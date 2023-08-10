Thursday, Aug. 3

1:04 a.m., theft reported, 3oo block of Lane Dr.

7:39 a.m., animal bite, 1200 block of Houston St.

8:42 a.m., suspicious activity, 4700 block of Reading Rd.

8:45 a.m., criminal mischief, 1400 block of 8th St.

1:19 p.m., fraud reported, 23726 Commercial Dr.; Marshall’s.

1:40 p.m., auto theft, 4520 SH 36; Quality Tower Service.

