Thursday, Aug. 3
1:04 a.m., theft reported, 3oo block of Lane Dr.
7:39 a.m., animal bite, 1200 block of Houston St.
8:42 a.m., suspicious activity, 4700 block of Reading Rd.
8:45 a.m., criminal mischief, 1400 block of 8th St.
1:19 p.m., fraud reported, 23726 Commercial Dr.; Marshall’s.
1:40 p.m., auto theft, 4520 SH 36; Quality Tower Service.
1:48 p.m., fraud reported, 900 block of Cole Ave.
2:01 p.m., fraud reported, 800 block of 3rd St.
2:05 p.m., disturbance, 800 block of Lane Dr.
2:16 p.m., accident/crash, 24502 Southwest Fwy.
2:33 p.m., disturbance, 500 block of Minonite Rd.
2:56 p.m., accident/crash, 1021 4th St.
3:06 p.m., suspicious activity, 23901 Southwest Fwy; Popeye’s.
3:18 p.m., disturbance, 500 block of Minonite Rd.
6 p.m., fraud reported, 800 block of Ward St.
6:05 p.m., assault in progress, 4652 FM 762; Auto Zone.
6:22 p.m., suspicious activity, 23701 Brazos Town Xing; Michael’s.
6:50 p.m., theft in progress, 1715 Ave. H; 7-11.
6:54 p.m., sex offense, 5500 block of Reading Rd.
7:22 p.m., animal call, 2200 block of Moss Bluff Ln.
7:23 p.m., noise complaint, 915 Cole Ave.
7:28 p.m., accident/crash, I-69 frontage Rd. & Bamore Rd.
7:28 p.m., suspicious activity, 800 block of Minonite Rd.
9:33 p.m., suspicious activity, 100 block of J Meyer Rd.; Meyer Elementary.
9:31 p.m., suspicious activity, 800 block of Matamoros Dr.
10:53 p.m., noise complaint, 5200 Rockwood Dr.
10:55 p.m., accident/crash, 1st St. & Ave. H.
11:29 p.m., suspicious activity, 1416 George St.; Holy Rosary.
11:37 p.m., disturbance, 7204 Town Center Blvd.
Arrests Thursday, Aug. 3
12:43 a.m., male, 18, of Richmond, warrant-Rosenberg.
3 a.m., male, 44, city of residence unspecified, warrant.
11:32 p.m., male, 40, of Rosenberg, warrant.
Friday, Aug.4
2:37 a.m., suspicious activity, 4700 block of Reading Rd.
2:33 a.m., missing person, 1200 block of Westwood Dr.
7:31 a.m., accident/crash, I-69 frontage rd. & Bamore Rd.
7:46 a.m., burglary, 3419 Fountains Dr.
7:59 a.m., accident/crash, 1306 Ave. H.
9:58 a.m., suspicious activity, 3522 Ave. H; Auto Zone.
10:13 a.m., burglary, 5208 Reading Rd.; Extra Space Storage.
11:18 a.m., disturbance, 4900 block of Oakbriar Ln.
12:48 p.m. fraud reported, 4800 block of Cotter Ln.
1:40 p.m., accident/crash, 6001 I-69.
3:05 p.m., accident/crash, 4332 SH 36 S.
3:31 p.m., weapon reported, 521 Brazos St.
4:31 p.m., disturbance, 1600 block of Perennial Ln.
5:54 p.m., suspicious activity, 4000 block of FM 762; Cost Cutters Family Salon.
6:18 p.m., disturbance, 7919 Summerdale Dr.
6:19 p.m., accident/crash, Ave. H & Herndon Dr.
7 p.m., theft in progress, 3215 1st St.; 7-11.
7:39 p.m., accident/crash, 3402 SH 36 S.
7:57 p.m., fraud reported, 1308 George St.
9:10 p.m., animal call, 1900 block of Louise St.
10:19 p.m., suspicious activity, 1900 block of Louise St.
10:27 p.m., disturbance, 7400 block of Town Center Blvd.
10:35 p.m., suspicious activity, 2000 block of Beach Bluff Rd.
10:27 p.m., theft reported, 300 block of Lane Dr.
10:49 p.m., harassment, 7400 block of Town Center Blvd.
11:48 p.m., suspicious activity, 5208 Reading Rd.; Extra Space Storage,.
1159 p.m., disturbance, 7210 Reading Rd; Spring At Summer Park Office.
Arrests Friday, Aug. 4
4:52 a.m., female, 31, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams; 7 warrants-Rosenberg.
4:03 p.m., male, 22, of Rosenberg, warrant-Rosenberg.
4:27 p.m., male, 33, of Rosenberg, warrant-Rosenberg.
7:17 p.m., male, 50, of Rosenberg, public intoxication; failure to identify himself to a peace officer as a fugitive of the law (or providing false ID).
11:36 p.m., female, 18, of Rosenberg, assault.
Saturday, Aug. 5
12:25 a.m., disturbance, 5302 Ave. I; 7-11.
