Greenlawn).
5:40 p.m., assist other agency, 300 block of Hill Road.
6:18 p.m., traffic stop, 1100 block of Desert Oasis Ln.
10:01 p.m., assault in progress, 1500 block of Miles St.
Arrests made Friday, Aug. 12
11:24 a.m., male, 19, of Pleak, robbery/firearm, misc.
2:08 p.m., male, 46, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1-4 grams (felony).
4:31 p.m., male, 37, of Rosenberg, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
6:58 p.m., male, 24, of Rosenberg, 14 warrants-Rosenberg; 4 warrants served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court); fleeing or attempting to elude peace officers.
Rosenberg police responded to 168 calls for assistance on Saturday, Aug. 13, and made 5 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
8:49 a.m., auto theft, 3400 block of SH 36 (Whataburger).
12:31 p.m., violating city ordinance (99 Cent Only).
3:54 p.m., traffic stop, 6700 block of Reading Rd. (At CVS).
4:48 p.m., burglary, 2500 block of Ave. H (99 Cent Only).
6:45 p.m., criminal trespass, 4800 block of Ave. H (Woodland Inn).
9:19 p.m., assault in progress, 700 block of Vera Cruz Dr.
9:20 p.m., disturbance, 500 block of Third St.
Arrests made Saturday, Aug. 13
8:09 a.m., male, 40, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
4:34 p.m., male, 27, of Richmond, tampering with physical evidence (felony).
4:35 p.m., female, 42, of Rosenberg, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
7:26 p.m., male, 19, of Richmond, criminal trespass.
10 p.m., male, 47, of Rosenberg, warrant-Rosenberg.
Rosenberg police responded to 182 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, etc., on Sunday, Aug. 14, and made 7 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
2:42 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. H and Carlisle St.
4:25 a.m., traffic hazard, First St. and Ave. H.
9:40 a.m., welfare check, 2100 block of Ave. D.
11:06 a.m., burglary, 1800 block of Greenfield Dr.
1:13 p.m., traffic stop, Ave. I (at 7-11).
5:21 p.m., weapon reported, 5400 block of Koeblen Rd.
8:56 p.m., assault in progress, 1500 block of Kent Valley Ln.
9:57 p.m., robbery, 3300 block of Ave. I (Lucky Rudy’s).
10:11 p.m., assault, 6000 block of Bobwhite Trl.
11:31 p.m., accident/crash, 2800 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (at Cottonwood Travel Plaza).
Arrests made Sunday, Aug. 14
1:04 a.m., male, 24, of Rosenberg, assault.
3:47 a.m., female, 31, of Houston, possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful carrying of a weapon.
6:07 a.m., male, 25, of Houston, driving while intoxicated, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
1:31 p.m., male, 27, of Rosenberg, 4 warrants-Rosenberg.
1:45 p.m., female, 26, of Rosenberg, 13 warrants-Rosenberg; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2A, less than 2 ounces.
2:24 p.m., male, 25, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2A, less than 2 ounces.
9:52 p.m., female, 44, of Rosenberg, assault.
Rosenberg police responded to 39 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, etc., on Monday, Aug. 15, and made x arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
5:15 a.m., auto theft, 7200 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
Arrests made Monday, Aug. 15
12:07 a.m., male, 64, of Houston, driving while intoxicated.
