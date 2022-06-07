Rosenberg police responded to 239 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray and wild animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, deceased persons, suspicious people, civil matters, threats, assaults, road hazards, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc., Wednesday, June 1, and made three arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
•7:40 a.m., missing property returned, 2100 block of Fourth St. (RPD)
•10:31 a.m., adult protective services.
•11:32 a.m., disturbance, 2600 block of Ave. G.
•12:26 p.m., pedestrian questioned, 1300 block of Seventh St.
•2:36 p.m., accident/crash, 5000 block of U.S. 59 frontage Rd.
•3:41 p.m., pedestrian questioned, 2300 block of Ave. H.
•5:23 p.m., burglary, 24400 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Kroger).
•8:33 p.m., traffic stop, SH 36 and Retail Ln.
•11:05 p.m., harassment, 2800 block of Ave. K.
Arrests made Wednesday, June 1
•1:22 p.m., male, 28, of Rosenberg, escape from custody, resisting arrest/search/transport, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency.)
•4:07 p.m., male, 36, of Richmond, disregarding pedestrian control sign; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams.
•9:33 p.m., male, 47, of Houston, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency.)
Rosenberg police responded to 180 calls on Thursday, June 2, and made three arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
•12:06 a.m., assault in progress, 1600 block of Perennial Ln.
•5:06 a.m., criminal mischief, 5100 block of Ave. H. (Redrum Smoke and Vape).
•5:52 a.m., theft, 1200 block of Fourth St. (Good Beginnings Day Care).
•11:49 a.m., assault, 900 block of Ave. D.
•12:29 p.m., pedestrian questioned, 1000 block of Lane Dr.
•4:10 p.m., burglary, 23800 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Academy).
•4:55 p.m., suspicious act, Radio Ln. and Town Center Blvd.
•10:42 p.m., traffic stop, 1200 block of Westwood Dr.
•11:23 p.m., meet reportee, 2100 block of Fourth St. (RPD).
Arrests made Thursday, June 2
•7:36 a.m., male, 42, of Rosenberg, criminal mischief, valued at between $100-$750.
•12:51 p.m., male, 36, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4-400 grams in a drug-free zone; warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency).
•3:30 p.m., female, 27, of Rosenberg, displaying expired registration sticker on vehicle; possession of drug paraphernalia.
•6:52 p.m., male, 33, of Houston, driving while license invalid; fraudulent use of or possession of identifying information, items numbering between 5-10; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4-400 grams; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams; theft of property; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Rosenberg police responded to 172 calls on Friday, June 3, and made three arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
•12:18 a.m., welfare check, 500 block of First St.
•1:45 a.m., welfare check, 5300 block of Ave. N.
•10:18 a.m., theft, 3900 block of Terry Blvd. (Davis-Greenlawn).
•10:54 a.m., missing/stolen property returned, 2100 block of Fourth St. (RPD).
•11:53 a.m., traffic stop, FM 2218 and Danziger Rd.
•12:20 p.m., traffic stop, FM 2218 and Danziger Rd.
•2:37 p.m., traffic stop, 28300 block of U.S. 59 south frontage Rd.
•4:17 p.m., accident/crash, Silverado Trail and Old Richmond Rd.
•11:02 p.m., traffic stop, Ave. K and Carlisle St.
•11:42 p.m., suspicious act 4900 block of SH 36 S.
Arrests made Friday, June 3
• 3:10 a.m., male, 32, of Rosenberg, eight outstanding warrants from the city of Rosenberg.
•8:35 a.m., male, 46, of Rosenberg, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency).
•12:30 p.m., male, 30, of Sugar Land, possession of drug paraphernalia; two outstanding warrants from the city of Rosenberg.
•12:39 p.m., male, 27, of Sugar Land, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency).
•5:22 p.m., male, 21, of Richmond, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency).
Rosenberg police responded to 168 calls on Saturday, June 4, and made three arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
•1:32 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. K and Carlisle St.
•3:29 a.m., accident/crash, U.S. 90A W and Scott Rd.
•6:56 a.m., criminal mischief, 1300 block of Seventh St.
•8:59 a.m., assault, 400 block of Summer Sky Ln.
•1:36 p.m., burglary in progress, 3300 block of Ave. I (Rudy’s Stop and Shop).
•2:11 p.m., animal bite, 500 block of Third St.
•4:07 p.m., missing person, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
•6:18 p.m., suspicious act, Bamore Rd. and Klauke Rd.
•6:21 p.m., assault in progress, 2100 block of Maple Circle.
•6:54 p.m., welfare check, 3500 block of Ave. I.
•7:50 p.m., assault in progress, 1700 block of Houston St.
•11:35 p.m., traffic stop, Eighth St. and Parrott Ave.
