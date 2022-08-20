Rosenberg police responded to 166 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray and wild animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, deceased persons, suspicious people, civil matters, threats, assaults, road hazards, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc., on Monday, Aug. 15, and made 2 arrests.

Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:

5:15 a.m., auto theft, 7200 block of Reading Rd. (apts).

10:51 a.m., traffic stop, 2900 block of Ave. F.

5:28 p.m., warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).

7:28 p.m., accident/crash, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and FM 2218.

9:04 p.m., missing person, First St. and Southgate Dr.

