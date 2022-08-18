Rosenberg police responded to 193 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray and wild animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, deceased persons, suspicious people, civil matters, threats, assaults, road hazards, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc., on Friday, Aug. 12, and made 4 arrests.

Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:

11:20 a.m., civil matter, 2600 block of Ave I. (Lupita’s)

12:55 p.m., assist other agency, FM 723 and Kingdom Heights Blvd.

1:22 p.m., traffic stop, 1600 block of First St. (at Family Dollar).

4:15 p.m., warrant served, 2700 block of BF Terry Blvd..

4:40 p.m., disturbance, 2600 block of Kelley Green Ct.

