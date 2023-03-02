1 a.m., traffic stop, Ave. H and First St.
6:39 p.m., disturbance, 1900 block of Louise St. (apts).
9:55 p.m., accident/crash, 23500 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. at FM 762.
10:35 p.m., assault in progress, 200 block of Lane Dr. (at Super Way).
11:26 p.m., traffic hazard, 23500 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. and FM 762.
Arrests made Sunday, Feb. 26
8:58 a.m., male, 43, of Houston, assault; criminal mischief, damaged valued at between $2,500-$30,000 (felony); DWI-open container; warrant.
7:54 p.m., male, 46, of Rosenberg, assault; interfering with an emergency phone call.
11:36 p.m., female, 24, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
11:46 p.m., female, 27, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
1:54 a.m., assault, 3400 block of Orchard Bridge Ln.
6:17 a.m., theft, 1300 block of Hemple Dr.
8:07 a.m., auto theft, 1400 block of Spur 529.
9:34 a.m., CPS referral, Hemple Dr.
12:03 p.m., burglary, 2500 block of Ave. G.
12:26 p.m., suspicious activity, commercial Dr. and FM 762.
3:50 p.m., sexual offense in progress, Town Center Blvd.
4:07 p.m., traffic hazard, 1400 block of Carlisle St.
5:13 p.m., animal bite, 4800 block of Greenwood Dr.
5:37 p.m., theft, 23700 block of Brazos Town Crossing (Ulta).
6:49 p.m., person stopped and questioned, 1500 block of Ave. J.
7:52 p.m., theft, 2400 block of BF Terry Blvd.
Arrests made Monday, Feb. 27
1:28 a.m., male, 37, of Houston, DWI; unlawfully carrying a weapon
2:13 a.m., male, 36, of Rosenberg, DWI.
5:17 p.m., male, 27, of Rosenberg, disorderly conduct.
7:24 p.m., male, 52, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
3:58 a.m., traffic stop, 2400 block of BF Terry Blvd.
4:02 a.m., property check, 800 block of Lane Dr. (apts).
10:58 a.m., theft, 1100 block of Radio Ln. (apts).
12:02 p.m., disturbance, 400 block of Fifth St.
12:35 p.m., assault, 400 block of Fifth St.
12:56 p.m., assist other agency, 2200 block of Moss Bluff Ln.
6:22 p.m., theft in progress, 3900 block of FM 762 (Walgreens).
8:09 p.m., disturbance, 3200 block of Rychlik Dr. (trl prk).
8:27 p.m., welfare check, 27900 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Motel 6).
9:20 p.m., missing person, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
Arrests made Tuesday, Feb. 28
4:54 a.m., male, 30, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
4:59 a.m., male, 19, of Rosenberg, minor consuming alcohol.
5:10 a.m., male, 25, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
12:57 p.m., male, 46, of Nederland, Tx., warrant served.
3 a.m., traffic stop, 28000 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (at Speedy Stop).
Arrests made Wednesday, March 1
3:48 a.m., female, 42, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony); warrant.