12:59 a.m., assault in progress, 4310 SH 36 S.; Fairgrounds.
1:22 a.m., accident/crash, 1315 Ave. I.
2:18 a.m., suspicious activity, 2022 Beach Bluff Rd.
2:46 a.m., noise complaint, 28382 Southwest Fwy.; Oyo Hotel.
3:46 a.m., disturbance, 3401 Ave. H.; 7-11.
3:51: a.m., deceased person, 2600 block of Ave. F.
5:06 a.m., disturbance, 3627 Ave. H; McDonald’s.
7:15 a.m., animal call, 810 Thomas Ridge Ln.
7:54 a.m., animal call, 1100 block of Houston St.
10:51 a.m., threat made, 24108 Southwest Fwy.; Gringos.
10:55 a.m., suspicious activity, Reading Rd. & Spacek Rd.
11:02 a.m., assault, 1300 block of Alamo St.
11:03 a.m., accident/crash, 800 San Jacinto St.
1:46 p.m., accident/crash, Old Richmond Rd. & Rawson Dr.
4:10 p.m., suspicious activity, 1200 block of Westwood Dr.
4:37 p.m., accident/crash, Ave. H & 8th St.
5:29 p.m., theft in progress, 5114 Ave H; Citi Trends.
7:55 p.m., accident/crash, 819 Lane Dr.
9:04 p.m., noise complaint, 600 block of Park Place Blvd.
10:12 p.m., noise complaint, 1800 block of City Hall Dr.
10:57 p.m., suspicious activity, Louise St. & Airport Ave.
11:17 p.m., deceased person, 4700 block of Redbud Dr.
11:24 p.m., noise complaint, 1300 block of Athea Way.
11:30 p.m., noise complaint, 3200 block of Rychlik Dr.
Arrests Saturday, Aug. 5
9:11 a.m., female, 39, of Beasley, 4 warrants-Rosenberg.
11:02 p.m., male, 27, city of residence unspecified, DWI.
11:37 p.m., male, 50, of Needville, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle (felony); failure to identify himself to a peace officer as a fugitive of the law (or providing false ID); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram; 2 warrants.
Sunday, Aug. 6
1:12:19 a.m., suspicious activity, 800 block of Ave. K.
1:21 a.m., suspicious activity, 24400 Commercial Dr.; Home Depot.
1:37 a.m., assault in progress, 800 block of Matamoros Dr.
2:57 a.m., suspicious activity, 3600 Ave. P.
3:05 a.m., criminal mischief, 6815 Reading Rd; Spring Hill Suites.
3:53 a.m., disturbance, 5302 Ave. I; Stripes.
4:23 a.m., noise complaint, 1200 block of Westwood Dr.
6:12 a.m., disturbance, 27927 Southwest Fwy.; Motel 6.
6:25 a.m., theft in progress, 2801 I-69; Cottonwood Travel Plaza.
7:28 a.m., assault in progress, 300 block of Hill Rd.
9:06 a.m., accident/crash 1st St. & Ave. I.
9:42 a.m., accident/crash, Commercial Dr. & Plaza Dr.
10:38 a.m., theft reported, 1400 bock of 1st St.
11:31 a.m., disturbance, 600 block of Hawthorne Pasture Rd.
11:55 a.m., burglary, 3300 block of Vista Dr.
12:48 p.m., suspicious activity, 3317 1st St; Jack In The Box.
12:54 p.m., disturbance, 3408 1st St.; Taco Bell.
1:24 p.m., warrant served, 5100 block of Ave. H.
1:21 p.m., suspicious activity, 28005 Southwest Fwy.; Lowe’s.
1:30 p.m., accident/crash, 26035 Southwest Fwy.
1:36 p.m., animal call, 28382 Southwest Fwy; Oyo Hotel.
1:51 p.m., suspicious activity, 28120 Southwest Fwy.; Las Tortas.
3:07 p.m., suspicious activity, Plaza Dr. & Commercial Dr.
4:11 p.m., suspicious activity, 1300 1st St.; Popeye’s.
4:45 p.m., accident/crash, I-69 frontage rd. & Reading Rd.
5:30 p.m., missing person, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
5:41 p.m., suspicious activity, 1200 block of Gerona Blvd.
6:07 p.m., accident/crash, I-69 frontage rd. & Reading Rd.
7:45p.m., auto theft, 2000 block of Ave. D.
8:05 p.m., suspicious activity, 24401 Brazos Town Xing; Kroger.
8:40 p.m., assault in progress, 1208 Brooks Ave.
9:06 p.m., accident/crash, 24501 Southwest Fwy.; McDonald’s.
9:25 p.m., missing person, 2200 block of Moss Bluff Ln.
10:08 p.m., disturbance, 3417 1st St.; McDonald’s.
11:39 p.m., suspicious activity, 500 block of Summer Arbor Cir.
Arrests Sunday, Aug. 6
1:32 p.m., male, 24, of Rosenberg, warrant-Rosenberg.
1:55 p.m., female, 32, of Rosenberg, 25 warrants-Rosenberg.
