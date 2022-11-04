Rosenberg police responded to 239 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Friday, Oct. 28, and made 5 arrest.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
6:22 a.m., burglary, 7400 block of Town Center Blvd. (apts).
10:41 a.m., fraud, 4100 block of Ave. H. (Oscar’s Tire Center).
11:45 a.m., suspicious activity, Lane Dr. and Mustang Dr.
2:34 p.m., welfare check, 5500 block of Wagon Wheel Ln.
4:55 p.m., theft in progress, 5101 block of Ave. H, (Dollar General).
Arrests made Friday, Oct. 28
12:27 a.m., male, 42, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4 grams and 400 grams in a drug-free zone (felony); public intoxication; possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:38 a.m., male,23, of Richmond, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2A, less than 2 ounces (felony).
1:23 p.m., male, 63, of Rosenberg, warrant.
2:13 p.m., male, 22, of Houston, failure to identify himself to a peace officer as a fugitive from the law, or provided false identification; 2 warrants.
2:29 p.m., male, 20, of Houston, theft valued at between $100-$750.
Rosenberg police responded to 196 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Saturday, Oct. 29, and made 4 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:03 a.m., traffic top, 25500 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (at the Masonic Hall).
1:06 a.m., traffic hazard, Ave. I and Damon St.
3:09 a.m., disturbance, 1800 block of City Hall Dr. (apts).
3:10 a.m., traffic stop, 5700 block of Reading Rd. (at 76 gas station).
3:21 p.m., fraud, 1300 block of Damon St.
10:44 p.m., assault in progress, 26000 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd., (Executive Inn).
Arrests made Saturday, Oct. 29
12:33 a.m., male, 37, of Penitas, driving while license invalid.
4:21 a.m., male, 31, of Houston, driving while license invalid.
7:33 p.m., male, 40, of Fresno, DWI third offense or more; fleeing/attempting to elude a peace officer.
11:32 p.m., male, 28, of Tuba City, Ariz., assault by contact (did not have permission to touch victim).
Rosenberg police responded to 163 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Sunday, Oct. 30, and made 6 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:03 a.m., harassment, 3300 block of Orchard Bridge Ln.
12:42 a.m., assault in progress, 1600 block of Manor Dr.
1:36 a.m., traffic stop, Walger Ave. and First St.
1:49 a.m., traffic stop, Koeblen Rd. and FM 2218.
3:24 a.m., accident/crash, 24700 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (At TDECU).
3:57 a.m., traffic hazard, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Reading Rd.
9:44 a.m., assault, 400 block of Houston St.
3:40 p.m., traffic stop, 900 block of Hartledge Rd.
8:17 p.m., welfare check, 3300 block of Rychlik Dr.
10:30 p.m., weapon reported, 1300 block of Ave. I (Ice House).
Arrests made Sunday, Oct. 30
3:36 a.m., male, 37, of Richmond, DWI.
4:38 a.m., male, 42, of Needville, DWI second offense.
4:59 a.m., male, 46, of Wharton, falsifying drug test results or possessing falsified drug test results; possession of a controlled substance,penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony).
5:53 a.m., male, 40, of Rosenberg, DWI second offense.
10:42 a.m., male, 54, of Richmond, assault by contact.
4:04 p.m., male, 31, of Richmond, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
