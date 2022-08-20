Rosenberg police responded to 166 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray and wild animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, deceased persons, suspicious people, civil matters, threats, assaults, road hazards, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc., on Monday, Aug. 15, and made 2 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
5:15 a.m., auto theft, 7200 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
10:51 a.m., traffic stop, 2900 block of Ave. F.
5:28 p.m., warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
7:28 p.m., accident/crash, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and FM 2218.
9:04 p.m., missing person, First St. and Southgate Dr.
10:13 p.m., threat, 1600 block of Klauke St.
11:02 p.m., traffic stop, Houston St. and Ave. D.
Arrests made Monday, Aug. 15
11:28 a.m., male, 37, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony).
7:31 p.m., female, 48, of Houston, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
Rosenberg police responded to 143 calls for assistance on Tuesday, Aug. 16, and made 8 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
1:01 a.m., disturbance, 800 block of Brooks Ave. (apts).
3:13 a.m., warrant served, (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
5:07 a.m., meet reportee, 6400 block of Delta Crossing Ct.
8:35 a.m., traffic stop, 3800 block of Ave. H. (at Jacks Dollar).
10:08 a.m., auto theft, 2800 block of Houston St.
11:33 a.m., welfare check, 2500 block of Cypress Ln.
12:33 p.m., assault in progress, 4700 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
1:50 p.m., theft, 24900 block of Commercial Dr. (Old Navy).
3:12 p.m., theft, 3900 block of FM 762 (Walgreens).
3:18 p.m., traffic stop, Ave. H and First St.
2:28 p.m., theft in progress, 24900 block of Commercial Dr. (Kohls).
5:23 p.m., accident/crash, Ave. H and First St.
6 p.m., deceased person, 4800 block of East Columbary Dr.
8:34 p.m., traffic stop, 5000 block of Ave. H (at Jack in the Box).
Arrests made Tuesday, Aug. 16
12:07 a.m., male, 64, of Houston, driving while intoxicated.
12:40 a.m., male, 49, of Rosenberg, driving while intoxicated, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle (felony).
3:42 a.m., male, 47, of Rosenberg, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
9:41 a.m., male, 57, of Richmond, failure to maintain financial responsibility (vehicle insurance); no driver's license; operating unregistered motor vehicle; wrong/fictitious/altered/obscured inspection sticker/license plate.
1:43 p.m., male, 31, of Rosenberg, assault; interference with an emergency phone call.
3:56 p.m., male, 35, of Houston, fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer; fraudulent gov. records.
9:11 p.m., male, 35, of El Campo, unlawfully carrying a weapon.
9:11 p.m., male, 19, El Campo, tampering with physical evidence (felony)
Rosenberg police responded to 188 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, etc., on Wednesday, Aug. 17, and made 8 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
1:53 a.m., welfare check, 3400 block of Fountains Dr. (apts).
2:58 a.m., missing/lost/stolen property found/recovered, 3400 block of Fountains Dr. (apts).
9:53 a.m., assault in progress, 26000 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Executive Inn).
10:48 a.m., theft in progress, 3800 block of BF Terry Blvd. (Talberts).
12:01 a.m., warrant served, 700 block of SH 36 (parole office).
5:03 p.m., suspicious activity, 2000 block of Mulcahy St. (Sunset Park).
8:16 p.m., weapon reported, 3400 block of River Rd.
9:30 p.m., assault, 1400 Stevens Ct.
9:53 p.m., weapon reported, 2600 block of Ave. F.
Arrests made Wednesday, Aug. 17
12:10 a.m., female, 26, of Richmond, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
3:28 a.m., male, 68, of Rosenberg, warrant-Rosenberg.
10:29 a.m., male, 33, of Rosenberg, assault/strangulation; 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
12:22 p.m., male, 21, of Houston, warrant served (issued by pardon and parole board).
3:45 p.m., female, 37, of Richmond, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
5:49 p.m., male, 33, of Rosenberg, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court); warrant served (issued by pardon and parole board).
9:21 p.m., male, 62, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
10:51 p.m., male, 35, of Rosenberg, deadly conduct (felony).
Rosenberg police responded to 182 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, etc., on Thursday, Aug. 18, and made 3 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:29 a.m., assault in progress, 2600 block of Cypress Ln.
3:13 a.m., burglary in progress, 7100 block of Reading Rd.
4:15 a.m., traffic stop, 800 block of Lane Dr.
10:59 a.m., welfare check, 4500 block of Reading Rd.
12:38 p.m., theft in progress, 24200 block of Brazos Town Crossing (JC Penney).
2:44 p.m., adult protective services referral.
2:55 p.m. warrant served, 700 block of SH 36 (parole office).
4:23 p.m., person stopped and questioned, 400 block of Houston St.
6:04 p.m., theft, 24900 block of Commercial Dr. (Kohls).
7:30 p.m., animal call, Jones St. and Laurel St.
10:29 p.m., disturbance, 3400 block of Fountains Dr. (apts).
11:38 p.m., traffic stop, Frost St. and Ave. H.
Arrests made Thursday, Aug. 18
5:12 a.m., male, 21, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone (felony); possession of marijuana, 2 ounces-4ounces in a drug-free zone (felony).
3:28 p.m., male, 21, of Missouri City, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
4:49 p.m., male, 20, of Rosenberg, warrant-Rosenberg.
