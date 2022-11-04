Rosenberg police responded to 239 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Friday, Oct. 28, and made 5 arrest.

Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:

6:22 a.m., burglary, 7400 block of Town Center Blvd. (apts).

10:41 a.m., fraud, 4100 block of Ave. H. (Oscar’s Tire Center).

11:45 a.m., suspicious activity, Lane Dr. and Mustang Dr.

2:34 p.m., welfare check, 5500 block of Wagon Wheel Ln.

4:55 p.m., theft in progress, 5101 block of Ave. H, (Dollar General).

